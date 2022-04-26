JMU announces Lauren Bernett, a standout in its softball program, has died

Lauren Bernett, a standout catcher for James Madison’s softball program, has died, the school announced on Tuesday morning.

Ms. Bernett, a sophomore, was a key member of the Dukes’ Women’s College World Series team last year. And, on Monday, the McDonald, Pa., native was named Colonial Athletic Association player of the week after she went 7 of 9 at the plate in a series against Drexel this past weekend, with seven RBIs and four runs scored.

No cause of death was provided.

“Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes,” JMU president Jonathan Alger and director of athletics Jeff Bourne said in a joint statement. “Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program.”

JMU has canceled a scheduled Wednesday home doubleheader against Longwood.

Ms. Bernett, before her big series against Drexel, also tied the Dukes’ single-game RBIs record in an April 16 game against the College of Charleston, with seven. She also hit a walk-off home run to send JMU to a victory over Hofstra on April 10.

It was part of a breakout year at the plate for Ms. Bernett in her second season at JMU. She was batting .336, third on the team. She had 33 RBIs, which was second on the team. She had a six-game hitting streak through the Drexel series this past weekend. Ms. Bernett started 36 of 41 appearances for the Dukes (21-21, 10-5 CAA) this year.

Last season, Ms. Bernett started all but one of her 44 appearances, including each of JMU’s games in its NCAA tournament run. The program advanced to its first-ever appearance in the WCWS. Ms. Bernett was named CAA rookie of the week in early March and, after the season, was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors all-state second team. She was also named to the CAA commissioner's academic honor roll in both the fall and spring semesters.

Ms. Bernett was also active in the community. An October JMU athletics story on community service work by the softball program listed that out of 486 total community service hours performed by the softball team last year, Ms. Bernett did a team-high 60.

Ms. Bernett was the sister of two brothers and two sisters, and the daughter of Scott and Kim Bernett.

“Our thoughts are with her family; her coaches, teammates and friends; the rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire JMU community,” Alger and Bourne said in their statement. “JMU Nation is a close community, and we grieve together.”