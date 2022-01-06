JMU adds transfer quarterback from Colorado State

JMU on Thursday officially announced the addition of a new signal caller for 2022.
The Dukes have added Todd Centeio, a transfer from Colorado State. Centeio was the Rams’ starter this past season, finishing 229 of 380 for 2,958 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 games. He also ran for 439 yards and two scores.
Centeio, in a 50-45 loss at Hawaii in November, passed for 527 yards and five touchdowns to two interceptions. The 527 yards were second-most in a game in Colorado State history. He passed for more than 275 yards in five games.
Centeio began his career at Temple. The 6-1, 225 pounder is a native of West Palm Beach, Fla.
JMU will lose quarterback Cole Johnson, who finished second in program history in career passing touchdowns (58) and career passing yards (6,511). Among the young returners are Billy Atkins, who coach Curt Cignetti has spoken highly of. Atkins appeared in four games this past fall.
Also, after losing top wide receive Antwane Wells Jr. (Highland Springs) to the transfer portal on Wednesday morning, the Dukes added commitments from Monmouth transfer wide receiver Terrance Green Jr. on Wednesday night and from Boston College transfer wide receiver Kobay White on Thursday evening.
Green, over four years at Monmouth, racked up 2,087 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns, and was a three-time all-Big South pick. White had 1,434 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns, mostly from 2017-19. He didn't play in 2020 due to a knee injury, and was limited in 2021 as well, appearing in just four games.
In addition, JMU cornerback Gregg Ross announced Thursday that he has declared for the NFL draft. Ross played four seasons at North Carolina before transferring to JMU and playing two more seasons with the Dukes.