Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: The remarkable story of Hal Nunnally, who deserves a HOF nod

We first met him in the fall of 1959 – or was it 1960? Doesn’t matter. He was … well, sort of hanging around the old press box at Petersburg High School’s football field, watching NFL-bound running back Earl Hawkins and the rest of the Crimson Wave. Except he wasn’t your typical hanger-on, more of a nuisance than anything else. No, he was downright helpful, offering tidbits of information and/or asking if there was anything else he could do to assist with our coverage.
Of course, it was then that we knew Hal Nunnally was destined for great things, who one associate and close friend calls “among the 10 best college basketball coaches in my lifetime.” Of course … not.
In truth, as we made our way writing about kid’s games for a living, Nunnally barely returned to our consciousness other than when he turned up at Tidewater Academy in Wakefield – where we had family by marriage.
Nunnally … Nunnally? Wasn’t he that guy in Petersburg? He’s down the street at that small private school? You’re kidding. He’s a coach?”
Nobody could have imagined that life, that included his first love baseball as well as serving as a football scout deluxe at Colonial Heights High School for coach who would claim a national collegiate championship and later take a team to the Super Bowl, would see Nunnally become one of only four coaches to win 400 or more games at state institutions.
He was a remarkable man, the late H. Winston Nunnally II, and the subject of the memory man’s latest venture into the recesses of his 83 year old mind. This is Volume 63: “Eating, Books and Basketball … Not Necessarily In That Order.”
How remarkable was he? In trying to look beyond the obvious – 24 years at Randolph-Macon College, winning percentage of 65% (431-232), national NCAA Division II runner up in 1977, his second season, and a bunch of conference titles and coach-of-the-year awards – we found there was more to the man we thought we came to know pretty well.
For example, little known was his remarkable knack for dissecting a football game, concentrating on Colonial Heights’ next opponent for coach Bobby Ross (1962-64). Yes, that B. Ross, who directed Georgia Tech to the DI crown in 1990 and later the San Diego Chargers to Super Bowl XXIX.
“He would come out to practice now and then … and he was very, very, very knowledgeable … knew the game really well … probably better than I did,” Ross recalled. “I asked if he’d like to do some scouting for me … and he did some of the best reports I ever saw. It was more detailed than I would have expected. Nothing got by him. He did a heckuva job.”
Also, Nunnally was remarkable in the classroom, teaching history to a bunch of teenagers who actually paid attention, not because of the material but the way Nunnally presented it. “This man was one of the best teachers I had in my life --- from kindergarten through four years at the University of Richmond,” said Walter Westbrook, who played for Nunnally at Tidewater Academy, coached there and has been athletic director for the past 18 years. “He would teach with either no notes or with index cards. His memory was incredible. He loved to read, and he loved history.”
In addition, Westbrook noted Nunnally served as assistant for American Legion baseball’s Post 284. “He might have been a better baseball coach than a basketball coach,” Westbrook said.
(“He lived for three things: eating, books and basketball,” said former VCU coach Mike Pollio. Not necessarily in that order. He could have included big cigars which Nunnally seldom – if ever – was without. And that really big car. Most people, however, would agree with John Averett, former UR assistant and long-time representative of basketball shoe maker Converse: “Hal was what I would call a ‘basketball nerd.’ He loved the sport dearly.”)
How Hal … his given first name, not Harold, but Hal … became one of the game’s best all-time coaches to the point some of the biggest names sought his advice is a story in itself, even if not always easy to piece together. Nunnally was a complex man in a simple way, or maybe it should be simple in a complex way. One thing is for sure, some details of his path to Ashland, where he still reigns as the winningest hoops coach in school history, were lost forever when he died of a heart attack Nov. 10, 2004 at age 65.
If only we had thought to ask during conversations that covered many subjects but almost always, in the end, were most memorable for their wide-ranging discussion of hoops … be it at his Chesapeake Bay retreat near Reedville, in his office, on the phone or simply a casual by-chance meeting. You could always count on straight talk. To put it another way: H.W. Nunnally II didn’t mess around.
“It didn’t matter if it was a waiter or a waitress in a restaurant, an usher at a baseball game or a coach, there was no gray area. You knew where you stood with him,” Westbrook said. “If he didn’t like something, he was going to tell you.”
In a piece after Nunnally passed, retired R-TD sportswriter Paul Woody recalled early-morning phone calls left on his message service … “Often, it seemed, coach Nunnally and I disagreed.” Or, when he happened to be there when the coach called, the first thing he would hear was “a rich baritone voice on the other end [saying] slowly and precisely, ‘Paul Woody, Richmond’s last living liberal.’ And I would laugh and prepare for a few minutes of conservative or coaching wisdom from a man who had plenty of both.”
If only we could have been a fly on the wall (to coin a very old cliché) when Nunnally, Terry Holland and J.D. Barnett – plus assorted other coaches like Dave Odom and Pollio – would meet at Holland’s Bald Head Island, N.C., cottage for a week in the summer for what must have been an incomparable round of Xs and Os. Somehow you got the feeling that Nunnally more than held his own.
“He was highly regarded by many coaches at the DI level,” Averett said. “When I had Bobby Knight as a [Converse] client, he once asked about Hal – and how well I knew him. He obviously had a lot of respect for him.”
So how did Nunnally get there? You want remarkable? He never played the game … any game, for that matter. Had no children. Never married. There were some health problems, including bad eyesight. Mostly it was a case of having an athletic brain with a non-athletic body. “He became a student of all games,” Westbrook said.
Most accounts have him coaching for a year at Prince George High School (1963-64) before Tidewater Academy, in the process of opening, called on Petersburg High iconic coach Bob Kilbourne to recommend someone to be its first basketball coach/athletic director. Nunnally (Petersburg, Class of ‘57) had looked up to Kilbourne as friend/mentor, perhaps father-figure as well. And served as official scorekeeper at home games.
Nunnally spent eight years at Tidewater (1964-72). “To do what that man did ... at a rural school with a bunch of rednecks … was incredible,” said Westbrook. “My two [undergraduate] years there we were 50-17. One year we were 14-1 against the Prep League … when they had post-graduate players. The only coach he never beat was Warren Rutledge at Benedictine. It drove him crazy.”
Chances are, some of Nunnally’s demands of his players off the court probably had a similar effect on them. “Three things: One, you would keep your hair extremely short, and you had to get it approved by him. Two, he had a curfew on the weekend of 12 o’clock, and he would be sitting around town, watching ... or he would have the one policeman in Wakefield watching for his players being out after midnight. And then, if you were going out with a girl after the game, and you lost, she better have her own way home. You weren’t allowed to date,” Westbrook said.
Of course, Nunnally didn’t rule with such an iron fist at R-MC, first with the JV/freshman team and later the varsity when the legendary Paul Webb left for Old Dominion University. “He told me later in life, ‘the thing I’m most proud of’ was that he adapted to different styles of basketball,” Westbrook added. “’I feel I adapted as well as anybody could have.’”
It’s at this point in our little saga of the life and times of HWN II that things become a bit blurry. We’re told Nunnally briefly attended Washington and Lee then later enrolled at Randolph-Macon, where he was manager and scorekeeper for Webb. Two sources reported Spanish kept Nunnally from graduating from R-MC. Also, there are conflicting stories from where he finally got his degree, although one of his former players and a long-time confidante, Paul Gartlan, checked for us and e-mailed it was unquestionably Virginia Commonwealth University.
Details, always details. There is no question about the rest of it. After Nunnally left Tidewater Academy, Webb, in his 16th of 19 seasons at Randolph-Macon, hired him “to be my very first assistant,” Webb, 92, said recently. “He went to the University of Richmond and took some classes in the morning then helped coach in the afternoon.
“We had a dormitory upstairs over the gym where the visiting teams stayed, and we snuck Hal up there. We arranged for him to eat his meals in the cafeteria … and we were able to get someone to donate $500. That’s what we paid him. He coached our freshman team [3 years, 38-6] and helped coach the varsity in practice. When I knew I was going to Old Dominion, I recommended Hal to [athletic director] Hugh Stephens. I remember saying, ‘He’ll do a good job for you.’”
Oh, really? Little did anyone know just how good. The only coaches with more wins at state schools are Dave Robbins (713, Virginia Union, 30 years), Paul Shaver (584, Hampden-Sydney/William & Mary, 33 years) and Webb (511, R-MC/ODU, 29 years). Nunnally stepped down in 1999 for health reasons or no telling how many W’s he would have added to his list.
His body began to betray him at age 35 when he had a heart procedure. In 1983, he had a cancerous kidney removed. There were two open-heart surgeries and eight angioplasties. Finally, Nunnally had to retire when his other kidney began to fail, and he was on dialysis for the remaining five years of his life.
In Volume 5 of this series (May 31, 2020), we mentioned how much we admired Nunnally and told how R-MC, the 32nd (last) team named to the 1977 NCAA Division II field, started with a big upset in Youngstown, Ohio. So why a more detailed account of the man now? Glad you asked.
Despite a remarkable – there’s that word again – career that saw him named to the R-MC and Petersburg High halls of fame, for some inexplicable reason, the Virginia Sports HOF has continued to exclude him. In 2013 his nomination included heartfelt letters of recommendation from such college heavyweights as Jim Phelan, Mount St. Mary’s legendary coach who passed earlier this year; Kevin Eastman, former UR star who coached at Washington State, spent a number of years as an assistant in the NBA and once (briefly) was R-MC athletic director; Dave Odom, Jim Larranga, Barry Parkhill, and Holland.
Nunnally’s record should have been enough … but after his five years for consideration ran out in 2018 – and he wasn’t re-nominated – his name hasn’t been included since then.)
Why? A group of his former players thinks it knows but, instead of pointing fingers, the Yellow Jacket alumni are going all out to see Coach Nunnally isn’t overlooked again.
“He was so much more than his won-lost record. I think more impressive was his influence on the game through his basketball tree of coaches,” said Kevin Wood (R-MC, Class of ‘78), a three-year starter for Nunnally and key member of the ‘77 team -- noting a long, long list that includes VCU’s Mike Rhoades (former assistant who succeeded Nunnally in Ashland); and Gregg Marshall (‘85), who won the 2011 NIT with Wichita State and, two years later, led the Shockers to the Final Four.
“On a personal level, Coach made me – and so many of his former players – better on and off the court.
"He cared deeply about who you became as a person … staying in touch, willing to help,” Wood said.
“My senior year he drove me around to make sure I completed a project for graduation.”
Pollio, author of the “among the 10 best” line, said Nunnally was right up there with Knight and North Carolina’s Dean Smith when it came to knowledge of the game and coaching ability. On May 10, 1985, when Pollio had to decide between offers from VCU and James Madison or remain at Kentucky Wesleyan, he spent the day with Nunnally here.
“I tried to get Hal to come with me to VCU … and coach the offense,” Pollio recalled.
Nunnally was among the first in his profession to implement the motion offense that encouraged the extra pass in search of an open man. Wood will tell you that approach led to Benny McKaig’s winning basket from the corner against Cheney State here in the 1977 NCAA playoffs.
His players also knew Nunnally could be a taskmaster in practice but one the preparation was done, he didn’t believe in over-coaching during the game,
Come to think of it, said Pollio, 78 and retired, living in Louisville, had Nunnally accepted his offer. “it probably would have been a disaster. The kids would have rebelled against him – and he would have rebelled against me.”
The closest Nunnally came to leaving Randolph-Macon – as best we can tell – was in 1981 when the late Lou Goetz resigned suddenly at Richmond in early July. Then-athletic director Chuck Boone will neither confirm nor deny he asked Nunnally about the vacancy and would he keep UR’s assistant coaches if offered the job? “No,” Nunnally told us he said.
That, Pollio recalled, had to be a tough decision for Nunnally. Because? “He told me UR was the only [other] job he would have taken,” Pollio said.
In the end – and pressed for time -- Boone replaced Goetz with assistant coach Dick Tarrant on an interim basis and – look out, here comes another of those old, old cliches! – the rest is history.
There also was a rumor VMI might have contacted Nunnally. “I was as close to him as anybody could have been … and I think I would have known about it [but leaving R-MC] was never mentioned to me,” said Paul Gartlan (‘81), who has made a small fortune in the airline business and has served as front man for the Hal Nunnally Endowed Fund for Men’s Basketball at Randolph-Macon.
He, Wood and Reed O’Brien (‘78) have been the point men in the Nunnally for Virginia Sports Hall of Fame movement. Oh, by the way, did we mention only two of his players among those who stayed four years failed to get their degrees?
“Coach was a great teacher who taught life lessons such as discipline, integrity and character … as evidenced by his high graduation rates,” O’Brien said.
Suffice to say, Virginia Sports Hall of Fame executive director Will Driscoll had Nunnally’s official nomination in hand before the Sept.1 deadline. He also will be receiving additional testimonials from former Maryland coach Gary Williams, Paul Webb, son Eddie Webb (former R-MC player, Nunnally assistant, and Driscoll’s HOF predecessor) and Ross.
For the second straight year, there will be no hall of fame gathering because of the pandemic. The class of 2020 now is scheduled for induction April 30, 2022 along with a limited number of current nominees. Still, it would not be outrageous to think Nunnally will join such former R-MC inductees as Paul Webb (1993), Stephens (1994), football coach Ted Keller (2005) and soccer coach Helmut Werner (2018).
The operative word when talking about Nunnally’s absence is inconceivable.
“I can’t begin to explain what a frustrating process this has been,” said Gartlan from Coral Cables, Fla. “To a person in the [coaching] profession with whom I’ve discussed this in the past, no one can understand it. For those of us who played for him and absolutely loved the human being he was, it has been even more perplexing.”
Until next time ...