JMU, balancing playoff run with recruiting for FBS move, adds 19 on National Signing Day

It’s a good problem to have.
But it has made for an especially busy stretch for James Madison’s coaching staff, as the program begins to shift to a future at the FBS level.
The Dukes’ final FCS playoff run — JMU plays at North Dakota State in the semifinals on Friday night — collided with the homestretch of the recruiting trail. The coaching staff is balancing game planning with assembling an important 2022 class.
“Been a lot of busy people working a lot of late hours,” coach Curt Cignetti said Tuesday.
But JMU announced Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, that it inked 19 players. Sixteen of those are true freshmen, and three FBS transfers.
Seven members of the class are from Virginia including, from the Richmond area, offensive lineman Wesley Bostic (Prince George), linebacker Trent Hendrick (St. Christopher’s), wide receiver Jayden Mines (Patrick Henry), defensive lineman Ike Thompson (Life Christian Academy) and defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker (Life Christian Academy).
“I’d like to thank our coaching staff and all those involved in putting together this signing class, as we prepare for our transition to the FBS level and Sun Belt Conference next season,” Cignetti said in a statement Wednesday. “We’re excited for the future of JMU football but still focused on what’s directly in front of us, finishing our FCS run with one more national championship.”
JMU is beginning to take the first steps of its move from its current home at the FCS level, as part of the Colonial Athletic Association, to the FBS level, as part of the Sun Belt.
The school, after accepting an invitation to the Sun Belt in early November, intends to assume Sun Belt membership in a formal capacity on July 1, 2022.
There is a transition process that comes with such a move, though, which means JMU won’t be bowl eligible until 2024. But Cignetti anticipates that the Dukes will play against mostly FBS competition next fall.
A component of an FCS-to-FBS shift is an increase in football scholarships. JMU, in the FCS, has been able to offer up to 63 scholarships. At the FBS level, it can offer 85.
The increase in scholarships will be incremental moving forward — rather than jumping to 85 right away, JMU anticipates that it will offer in the range of 73 to 77 scholarships next year.
So it’s still something the Dukes’ staff has to consider, while trying to coach the team to a final trip to Frisco, Texas, and the FCS national title game.
“I guess the difference is, because we'll be moving to FBS and the numbers are changing from a scholarship standpoint, the [transfer] portal — has been a lot of action on the portal. On both ends,” Cignetti said Tuesday. “Put a little bit of a strain on the coaches as we're still playing. And a lot of people we're competing against are out on the road recruiting.”
“And also not having the recruiting department and that kind of thing, which most of the Sun Belt teams have.”
The three transfers JMU added officially Wednesday are former Pittsburgh running back A.J. Davis Jr. (one year of eligibility left), former Boston College and Maryland safety Deon Jones (one year left) and former Arkansas State safety Jarius Reimonenq (two years left).
Asked Tuesday how JMU’s pitch to recruits may change with the FBS move ahead, Cignetti expressed that he feels the school is a great brand — something that didn’t happen overnight.
The football program’s perennial success at the FCS level put JMU in position to jump to the FBS. And, with a mostly FBS schedule in the offing starting next fall — including a Nov. 5 trip to Louisville — Cignetti considers JMU “very attractive” from a prospect standout.
So, even in the midst of a strenuous week, Cignetti is looking forward to what’s on the horizon as JMU begins to build — and recruit — toward Sun Belt membership next year and full FBS status in 2024, at the end of it’s transition period.
“This is going to be a historic year. It's going to be very exciting,” Cignetti said. “We expect to compete very successfully in the Sun Belt once we become a full-time member.”
Note: The early signing period closes Friday, then the regular period will be open Feb. 2-April 1.
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous
Alonza Barnett III QB 6-0 195 Whitsett, N.C. Grimsley
Wesley Bostic OL 6-4 285 Prince George, Va. Prince George
AJ Davis Jr. RB 6-0 215 Lakeland, Fla. Lakeland (Pitt)
Justin Eaglin CB 6-2 170 Spring Lake, N.C. Pine Forest
Aiden Fisher LB 6-2 220 Fredericksburg, Va. Riverbend
Trent Hendrick LB 6-1 225 Richmond, Va. St. Christopher’s
Anthony Johnson WR 6-1 197 Burlington, N.J. Burlington Township
Deon Jones S 6-1 200 Oxon Hill, Md. Potomac (Boston College)
Wayne Knight RB 5-8 180 Smyrna, Del. Smyrna
Carter Miller OL 6-2 280 Spring Hill, Tenn. Ravenwood
Jayden Mines WR 6-0 185 Ashland, Va. Patrick Henry
Hugo Nash P 6-2 183 Melbourne, Australia Scotch College
Rodney Nelson RB 5-8 180 Reisterstown, Md. Franklin
Jarius Reimonenq S 5-10 195 Hattiesburg, Miss. Oak Grove (Arkansas State)
Joseph Simmons OL 6-6 310 Dover, Del. Salesianum
Carter Sweazie OL 6-3 290 Ashburn, Va. Stone Bridge
Amar Thomas DL 6-2 230 Upper Marlboro, Md. Wise
Ike Thompson DL 6-1 285 Midlothian, Va. Life Christian Academy
Tyrique Tucker DL 6-1 300 Norfolk, Va. Life Christian Academy
