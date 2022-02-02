JMU, accelerating transition process, will assume official Sun Belt membership this year

When James Madison officially accepted a membership invitation to the Sun Belt Conference in November, university president Jonathan Alger, in a play on words, described it as the school’s “moment in the sun.”
Now JMU is mashing the gas to grasp that moment.
The school and the conference announced on Wednesday morning that JMU will indeed begin competition as an official member of the Sun Belt in the 2022-23 school year, in all sports including football. The Dukes will transition into the FBS Sun Belt, from the FCS Colonial Athletic Association, on July 1.
As part of the transition process in a conference move, JMU expressed in the fall a goal of assuming Sun Belt membership this year, but no later than July 1, 2023. Wednesday’s announcement marked a fulfillment of that goal.
And, added to a Tuesday announcement that JMU football will host FBS Middle Tennessee to open its 2022 season, Wednesday’s announcement means the football program will meet an NCAA requirement of a minimum of five FBS opponents at home this fall. That covers the criteria for JMU to be considered an FBS opponent itself.
JMU will be the first school to host five FBS opponents in Year 1 of an FBS transition since the NCAA put a two-year transition process in place in 1997 for programs adjusting their classifications.
"We're excited for this,” JMU director of athletics Jeff Bourne said. “I think it's a wonderful new chapter for JMU to be a member of the Sun Belt, and what that will afford. The fact that we'll be having FBS games in the stadium this fall is an exciting day for us."
By accelerating the typically longer FCS-to-FBS transition, JMU will be able to reap membership privileges like Sun Belt’s ESPN media package starting this year. But JMU’s football team will still not yet be eligible for the Sun Belt championship or for a postseason bowl.
As of now, eligibility for such games still would not come until 2024. But JMU will formally petition the NCAA this spring to shorten the process from two years to one year. If approved, JMU would obtain the eligibility in 2023.
"Transition is never easy,” Bourne said. “And, in my opinion, transition as quickly as you can make that happen, it's better for the student-athletes, better for the fanbase.”
Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill, who was director of athletics at Richmond from 2013-17, said he’s excited that JMU’s transition timeline has been accelerated. The conference, Gill said, was going to do anything in its power to help.
It was an easy decision, he added, to work toward getting JMU in the Sun Belt officially this year. The hard part, he acknowledged, was the execution. JMU, with football, will bring its baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, cross country, women’s golf, women’s soccer, softball, track & field and volleyball programs to the Sun Belt. The league had to quickly factor the Dukes in as part of its league schedules.
From a football perspective in particular, Bourne commented that, “To say it's challenging to schedule is an understatement." JMU will play four home and four road games against Sun Belt teams in the fall, but needed the fifth FBS home game to assume its own status as an FBS opponent this year.
Opponents are typically scheduled four or five years in advance, Bourne said, so it was tough to find an FBS team to play when so many programs were committed to games for this fall already, or didn’t want to play JMU because of the program’s competitiveness.
The Middle Tennessee game was the fifth token JMU needed, and it will pay the Blue Raiders $700,000 to visit Harrisonburg on Sept. 3.
But it took a while to get that game, Bourne said.
"A lot of midnight oil burned trying to find opponents, and then negotiating with them to try to get a game here,” Bourne said. “And you think, 'Well that's just one game.' Lot harder than you think."
JMU, because it will not be eligible for the Sun Belt championship or for a bowl this year, will play an 11-game football schedule. Including the Middle Tennessee game and a previously scheduled game against Norfolk State, JMU will have six home games total this fall. The Dukes also have a previously scheduled trip to play Louisville on Nov. 5. JMU dropped a previously scheduled game against FCS Weber State.
Gill said the full Sun Belt schedule will be announced on March 1, which will be when JMU’s exact eight Sun Belt games for this year will be revealed.
“Common sense tells you there could be some growing pains,” JMU football coach Curt Cignetti said, on playing an almost entirely FBS schedule this year. “Nobody knows what to expect next fall. But, based on our previous history, and how we've lined up against Power 5 teams and done, I think that we're in a decent competitive position."
Cignetti said he expects to be either at or close to the FBS scholarship threshold of 85 this fall. The FCS scholarship limit is 63, though JMU was able to have a little more than 70 players on scholarship this past season because of players who returned for an extra year — an allowance granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic.
There are four JMU athletic programs — field hockey, lacrosse, men’s soccer and swimming & diving — that the Sun Belt doesn’t sponsor and Bourne said the school is very close to being able to announce new conference affiliations for them.
Bourne said, in the almost three months since JMU’s November Sun Belt announcement was made, the school has seen a surge in ticket sales and fundraising support. That day in the fall was a launchpad of sorts.
But, with Wednesday’s announcement, JMU is full speed ahead, racing toward its future.
"This is a wonderful day for the history of our program, as well as our future,” Bourne said. “And we can celebrate the past, but I think what we have in front of us is tremendous opportunity.”
