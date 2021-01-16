Jerry Lindquist's Sports Memories: Who's the best - Saban or Bryant?

OK, so it wasn’t much of a final, Alabama’s 52-24 rout of Ohio State, which didn’t play enough games to qualify for the Big 10 championship, so what the heck were the Buckeyes doing among the final four? Or even Notre Dame, for that matter. The Irish got in because (a) they beat Clemson (without No. 1 draftee-to-be Trevor Lawrence); and (b) it’s Notre Dame. Don’t laugh. It has THE most powerful – and widespread – influence and lobby among all NCAA institutions. So, as always, the selection committee made a subjective decision and staggered down the path of least resistance.
Why not take a chance on Texas A&M, or even then-unbeaten Cincinnati, and add some new spice to an otherwise predictable playoff lineup. Or Oklahoma, or Iowa State?
Heck, I’d rather see a top four team try to contain Malik Willis, the shifty Liberty quarterback whose COVID-19 diagnosis led the Flames to cancel their regular-season meeting with Coastal Carolina until he was good to go against the 12th-ranked, unbeaten Chanticleers in the Dec. 26 Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla. (Liberty 37-34) Not even mighty Clemson could get away with that when Lawrence was sidelined. Alabama simply was too deep, too quick and too good for everyone. Talk about same old, same old.
Time to get off the soap box and get on with our weekly mission as the memory man. This is Volume 37: “Drinking The Bear’s Bourbon”
Did you know there’s a large, loyal bunch of Alabama fans here? They came into our consciousness immediately after our recall of the 1961 game in which the Crimson Tide edged the University of Richmond 66-0 in Tuscaloosa. Surprise! Not all of them are Bama alumni. Non-surprise: They talk about legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant in reverent tones.
“While I was in high school [Decatur, Ga.] in 1966, the Bear bought a controlling interest in the Ziegler Meat Packing Company,” e-mailed Glen Allen’s Bob Lewis. “Later that year the Pope rescinded the ban on [Catholics] eating meat on Fridays. Bama fans are convinced there was a direct cause and effect relationship.”
Bob Andrews was an Alabama freshman in 1961 – and among the crowd of 24,000 that saw the worst loss in UR history. On a basketball scholarship, he lived in the athletic dorm and recalled “limited but good interaction with [football stars] Billy Neighbors, Lee Roy Jordan and [freshman football star-to-be] Joe Willie Namath.”
In all, Andrews, Professor Emeritus, VCU School of Business, “spent seven years at Alabama, earning BS and MA degrees while playing basketball, being on the track team and serving as graduate assistant in basketball.”
As for the “Bear” … “All of my interactions with Coach Bryant were positive – I stayed out of trouble – [but] I must admit I did have one somewhat uncomfortable dinner,” wrote Andrews. “Three of us, basketball players, were eating at the training table when Coach Bryant came in and sat down with us. What do you say when god comes to eat with you?”
OK, so if Bryant, who won six national championships in 25 years (1958-82) at Bama, belongs on Mt. Olympus, where do you put Nick Saban, the current boss of the Crimson Tide, with seven, including one at LSU? Put aside the fact that Saban isn’t likable, which helps explain his close friendship with Bill Belichick. From all reports, Bryant wasn’t exactly popular himself. See the Junction City Boys at Texas A&M.
As previously documented, we had one face-to-face with the “Bear,” and, honestly, he didn’t bite. On the morning of game day against Richmond, Bryant was all-world gracious for a short tete-a-tete. Frankly, you would never picture him walking on water and, based on this one quick (albeit meaningless) interview, he would never be described as god-like. He was a coach, for crying out loud, about to put a big-time squash job on the undermanned Spiders, wearing uniforms given to them by Bryant. They brought only red, which was what the Tide always wore at home. Not wanting to contend with an angry “Bear,” the visitors accepted an Alabama set of whites or no telling what the final spread might have been.
Before we go any farther, it must be noted most comments used here were offered before Monday night’s Alabama highlight reel. Their thinking was measured, with deliberation and thought, rather than caught up in the euphoria of the moment. And, as you will see, the outcome did not change their opinions of the burning question: Bryant or Saban, who is numero uno?
Our original contact with the Richmond Chapter of the Alabama Alumni Association, Ron Hudson, said, “If Bear Bryant is No. 1, Nick Saban No. 2, there remains a large gap between the two. Bear Bryant has legendary status.” He met the “Bear” in 1975 when Bryant visited Richmond. “You know he should be credited with one more national championship. Remember the year Notre Dame and Michigan State tied 10-10?”
It was 1966. Notre Dame and Michigan wound up ranked 1-2 by the AP, UPI and sportswriters association. Both finished 9-0-1 and neither went to a bowl game. Bidding for its third straight national title, Alabama was 11-0, beating No. 6 Nebraska 34-7 in the Sugar Bowl.
The wire services made their selections on completion of the regular season. A five-member writers panel waited until after the bowls – and still maintained the Tide deserved no better than No. 3. A book, “The Missing Ring,” was written about what, to this day, Bama faithful consider an injustice.
Nolan Heiter, vice-president of the Richmond chapter, put Saban at the head of the class before his latest edition rolled up 691 yards against the overmatched if undermanned Buckeyes and called it, “the ultimate team.” The emphasis was on team. After all, didn’t four of his best players ignore the lure of the NFL to return for one final, glorious campaign after failing to be chosen for the playoffs a year ago? And, look at all the Tide had to overcome – which was a bit much considering this was a season unlike any other for everyone except, of course, Bama, which did it much better.
“Until he died, Bear was just a great coach, maybe even a legend. It was only after he died that he became a god. His funeral procession was the longest in the history of the state … but Saban is the GOAT. You play a longer schedule, and with scholarship limits and the competitiveness of recruiting [today], I don’t have any qualms saying Saban is better than Bear,” wrote Heiter, a non-alumnus who grew up in Mobile, “and people tell me I said, ‘Roll Tide,’ before I said ‘Mama.’”
During the football season, Heiter writes a newsletter before and after every game for the 300 or so area alumni associations members. It’s doubtful you will find a more comprehensive scouting report (both teams) despite natural bias.
He knows ALL the players, including Bama’s Thomas Fletcher. “He started for four years, and I’m not exaggerating when I say GOAT about [him]. Not one bad long snap in his entire career. GOAT!” Raise your hand if you can name another long snapper.
Naturally, Heiter gave standing ovations for game MVP DeVonta Smith, quarterback Mac Jones and the rest of the Bama cast. He regaled his readers with the obscene number of records and awards this 13-0 team collected. There will be no debate about who deserved No. 1 in this year. To hear ESPN’s Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis, who worked the final on-site, tell it, you can make a strong case for best all-time. “This team deserves consideration among the greatest,” Davis said.
Which instantly brought to mind something Vince Lombardi said in 1966, when asked if his Green Bay Packers were the all-time best after winning Super Bowl I: “Well, we haven’t played [unbeaten] Alabama.”
Heiter also questioned Ohio State being among the latest final four, saying “the Buckeyes and their conference conspired to get them into the Big Ten championship, [and] the gutless CFP committee couldn’t find the courage to keep them out of the playoffs ...Of course, it felt justified when the Buckeyes beat the crap out of Clemson … but the performance against the ACC was a terrible yardstick by which to measure Clemson and Notre Dame’s worthiness. That league was TERRIBLE in 2020 [0-6 in bowls]. And so the Buckeyes got their COVID comeuppance. And Alabama was happy to lie in the bed they made.”
It’s doubtful the local Crimson Tides and Tidettes did much sleeping Monday night. Unfortunately, because of pandemic restrictions – and their usual meeting place closed at 9 p.m. – they didn’t gather as a group. You could only imagine the internet burning up, cell phone calls delirious with joy even before the game ended after midnight.
Shortly before kickoff, I got an email from Hudson. He was primed, juiced and ready to celebrate. “I’m drinking Old Forrester, the Bear’s bourbon. We’re eating off of Bama paper plates. We’re wearing red,” Hudson wrote.
Heiter, it seemed, was seeing red. He thinks the current Bama coach is misunderstood by reporters, most of whom know him only by reputation. “The media attempts to paint Saban as a cold fish who doesn’t care about anything but winning football games … but they never listen to the players who talk about … how much he cares for them, and how he has made them better people,” Heiter (Davidson, ‘79) wrote.
Maybe he missed the post-game interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, who certainly tried to make Saban, 69, sound like a good guy. Said Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, “I just wish [Saban] could smile once in a while.”
No matter. Wrote Heiter, to end his championship game report, “All is right with the football world … for now. ROLL TIDE!!!!!!!!!!!!"
Now, for some lingering thoughts and observations …
Given the opportunity a few days ago to reassess his choice of Bryant over Saban, Hudson emailed, “No … Bryant’s humble beginnings are such a good story … a poor country boy … being the other end [at Alabama] to Don Hutson, who went on to greatness in Green Bay … and his players in the ‘60s were not big but were tough and quick … and most were from rural Alabama. Good stuff.”
… For one observer, one of the best things about the game was the absence of look-at-me-ism. There was little to no showboating after a play. Smith set a perfect example catch after catch, saving his energy for the next reception. “You don’t see any trash talking from him,” said Herbstreit. “He’s all business.” If Smith isn’t careful, the Heisman Trophy-winning wideout will set a new trend in sportsmanship. Geez, there is some hope after all.
We asked the local lovers of Red Elephants for game predictions. Sorry, no one had the nerve to take OSU, like we should be surprised. And the winners are … well, no one hit the exact score, so we’re calling it a three-way tie: Chapter president William Perkins (52-34) had Bama’s total; Bob Boteler (33-24) hit the losers’ score; and Hudson (45-17) nailed the winning margin. Don’t hold your breath, guys, but you will be receiving a Tide souvenir of the occasion.
… From the outset, Fowler and Herbstreit (Ohio State, ‘84) seemed resigned to a victory by Alabama. The Buckeyes lost their best runner to a shoulder injury on the game’s first play from scrimmage, and his absence was barely mentioned again. ESPN’s booth mates refused to acknowledge OSU QB Justin Fields, suffering from battered ribs, was reluctant to run with the ball.
Every time he was hit Fields showed pain. Maybe that also helped to explain why so many of his throws wobbled, seldom arriving tight and perfect, on target. If this was an audition for the Monday Night Football NFL gig, Fowler and Herbstreit blew it. Bland won’t get it done even if Fowler, as reported elsewhere, thinks they deserve it.
At least Fowler was on the mark during the post-game discussion that shifted to Alabama’s season-long dominance. “It was a predictable champion … in an unpredictable season,” he said, citing “bottomless resources, the coach and chemistry. It’s unbeatable.”
Heiter also provided some pregame Tuscaloosa gossip, to wit: With offensive coordinator Steve Sarkasian leaving to become the new coach at Texas, “Saban is focused on two ex-NFL head coaches as his replacement – Adam Gase, fired by the Jets, and Bill O’Brien, let go by the Texans in October.” (Late last week O’Brien got the nod.) Then Heiter added, “I frankly am hoping someone hires Pete Golding, as I am not happy with our defense of late.”
Golding, 36, is the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator who has been subjected to all kinds of vitriol from Bama fans since getting the job a year ago. By halftime of this season’s 63-48 shootout with unranked Mississippi, the hashtag #Fire PeteGolding was making the rounds. Last year the defense, or lack of same, moved one fan to write if Golding wasn’t fired “it’s further evidence to me that Saban is washed up and needs to be Bobby Bowden’d.” Is that any way to talk about a god?
Chances are, everyone is back on the bandwagon. Naturally, rumors already have begun about Saban. Has he had enough? “I would be shocked if he walks,” Davis said. The Tide once again has the country’s top recruiting class and is already projected preseason 2021 No. 1 by one of those publications that never seems to mind a rush to judgment.
On PFT, Florio promoted the possibility Saban would give the NFL another try after doing so miserably with the Dolphins (2005-6, 15-17-0). The Eagles, perhaps?
Unlike Bama fans everywhere, the country as a whole did not embrace college football’s title game. With 18.7 million viewers, it was the least watched of the seven NCAA championship matchups to date, explained at least in part by a 35-17 disparity by halftime. And when Smith, a human highlight reel with 12 receptions (215 yards), suffered a dislocated finger on the first pass thrown to him after intermission, left the field and obviously wouldn’t return, television sets all over the land began to go dark.
Until Monday night, the previous low was 25.3 million people who saw Clemson beat Alabama in 2017.
Last words from Hudson who didn’t take kindly – I think – to my ending a pregame email with GO BUCKEYES!!! “My daughter and son-in-law gave me a book for Christmas on the history of Alabama football. It is signed by Nick Saban. I may allow you to touch it one of these days.” A man with a sense of humor is always welcome here.
Until next time ...