JMU begins pursuit of FCS national title this week, for likely last time

Offensively, that meant a basic early look at Southeastern Louisiana’s coverages and how the Dukes might be able to exploit those, quarterback Cole Johnson said.

And, defensively, it meant walk-throughs of the Lions’ run looks and, for the secondary, a bit of a preview of what could be expected in the pass game, defensive end Bryce Carter said. Southeastern Louisiana's offense has been the most explosive in the nation, 47.2 points and 561.7 yards.

“That was good to get in,” Carter said.

The break that followed via the bye is something JMU found valuable, perhaps especially considering the circumstances of this year. FCS playoff teams are continuing a second season within this calendar year, after the fall 2020 season was pushed to spring of 2021 due to the pandemic.

That means, for JMU, Saturday will mark a 20th game this year. And the Dukes’ regular-season bye week was in October, so they played eight straight Saturdays heading into the playoffs.

“Playing close to 20 games in a calendar year has been a lot for a lot of these guys,” Johnson said. “And especially myself. It's just hard on your body. So, it was great to get a little bit of a break and not have to play that consecutive week again. And hopefully it benefits us going into this week."