JMU adds transfer quarterback from Colorado State

JMU on Thursday officially announced the addition of a new signal caller for 2022.

The Dukes have added Todd Centeio, a transfer from Colorado State. Centeio was the Rams’ starter this past season, finishing 229 of 380 for 2,958 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 games. He also ran for 439 yards and two scores.

Centeio, in a 50-45 loss at Hawaii in November, passed for 527 yards and five touchdowns to two interceptions. The 527 yards were second-most in a game in Colorado State history. He passed for more than 275 yards in five games.

Centeio began his career at Temple. The 6-1, 225 pounder is a native of West Palm Beach, Fla.

JMU will lose quarterback Cole Johnson, who finished second in program history in career passing touchdowns (58) and career passing yards (6,511). Among the young returners are Billy Atkins, who coach Curt Cignetti has spoken highly of. Atkins appeared in four games this past fall.