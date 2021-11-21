JMU begins likely last FCS playoff appearance with No. 3 national seed

What is likely to be a last FCS playoff venture for James Madison will perhaps begin with extra motivation.
The Dukes, despite being ranked No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 the past two weeks, were seeded No. 3 overall in the 24-team playoff bracket, which was revealed Sunday afternoon in a selection show on ESPNU.
The top eight seeds in the field are important regardless, because they come with first-round byes. But the top two seeds are important in particular, because they mean home-field advantage through the playoff semifinals.
However, the playoff selection committee pegged the Dukes (10-1) a spot lower than the media panel that votes in the poll has.
After resting this week, JMU will host either Florida A&M (9-2) or Southeastern Louisiana (8-3) in the second round on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana hosts Florida A&M this Saturday at 7 p.m.
JMU is the only team from the Commonwealth in this year's playoff field.
Rhode Island director of athletics Thorr Bjorn, the chair of the FCS playoff committee, said in an interview on ESPNU that there was much conversation about the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. But North Dakota State (10-1) beat out JMU for that spot by virtue of having gone 3-1 against the playoff field (wins over Northern Iowa, Missouri State and South Dakota and a loss to South Dakota State) while JMU went 0-1 against the field (loss to Villanova).
"Two great teams, and that was the difference right there," Bjorn said.
The Dukes were similarly seeded lower than expected in the spring playoff field earlier this year, in what was a truncated, 16-team bracket. JMU was No. 1 in the Stats poll for much of the spring, but was also seeded third in the bracket.
The Dukes wound up having to play on the road in the semifinals, at No. 2 seed Sam Houston, and lost. Sam Houston went on to win the national title.
Sam Houston is the top seed in this year’s playoff field. And, after North Dakota State at No. 2 and JMU at No. 3, Sacramento State (9-2, No. 4), Villanova (9-2, No. 5), Montana (9-2, No. 6), East Tennessee State (10-1, No. 7) and Montana State (9-2, No. 8) round out the eight seeds.
Villanova and JMU each finished 7-1 in Colonial Athletic Association play, to share the league title. But the Wildcats grabbed the official automatic bid, having beat JMU in October.
JMU is in the playoffs for an eighth straight season. The Dukes won the national title at the end of the 2016 campaign, and advanced to the national title game again at the end of the 2017 and 2019 seasons.
The program’s perennial success has helped propel the school into position to make a move up, from the FCS level to the FBS level, in the current round of realignment. JMU accepted an invitation to the Sun Belt conference earlier this month, and intends to officially assume membership on July 1, 2022.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti said this past week that he’s assuming that most of the Dukes’ schedule next fall will be against FBS competition. The program won’t be eligible for a bowl game until 2024, though, as part of the transition process.
For now, though, the Dukes will focus on trying to leave FCS with a bang. And, after Sunday’s seeding was revealed, perhaps they’ll do it with a chip on their shoulder.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr