CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Commissioner Jim Phillips ardently engaged in all matters ACC during his annual state-of-the-conference address and subsequent news conference Tuesday. From the league’s competitive excellence in 2022-23, to even its years-long pursuit of additional revenue, he touted the league’s past, present and future.

What he predictably and sagely declined to do was answer questions about the alleged mistreatment of athletes that transpired within Northwestern’s sports programs during and since his time as the university’s athletic director from 2008-21.

Echoing a statement he issued Thursday in response to multiple lawsuits that name him and other Northwestern officials as defendants, Phillips closed his prepared remarks at the ACC preseason football gathering with this:

“This is a very difficult time for the Northwestern community, and my heart goes out to any person who carries the burden of mistreatment or who has been harmed in any way. During my 30-year career in college athletics, my highest priority has always been the health and safety of all student-athletes. As you know, with this matter in litigation, I'm unable to share anything more at this time.”

Those sentiments ring genuine.

As Northwestern’s AD and as ACC commissioner, Phillips has coveted frequent interactions with the young people he serves. Among his five children are a Yale women’s soccer player and former Notre Dame track athlete.

Remember Phillips and the ACC’s initial resistance to College Football Playoff expansion? A primary reason was player safety, and the NCAA has since changed timing rules to decrease the number of snaps to which athletes are exposed during the long season.

But the Northwestern scandal, which led the university to fire longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald and first-year baseball coach Jim Foster, flatters no one.

The most detailed and lurid suit filed to date, on behalf of former Northwestern football player Lloyd Yates, does not name Phillips. But the 52-page document portrays Fitzgerald’s program as careening out of control, replete with annual hazing, much of it sexual in nature.

The three suits in which Phillips is a defendant are more vague and offer no specifics regarding his oversight of the department. Moreover, the most recent of those three filings, on behalf of an anonymous former volleyball athlete, centers around alleged hazing that occurred after Phillips left Northwestern for the ACC.

What Phillips, undoubtedly acting on counsel’s advice, did not answer Tuesday:

How much responsibility does any athletic director bear for the treatment of the young men and women under his/her care?

Did any report of possible hazing within any Wildcats team ever land on your desk?

The two lawsuits that name you as a defendant say you and other administrators “knew or should have known” about the alleged abuse. Fair?

Did you ever travel to the Northwestern football team’s annual remote training camp in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where much of the alleged hazing transpired, and did you ever question the wisdom of off-site practices?

Sources said last week that Phillips has addressed the Northwestern reports with ACC presidents and athletic directors, and one source described his remarks as candid and effective.

Amid the flurry, Phillips continues to advocate for the league and plan for its move down I-85 from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Charlotte, plus his family's impending relocation from suburban Chicago to Charlotte.

On Tuesday he honored slain Virginia football players Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler. He applauded the conference-record nine NCAA championships won by ACC teams in 2022-23 and called the league’s relationship with ESPN stronger than ever.

The centerpiece of the partnership's efforts to close the revenue gap with the Big Ten and SEC is the 4-year-old ACC Network, in large measure by further employing campus resources such as sales/marketing staff and broadcasting infrastructure.

“I think one of (our) presidents said it best: Are we chasing a dollar amount, or are we chasing success?” Phillips said. “I think there’s a difference there. If you are chasing a number, it takes you down a different path. If you are chasing success competitively in football and basketball and all of our sports, then I think every institution has an idea of what they need.

“So, again, I feel really strongly about this league, and I think people are missing it when they’re not paying attention to the results of how well the conference has done.”

