JMU at Delaware carries different theme but still high value for Dukes, Blue Hens

The Blue Hens still do have running back Dejoun Lee, who was the CAA’s offensive player of the year in the spring and who is currently second in the league with 93.7 rushing yards per game. Also a receiver in Thyrick Pitts who is tied for the CAA lead with six touchdowns.

But complicating Delaware’s offensive operation, in addition to the Henderson injury, has been health issues on the offensive line, too. The Blue Hens have started the same group of players up front in back-to-back games just once this season.

“We’re just working through a number of different personnel things right now that are kind of keeping us from being as efficient as we want to be,” said Rocco, who was Richmond’s coach from 2012-16.

On third down is an area in particular where Delaware has struggled — the team is converting just 31.3% of its third downs, which is 10th in the 12-team CAA. Conversely, JMU has been strong defensively on third down, allowing opponents to convert at a rate of just 23.1%, tops in the league — a factor Cignetti said is huge, and that could be key in determining the course of Saturday’s game.