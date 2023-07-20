The hazing scandal that led Northwestern to fire its football and baseball head coaches last week has ensnared ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, the Wildcats’ athletic director from 2008-21.

Phillips is among five current or former university officials, plus the collective Northwestern Board of Trustees, named as defendants in lawsuits filed Wednesday and Thursday in Illinois on behalf of former Wildcats football players identified as “John Doe 2” and “John Doe 3,” both of whom played from 2018-22.

Similar to a suit filed previously on behalf of “John Doe 1,” which does not name Phillips, the 14-page John Doe 2 and John Doe 3 complaints echo accusations of racial discrimination and sexual hazing made by former football players to the Daily Northwestern student newspaper.

The suits say the university’s current president and athletic director, Michael Schill and Derrick Gragg, their predecessors, Morton Schapiro and Phillips, and the board “knew or should have known” of the rampant issues.

Northwestern “endangered, enabled and concealed the exploitation” of Fitzgerald’s players, the suits say.

The university dismissed Fitzgerald, a College Football Hall of Fame linebacker for the Wildcats, on July 10. Three days later, Northwestern fired baseball coach Jim Foster after just one season for alleged bullying and verbal abuse.

In statements, Fitzgerald and his counsel have denied the coach knew of any hazing and, in fact, took steps to prevent it.

ACC’s preseason football gathering next week

Phillips has not publicly addressed the Northwestern cases and could not be reached for comment this week. In announcing a 10-year contract extension for Fitzgerald in January 2021, Phillips called him “one of the best coaches in college football and, more importantly, a leader uniquely suited to this university.”

Phillips’ legal entanglements come less than a week before he is to preside over the ACC’s annual preseason football gathering, next Tuesday-Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Coaches, athletes, media and the conference’s television, bowl and corporate partners attend the event, and the traditional commissioner’s news conference is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Bigger picture, this occurs as the ACC navigates myriad issues, most pressing member concerns regarding league revenue. The conference’s 15 university presidents/chancellors endorsed Phillips’ leadership in April by voting to extend his original contract by three years, through 2029.

The Sports Business Journal named Phillips its 2018 Athletic Director of the Year, and in 2019 the NCAA Minority Opportunities and Interests Committee recognized Phillips as a “champion of diversity and inclusion.”

Responding to an anonymous email late last year that alleged hazing in the football program, Northwestern retained an outside investigator. The university released only an executive summary of the probe, and the two-page document does not specify whether Phillips was among “the 50 people affiliated or formerly affiliated with the football program” the investigator interviewed.

Attorney: Discrimination was 'widespread'

During a news conference Wednesday in Chicago, attorneys representing the John Does cited department-wide administrative and coaching misconduct that include volleyball, softball and cheerleading.

A former Northwestern cheerleader filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the university and its former cheer coach alleging that cheerleaders were exploited “as sex objects to titillate” the athletic department’s male donors. The suit does not name Phillips.

“The abuse and the hazing and racial discrimination that took place in the Northwestern athletic department was so widespread that it goes well beyond the football program,” attorney Patrick Salvi said at Wednesday’s news conference.

Moreover, Salvi said racial discrimination was “widespread” in the football program “and brought to the highest levels (of) the athletic department and not addressed to anyone’s satisfaction.”

Among the allegations cited in the John Doe suits:

Younger players who made mistakes in practice were punished by “running,” which consisted of “8-10 upperclassmen, dressed in masks, holding down a player, and dry humping the player in a dark locker room.”

Once each year freshmen were subjected to a “carwash,” which included “players lining up, standing naked, and spinning around at the entrance of the showers so that all freshman players were forced to rub up against the line of men to get to their showers.”

Fitzgerald “forced players of color to cut their hair and/or (behave) differently to be more in line with the ‘Wildcat Way.’”

In another Chicago news conference Wednesday, four former Northwestern football players and their lawyers portended additional legal action.

“We were physically and emotionally beaten down, and some players have contemplated suicide as a result,” Lloyd Yates, a player from 2015-17, said at the news conference in quotes published by USA Today. “It’s not easy for any of us to come forward. A lot of this stuff is embarrassing, it’s painful. We know we’re making ourselves targets for criticism. We do not want any more college students or athletes to endure what we had to endure for so long and repress.”

