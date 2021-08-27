Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: The remarkable story of Hal Nunnally, who deserves a HOF nod

He was a remarkable man, the late H. Winston Nunnally II, and the subject of the memory man’s latest venture into the recesses of his 83 year old mind. This is Volume 63: “Eating, Books and Basketball … Not Necessarily In That Order.”

How remarkable was he? In trying to look beyond the obvious – 24 years at Randolph-Macon College, winning percentage of 65% (431-232), national NCAA Division II runner up in 1977, his second season, and a bunch of conference titles and coach-of-the-year awards – we found there was more to the man we thought we came to know pretty well.

For example, little known was his remarkable knack for dissecting a football game, concentrating on Colonial Heights’ next opponent for coach Bobby Ross (1962-64). Yes, that B. Ross, who directed Georgia Tech to the DI crown in 1990 and later the San Diego Chargers to Super Bowl XXIX.

“He would come out to practice now and then … and he was very, very, very knowledgeable … knew the game really well … probably better than I did,” Ross recalled. “I asked if he’d like to do some scouting for me … and he did some of the best reports I ever saw. It was more detailed than I would have expected. Nothing got by him. He did a heckuva job.”