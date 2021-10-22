JMU at Delaware carries different theme but still high value for Dukes, Blue Hens

Posed a question this week about the additional incentive Delaware may take into its clash with James Madison on Saturday, considering the Blue Hens are coming off consecutive losses, Dukes coach Curt Cignetti underscored the urgency he feels his own team should have.
Are the Blue Hens’ backs against the wall? It’s perhaps safe to say. But Cignetti considers that ditto for the Dukes, too.
“We feel like we have our backs against the wall,” Cignetti said. “That every game's a playoff game right now. So, we control us, and that's where the focus is.”
A potential marquee matchup between the teams picked to finish one-two in the Colonial Athletic Association this season — JMU nine points ahead of Delaware — lost some of its luster this month when the Blue Hens (3-3, 2-2 CAA) fell to Rhode Island and Stony Brook and the Dukes (5-1, 3-1) lost to Villanova.
Now the two preseason league favorites, and everyone else, are chasing fifth-ranked Villanova (5-1, 3-0), the only team without a loss in league play to this point.
For seventh-ranked JMU, “backs against the wall” could be viewed as continuing to stay in striking distance of first place in the CAA and in position for favorable playoff positioning. For 23rd-ranked Delaware, it could mean hanging on for a spot in the playoffs at all.
The teams kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday at Delaware Stadium, what will be the Blue Hen’s homecoming game.
“They had some unexpected loss,” Cignetti said of Delaware, touching on injury issues the Blue Hens have faced. “And we also know they’re a really darn good football team.”
Both JMU and Delaware finished the spring season earlier this year 7-1 overall, after advancing to the playoff semifinals, and thus came the high preseason status for both. JMU was tabbed No. 2 in the preseason Stats Perform FCS Top 25, and Delaware No. 5.
The Blue Hens, though, have struggled with injury, including the loss of quarterback Nolan Henderson to a hip injury in September. Henderson is a fifth-year senior captain, and was an all-CAA first team pick in the spring.
Junior Zach Gwynn started against Rhode Island and against Stony Brook this past Saturday, but was hurt in that game. Sophomore Cade Pribula entered in Gwynn’s stead. Junior Anthony Paoletti, who’s more of a runner, also played.
Delaware coach Danny Rocco was optimistic this week that the more prototypical passer Gwynn will be able to play this Saturday, but Cignetti also expects that the Dukes will see much of Paoletti, a 6-2, 210 pounder who has run for 128 yards and two touchdowns this year.
”It is two different kind of offenses when the quarterbacks are in,” Cignetti said. “We do expect to see quite a bit of Paoletti. And have been preparing for that. And also preparing for what they do regularly, what they showed in the spring and what they show when Gwynn is in there.”
The Blue Hens still do have running back Dejoun Lee, who was the CAA’s offensive player of the year in the spring and who is currently second in the league with 93.7 rushing yards per game. Also a receiver in Thyrick Pitts who is tied for the CAA lead with six touchdowns.
But complicating Delaware’s offensive operation, in addition to the Henderson injury, has been health issues on the offensive line, too. The Blue Hens have started the same group of players up front in back-to-back games just once this season.
“We’re just working through a number of different personnel things right now that are kind of keeping us from being as efficient as we want to be,” said Rocco, who was Richmond’s coach from 2012-16.
On third down is an area in particular where Delaware has struggled — the team is converting just 31.3% of its third downs, which is 10th in the 12-team CAA. Conversely, JMU has been strong defensively on third down, allowing opponents to convert at a rate of just 23.1%, tops in the league — a factor Cignetti said is huge, and that could be key in determining the course of Saturday’s game.
But the Dukes have had their own shortcomings offensively, struggling at times to come away with all they could in the red zone. On five trips last Saturday at Richmond, they left with four field goals to one touchdown.
“First of all, we need to stop the self-inflicted wounds in the end zone as far as plays for a loss and penalties and stuff like that,” wide receiver Kris Thornton said.
Saturday’s matchup, earlier in the season, appeared as if it had the chance to swing this fall’s CAA title.
Now, while the level of urgency may be higher for Delaware than JMU, Saturday’s game could have a notable impact on what each program ultimately gets from this season.
“We know what type of team they are,” Thornton said of Delaware, “and we know the challenge we have ahead of us this week.”
