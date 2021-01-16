Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Who's the best - Saban or Bryant?

Heiter, it seemed, was seeing red. He thinks the current Bama coach is misunderstood by reporters, most of whom know him only by reputation. “The media attempts to paint Saban as a cold fish who doesn’t care about anything but winning football games … but they never listen to the players who talk about … how much he cares for them, and how he has made them better people,” Heiter (Davidson, ‘79) wrote.

Maybe he missed the post-game interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, who certainly tried to make Saban, 69, sound like a good guy. Said Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, “I just wish [Saban] could smile once in a while.”

No matter. Wrote Heiter, to end his championship game report, “All is right with the football world … for now. ROLL TIDE!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Now, for some lingering thoughts and observations …

Given the opportunity a few days ago to reassess his choice of Bryant over Saban, Hudson emailed, “No … Bryant’s humble beginnings are such a good story … a poor country boy … being the other end [at Alabama] to Don Hutson, who went on to greatness in Green Bay … and his players in the ‘60s were not big but were tough and quick … and most were from rural Alabama. Good stuff.”