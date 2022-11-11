JMU and ODU meet Saturday for the first time since Heinicke's heroics in '11 and '12

A budding rivalry renews this weekend in Norfolk, and lest anybody forget how it went the last time around, Taylor Heinicke remembers.

"Yeah, every time I hear people around here talking about JMU, I'm like, hey, ODU is 2-0 against those guys," he said with a smile.

Those victories helped put the fledgling Old Dominion program on the map, and appeared to set the stage for many more thrilling battles to come, but then the Monarchs left for the larger Football Bowl Subdivision.

Now, James Madison has followed, and they'll meet for just the third time in history on Saturday in a Sun Belt conference game.

The 2011 matchup, played in the remnants of a tropical storm, was one of the area's first introductions to Heinicke, then just a freshman.

He ran for 92 yards and threw for 236 as the Monarchs stunned the No. 9 Dukes.

On a fourth-down play, Heinicke bobbled the snap, recovered, and threw a prayer of a pass that was caught by Larry Pinkard, a foreshadowing of what was ultimately to come in Washington.

"I got to where I almost wanted there to be open receivers so he'd throw it," exasperated JMU coach Mickey Matthews told reporters. "Because every time he pulled it down, he took off with it and we couldn't tackle him."

The 2012 encore in Harrisonburg brought a second-half comeback for ODU, with Heinicke throwing for four touchdowns after halftime.

"At that time we were in the FCS, so we had a lot of rivals, playing William & Mary, Richmond, JMU," he said.

"All those in-state games were huge for us. But JMU was the biggest."

The Dukes are favored by a touchdown in this week's matchup.