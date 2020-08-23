Jerry LIndquist's sports memories: Washington and Lee de-emphasizes athletics

The memory man had a life prior to spending 47 years writing sports for The Times-Dispatch, believe it or not. He actually went to college, majored in journalism (although English probably would have been better) and warmed up for watching kid’s games and getting paid for it. Let’s call Volume 19 in our little look-back series “… I’m Sorry, But … No Nutritionists?”
We’ll start by asking the burning question — was the school apparently determined to be formerly known as Washington and Lee ahead of its time, de-emphasizing athletics more than 65 years ago?
Actually, in the moment, it really was a no-brainer. The Generals had been playing high-stakes football and basketball with a small student body/alumni base and big financial burden. The debate was on, to eliminate, or not to eliminate, grants in aid for what proponents liked to refer to as simon-pure competition? Some football players, exact number unknown, turned the conversation from not should we do it but when by stealing test answers from a professor’s desk, leading to a cheating scandal.
In 1950, W&L, charter member of the Southern Conference along with such schools as Alabama, Tennessee and Clemson, had its best NCAA Division I football season ever. The Generals led the SC with a 6-0-0 record (8-3-0 overall) and were ranked 18th in the final AP poll. They made their first — and only — post-season appearance, dropping a 20-7 decision to Wyoming in the Gator Bowl. Coming in they had averaged 29.5 points a game — 16th best in the country — despite playing only two games at home. One of the losses (27-20) was to No. 8 Tennessee, no longer a SC member, in Knoxville. And one of their best players, two-way standout Walt Michaels, was unavailable for the bowl game.
From there, W&L went 6-4 then 3-7 and finally 4-6. So much for so-called BIG-TIME football in cozy Lexington. In July of 1954 the board of trustees canceled the regularly-scheduled nine-game schedule and, eventually, replaced it with some junior-varsity competition. Reasons cited included the athletic department showing a deficit of $25,000, which was a lot of money then. Of course, there was the matter of dishonoring the school’s revered honor system, which no W&L “gentleperson” should do — or tolerate — without serious consequences. Why punish the few when everyone should suffer? In other words, the time was right to put athletics in its place. The “student”-athletes caught cheating just made it easier to sell, that’s all.
It was into this period of change, turmoil, disappointment, downright anger, etc., that a shy freshman arrived at W&L looking forward — among other things — to Saturday afternoons in the fall. To that point he had been to one college football game, Harvard at Princeton, back in the early 50s when Tigers’ single-wing tailback Dick Kazmaier was becoming an All-American and the Ivy League’s only Heisman Trophy winner (1951). The crowd was big and loud, your typical college gridiron experience, he thought.
During his four years at W&L (1955-59), the Kid from Red Bank (N.J.) would suffer along with the rest of the student body — although not that many really cared — as the varsity Generals blocked and tackled (sort of) their way to a record of 2-29. The “crowds” were not big or loud. The first year back from (brief) exile W&L went 0-7, with only one player who received some financial aid grandfathered in because the school kept its commitments, after all. Bill Chipley, a former All-SC end, was the coach, and he left after a second season of 1-7. That the woefully under-skilled Generals actually won a game should have earned alumnus Chipley a raise, at the very least sainthood.
Our senior year (1958-59), W&L basketball had a couple of leftovers on partial aid. Sports Illustrated sent writer Jeremiah Tax to cover the program’s venture into simon-pure and saw the Generals take loaded William & Mary into overtime before bowing 63-60 at old Doremus Gym in the season opener. Our best player missed a driving layup for the win in the final seconds of regulation, or Tax really would have had something to write about, for sure. Nevertheless, the game and ensuing article were — easily — THE highlights of the season. The hoopsters, still playing a predominantly SC schedule, were winless (0-15) — including a 105-24 loss at VPI (now called Virginia Tech) — until the finale at Division II Randolph-Macon.
The Friday night game (Jan. 9, 1959) in Blacksburg, that never should have been, almost wasn’t. The home team was a year away from winning the SC regular season, and the Generals traveled south to their waiting mismatch in cars. Most logically opted to drive down Route 11 (no interstate in those days of long ago). First-year coach Bobby McHenry, however, decided to take a scenic shortcut over some back roads, which might have been a good idea had there not been snow on the ground. He had the players’ uniforms and other equipment jammed in the trunk and back seat when the car hit some snow and ice, went out of control and finally stopped a few feet short of flipping over and down into a rather large sinkhole. Fortunately, there was a farm house nearby, with a telephone.
More than two hours later, a towtruck pulled the vehicle to safety and back onto the road. By the time we got to the game site, scheduled tipoff time was long gone. The natives packed in the old War Memorial gym weren’t happy. The Generals didn’t make them feel any better when the game finally got under way and they froze the ball for upwards of five minutes. (You could play keep-away then because it would be a number of years before North Carolina coach Dean Smith held the pelota for most of the game at Duke, thereby setting in motion furious demand for a shot clock.) Once the Gobblers (they were called then) got possession, the rout was on. It was 41-4 at halftime. Walking off the floor, coach Chuck Noe was fuming. I’ll show ‘em. Despite the obvious disparity in talent as well as score, he kept the fullcourt press, that broke the Generals’ stalling tactics, in place for the entire game.
The Gobblers and Generals had a Wednesday night (Feb. 18) rematch in Doremus, and Noe, one of the game’s all-time best at strategy as well as motivation, wasn’t much happier despite a 78-51 victory. VPI sophomore Bob Ayersman, who had 25 points at the teams’ first meeting, came into the game fourth among the nation’s leaders in scoring (28.6). Stop him and maybe, just maybe, the undermanned home team might pull off a major upset. Junior Frank Surface was assigned to guard Ayersman in a box-and-one defense, with everyone else expected to assist when necessary.
As a result, Ayersman was limited to 4 points. He was 1 for 15 from the floor. Years later, after he became University of Richmond coach, Lewis Mills would continue to insist W&L only cared about stopping his teammate, not winning the game. “Every time we came down the floor on a fastbreak, they would all run to [Ayersman] and leave the rest of us alone,” Mills said.
Actually, the difference in the game was an unconscious shooting performance by VPI’s Earl “Jitterbug” Gilbert who scored 31 points mostly on a bunch of long-distance field goals that only went for two points apiece then. And Mills, a quick, clever point guard, finished with 18 points, more than three times his average.
How bad were the Generals? According to a rating system that considered strength of schedule and point differential, they were Division I NCAA’s worst team — 173rd out of 173 schools. In back to back games with George Washington, they were outscored 192-94. Late in the season they did give the University of Richmond a semi-scare 69-62 at the Arena. Sparing no expense, they spent the previous night sleeping on musty, dusty bunk beds in the bowels of UR’s already-ancient Millhiser Gym. The Spiders were so worried about W&L that starter Theryl Willis provided halftime entertainment, playing the accordion.
A fraternity brother referred to the Generals as “the intramural all-stars,” which was as accurate as anything Tax could write about them. There were some laughs, not all of them intentional, however. After the season finale, a 62-56 blowout in Ashland, McHenry approached a seldom-used (with reason) senior. “I’m sorry you didn’t get to play in your last game,” he said, in all seriousness, “but we wanted to win.” I thought it was funny then. I still think it’s funny.
Chuckles came few and far between in those not so glorious days of yesteryear. The administration allowed basketball to run the floor in all its full-scholarship glory until coach Billy McCann’s best team lost to West Virginia in the championship game of the 1956-57 SC tournament. The Generals of Lee Marshall, Dom Flora, Frank Haus, Barry Storick and friends actually led at halftime.
One of sports all-time funny people, Louis “Weenie” Miller, replaced McCann, who left for UVA, and learned in one season W&L hoops were no laughing matter. With only two full scholarship holdovers — Flora, who averaged 25.4 points, and Haus — the Generals lost their first 10 games and finished 9-16. Exit Coach Miller. McHenry, W&L Class of ‘56, who once kicked down a door in a fit of anger during his playing days, was next.
(At this point, let’s take a brief timeout to provide an up-to-date comparison of how big-time Virginia Tech and small-time W&L — by today’s athletic definitions — go about playing the same games. A member of one of the NCAA’s five power conferences (ACC), Tech had reported revenue of $96.7 million for the fiscal year 2019, leaving a surplus of $2.8 million. The Hokies’ athletic department directory lists 336 positions including seven nutritionists. Really. Football has a staff of 27, with 11 coaches, while men’s basketball has four coaches among 13 people in all.
A member of NCAA Division III, W&L is a private school and therefore doesn’t have to disclose its athletic budget. It’s reasonable to suggest, however, it comes to a very, very small fraction of what Tech spends. W&L has 72 positions listed on its athletic department directory — six football, two men’s basketball (same as riding) and no nutritionists. They are in distinctly different worlds now, but both schools — Tech and W&L — seem quite comfortable with the way they do sports … The whistle sounds. Timeout is over. Back to W&L’s transition from big to possibly better.)
Meanwhile, football was coming around under — of all things — an alumnus of then-hated UVA, Lee McLaughlin. Coach Mac persuaded a real intramural all-star, Jack Groner, to play quarterback, giving the Generals an instant passing threat. A 5-7, 145-pound linebacker, Terry Fohs, became, about as fittingly as it gets, a two-time Little All-American as the Generals finished unbeaten in 1960 (8-0-1) and 1961 (9-0-0).
It wasn’t long before the days of “big-time” football and basketball were long gone and forgotten. Somewhere in the great beyond Dr. Francis Pendleton Gaines, the W&L president who presided over the transition, is smiling. I told you so. Oddly enough, in a 2010 roundup of the 25 Biggest Scandals in NCAA History, the author failed to mention W&L. Then again, maybe not so odd after all.
Most of the schools mentioned, like Ohio State and Kentucky (each twice), kept on keeping on, never looking back or getting the message. As for Washington and Lee, it made perfect sense not to be included. By then, the Generals really were way, way ahead of their time.
Postscripts: In the early 1960s, Kazmaier’s post-football career brought him to Richmond where he ran Sunset Bowl, the city’s first 10-pin lanes. Until then, it was all duckpins, which continued to dominate the game here for a while. Before he died in 2013 at age 82, Kazmaier served as director of the American Red Cross, director of the LPGA, and president of the National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame, among other things.
Noe, who was 79 when he died in 2003, made several coaching stops including VCU where he served as athletic director at the same time (1970-76). He later had a popular Sunday talk show on WRVA-1140 and didn’t mind expressing his likes and dislikes, especially the latter. This was prior to the afternoon paper News-Leader’s exit in 1992. Getting after the morning paper’s sports section was a regular feature on the Noe show, which T-D management didn’t like. Having known Noe for years, I thought it was hilarious.
Mills was UR coach (1963-74) and followed Noe to VCU as AD (1976-86). He died in 2011 at age 74 following a long illness. Like Noe, who was his mentor, Mills was a tough, feisty, anything-goes competitor who — rumor had it — spent much of his pre-college days (and nights) hustling pool. True. Ayersman was inducted into Tech’s athletic hall of fame in 1990, Mills in 1991 and Noe in 2009.
An excellent teammate, Surface, born in Salem, raised in Jacksonville, Fla., proved an equally outstanding lawyer and old grad, dedicating much of his life to Washington & Lee. He was rector emeritus, having served on the school’s board of trustees since 1996, when he died July 17. Surface was 82.
