Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Weldon Edwards' mom steered him towards UR

When Weldon Edwards signed with the University of Richmond 51 years ago, it was the biggest of big deals on several fronts. For one thing, he was a superstar in both football and track at Maggie Walker High School. That, in itself, should have been enough. Coach Fred Hardy was in possession of a most-wanted sprinter who would win gold medals in Southern Conference competition. Of course, more noteworthy was Edwards, the running back who was capable of you-name-it, he was that good.
However, all of the above paled in comparison, believe it or not, to the color of his skin. In the fall of 1970, Edwards became the first Black athlete to suit up in a game for UR. There was no drum roll, no proclamation read. In fact, it was a non-descript, long-since forgotten (by him) freshman game because first-year players weren’t eligible for varsity competition in those ancient days of long ago.
This is Volume 48 of our trek down memory lane. Call it “Mother Knows Best.”
It doesn’t take long to discuss what Edwards accomplished as an athlete at Richmond. Injuries got in the way of what had all the makings of a memorable career and, even then, he signed a $25,000 contract with the then-Washington Redskins only to have that dream vanish in a car accident that wasn’t Edwards’ fault.
He suffered broken right and left fibulas, the first at Southern Mississippi Oct. 30, 1971, in the second quarter but he finished the game and didn’t play again until Dec. 28 in the Tangerine Bowl. The second happened during spring practice.
The highlight of Edwards’ football career came Sept. 9, 1972, in Chapel Hill, N.C., where the Spiders opened against North Carolina. Edwards recalled having “a tremendous game,” but that really doesn’t do it justice. He caught two passes out of the backfield for long touchdowns — totaling 94 yards — “and had another one called back,” he said. Richmond lost 28-18 to the Tar Heels, who would finish 11-1 and were ranked No. 12.
Edward had every reason to figure it could only get better from there. Game 2 of his junior season was in Morgantown against West Virginia. Once again the call was a pass to Edwards “and they were prepared for it,” he said. “Quarterback Harry Knight threw the ball high … I jumped for it … and the defensive back hit my knee, and it whiplashed … I needed total reconstruction.”
The surgery was so severe that Edwards stopped going to class.
“I couldn’t get around and missed a whole year of school,” he said.
Edwards returned in 1973 to complete his college career on defense, in the secondary. He wasn’t happy about it and finally persuaded coach Frank Jones to let him run some with the offense late in the season. In the meantime, Edwards proved a quick healer by winning the 60-yard dash at the Southern Conference indoor meet.
As you might suspect, there is more to the Weldon Edwards story, a lot more. For starters, he had no intention of attending the school in Richmond’s fashionable west end. He could have gone to Harvard, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, Penn State, Temple … to name a few who came calling.
If it had been entirely up to him, Edwards said, “I would have gone to Norfolk State. Coach Dick Price had a world-class relay team. He wanted me. I wanted to go there.” He had so much fun competing against other high school sprinting stars such as Kent Merritt. “We still communicate,” Edwards said, “but we don’t talk about those days. We talk about life.”
For Edwards, life has taken a bunch of twists and turns that could have left him bitter and feeling a victim — which, as you’ll find out, he was on at least one outrageous situation. But, instead of allowing it to feel sorry for himself, he used it to make a decision that apparently has served him well.
It was a case of Mother Knows Best that steered him to Richmond. The late Amanda Edwards was a bartender at the Jefferson Hotel’s Rotunda Club. “A lot of [UR] people went there … She was very light-skinned. She could walk into a room, and you couldn’t tell if she was white [or not] … and they loved my mother,” Edwards said. “She wanted me to stay close to home … and go to Richmond. So did my counselors at Maggie Walker because I had good grades … and it was a good school. My mother said my opportunities would be better if I went there.”
It also was just about all white. He was going into a new world about which he knew nothing to very little. “In grade school, middle school and high school, it was all Black,” he said. “When I left Maggie Walker, it was the first time dealing with white people … and the culture shock at the University of Richmond. But I was young … I thought I could handle it at the time.”
Edwards would find it … ahh, challenging … but before getting into that, we should tell you — little known — that he came that close to leaving for another school about a week into residence at UR. Wayne Hardin, the former Navy coach of the Roger Staubach years, was the new Temple football boss in 1970, and he dispatched a couple of assistants to round up Edwards and bring him back to Philadelphia.
His then-girlfriend’s father, one of Edwards’ best friends, called him one day “and said the Temple coaches were at the house and wanted to talk to me. We sat down, and they offered me a full scholarship, what was included, the perks … and before the night was over I had my bags packed. School hadn’t started yet. I don’t think they knew I had signed with Richmond.”
Edwards had family in the City of Brotherly Love, so he knew what to expect — and he liked the idea of being around more people with whom he could relate. It was a comfort zone for him, unlike what he left behind — but not for long. “I got a schedule, went to class and that Friday the athletic director called and told me to come to his office. He said, ‘We’ve got a plane ticket for you to fly back to Richmond. Their coach has accused us of tampering, and you can’t play for us unless you get a release from them.’”
Guess what? Richmond refused. Surprise! … not. Edwards said his position coach Jim Tait told him “they couldn’t release me from my scholarship… if I wanted to go to Temple, which I did, I would have to sit out a year … and I said, ‘OK, I will.’ ”
He didn’t sleep much — if at all — that night. On the one hand he knew how much his mother wanted him at UR — for his own good. On the other, pulling him in the opposite direction, was Temple as well as something his high school coach, the legendary Fred “Cannonball” Cooper, had told him back during the original recruiting process. “He said he heard that a coach at the University of Richmond said they’d never take a person of color,” Edwards recalled recently. “Coach [Cooper] didn’t want me to go there.”
In the end, Edwards opted to stay at UR, not because he wanted to but because deep down he recognized what would happen if he didn’t play football. “I thought seriously about sitting out, I really did, but I had a little bit of knowledge then, and I knew if I sat out a year, no telling where I’d be. I wouldn’t have matriculated, so I went to UR … and honored my scholarship.”
He remained upset for a few days but already knew he did the right thing. Of course, Edwards recognized — even then — that Richmond could have released him with the flick of a pen and sent him on his way to Temple. “They didn’t want this great athlete to leave,” Edwards said, chuckling. “I was their first Black — and I was fast.”
Over the course of several interviews, that marked the only time that Edwards allowed even a little bit of ego to show — and, frankly, it could have been tongue-in-cheek. Now, as then over a half-century ago, he remains humble albeit incredibly realistic about where he’s been and what he had to overcome.
The good about UR was that his teammates always had his back. The bad? His original scheduled roommate, who was from Florida. refused “because his parents didn’t want him to room with me,” Edwards said. Rick Newell, a defensive back from Indiana, was the replacement, and they remained close friends.
Then there was the occasion of a fraternity party. “The players always treated me as one of their own … [but] I could tell I wasn’t wanted there,” Edwards said. “One thing led to another … and we got into a ruckus, and the team tore the place up because of me. They definitely had my back.”
Edwards majored in sociology and got his degree from UR in 1975. He had a tryout in the late World Football League with the Birmingham, Ala., Vulcans coached by Petersburg’s Marvin Bass, who had been an assistant on Jones’ staff in 1973. “I was the last running back cut,” Edwards said.
The next summer he was the only player to survive a Redskins’ tryout, he said, got the five-figure contract but never made to training camp in Carlisle, Pa. In July, an off-duty policeman ran a red light and hit Edwards’ car broadside. Result: another knee injury. “He was fired, not because of me … and I couldn’t go to camp,” Edwards said.
So much for his playing days. Tait replaced Jones as Spiders coach in 1994, and Edwards became a graduate assistant for three years or until Tait was fired after an 0-11 campaign in 1979. “I should have pursued coaching,” Edwards said, but a friend showed him how much money he was making as a sales rep, and that ended the coaching career, too.
Since then, Edwards has had a number of jobs. Teammate Barty Smith, first-round draft choice of the Green Bay Packers in 1974, got him a position with Loveland (beer) Distributing. He sold insurance. Sometimes he had two jobs. It wasn’t until he was working for Phillip Morris that Edwards finally knew for sure what he was going to do.
“Black people have a hard time in every endeavor in life. You’re not Black but I am … and you can’t imagine the obstacles you face daily,” Edwards said. “Everyone wants possessions — and you can’t get them because of the road blocks you have to overcome. They are there every day, and sometimes it doesn’t matter that some people have more drive than somebody else. There are opportunities not every one gets.”
With that he talked about Phillip Morris, being the only college graduate in the parts department, and applying for a better-paying job … and waiting and waiting “and they never called back,” Edwards said. “That wasn’t like them.”
So one night he found a folder with his name on it, looked inside “and saw my supervisor had made up some things about me that never happened. I never would have known if I hadn’t looked,” Edwards said. “From that day forward I made up my mind I would never work for management in a big corporation … but however successful I could be would be on my own merits. That’s why I’m a car salesman. I determine my own success.”
He’s been a salesman for the Auto Connection on Midlothian Turnpike for almost 14 years and, from all indications, is doing well. Edwards stays busy, that’s for sure, and he seems happy enough. He and has wife have a house and five cars, “so, I’m doing very well for myself. Am I successful? Absolutely.”
If he has any regrets, it would be that he didn’t sue Phillip Morris. “I should have taken them to court,” Edwards said. “I had all the information.”
Ask him about going to the University of Richmond, and he doesn’t hesitate. “No regrets … not really,” Edwards said. “Would I change anything? It’s over now. I can’t answer that.”
Uh, Weldon, one more thing before we go … about those perks you mentioned?
The morning after he got to Temple he was taken to a well-known men’s clothing store in Philadelphia “and told I could have anything I wanted there … any time I wanted it.” Edwards didn’t stay long enough to get anything else, he said.
Back at UR … well, as Edwards puts it, “alumni do a lot of things. After the North Carolina game, I got a few envelopes slid under my door. Barty [Smith, two-times all-Southern Conference] got many envelopes slid under his door.”
No need to ask what was in those envelopes, is there?
Until next time ...