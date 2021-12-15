JMU, balancing playoff run with recruiting for FBS move, adds 19 on National Signing Day

JMU is beginning to take the first steps of its move from its current home at the FCS level, as part of the Colonial Athletic Association, to the FBS level, as part of the Sun Belt.

The school, after accepting an invitation to the Sun Belt in early November, intends to assume Sun Belt membership in a formal capacity on July 1, 2022.

There is a transition process that comes with such a move, though, which means JMU won’t be bowl eligible until 2024. But Cignetti anticipates that the Dukes will play against mostly FBS competition next fall.

A component of an FCS-to-FBS shift is an increase in football scholarships. JMU, in the FCS, has been able to offer up to 63 scholarships. At the FBS level, it can offer 85.

The increase in scholarships will be incremental moving forward — rather than jumping to 85 right away, JMU anticipates that it will offer in the range of 73 to 77 scholarships next year.

So it’s still something the Dukes’ staff has to consider, while trying to coach the team to a final trip to Frisco, Texas, and the FCS national title game.