Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Weldon Edwards' mom steered him towards UR

If it had been entirely up to him, Edwards said, “I would have gone to Norfolk State. Coach Dick Price had a world-class relay team. He wanted me. I wanted to go there.” He had so much fun competing against other high school sprinting stars such as Kent Merritt. “We still communicate,” Edwards said, “but we don’t talk about those days. We talk about life.”

For Edwards, life has taken a bunch of twists and turns that could have left him bitter and feeling a victim — which, as you’ll find out, he was on at least one outrageous situation. But, instead of allowing it to feel sorry for himself, he used it to make a decision that apparently has served him well.

It was a case of Mother Knows Best that steered him to Richmond. The late Amanda Edwards was a bartender at the Jefferson Hotel’s Rotunda Club. “A lot of [UR] people went there … She was very light-skinned. She could walk into a room, and you couldn’t tell if she was white [or not] … and they loved my mother,” Edwards said. “She wanted me to stay close to home … and go to Richmond. So did my counselors at Maggie Walker because I had good grades … and it was a good school. My mother said my opportunities would be better if I went there.”