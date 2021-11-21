JMU begins likely last FCS playoff appearance with No. 3 national seed

"Two great teams, and that was the difference right there," Bjorn said.

The Dukes were similarly seeded lower than expected in the spring playoff field earlier this year, in what was a truncated, 16-team bracket. JMU was No. 1 in the Stats poll for much of the spring, but was also seeded third in the bracket.

The Dukes wound up having to play on the road in the semifinals, at No. 2 seed Sam Houston, and lost. Sam Houston went on to win the national title.

Sam Houston is the top seed in this year’s playoff field. And, after North Dakota State at No. 2 and JMU at No. 3, Sacramento State (9-2, No. 4), Villanova (9-2, No. 5), Montana (9-2, No. 6), East Tennessee State (10-1, No. 7) and Montana State (9-2, No. 8) round out the eight seeds.

Villanova and JMU each finished 7-1 in Colonial Athletic Association play, to share the league title. But the Wildcats grabbed the official automatic bid, having beat JMU in October.

JMU is in the playoffs for an eighth straight season. The Dukes won the national title at the end of the 2016 campaign, and advanced to the national title game again at the end of the 2017 and 2019 seasons.