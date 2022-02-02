JMU, accelerating transition process, will assume official Sun Belt membership this year

"We're excited for this,” JMU director of athletics Jeff Bourne said. “I think it's a wonderful new chapter for JMU to be a member of the Sun Belt, and what that will afford. The fact that we'll be having FBS games in the stadium this fall is an exciting day for us."

By accelerating the typically longer FCS-to-FBS transition, JMU will be able to reap membership privileges like Sun Belt’s ESPN media package starting this year. But JMU’s football team will still not yet be eligible for the Sun Belt championship or for a postseason bowl.

As of now, eligibility for such games still would not come until 2024. But JMU will formally petition the NCAA this spring to shorten the process from two years to one year. If approved, JMU would obtain the eligibility in 2023.

"Transition is never easy,” Bourne said. “And, in my opinion, transition as quickly as you can make that happen, it's better for the student-athletes, better for the fanbase.”

Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill, who was director of athletics at Richmond from 2013-17, said he’s excited that JMU’s transition timeline has been accelerated. The conference, Gill said, was going to do anything in its power to help.