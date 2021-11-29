JMU begins pursuit of FCS national title this week, for likely last time

For the past four seasons, the James Madison football program has grasped at a pinnacle that has, repeatedly, escaped its clinch. And mostly by narrow margins.
The Dukes tasted a national championship at the end of the 2016 season — JMU’s first in 12 years. But the team has failed to satiate its hunger for another in the years since.
A trip back to Frisco, Texas — the home of the FCS national title game — ended in a loss at the end of the 2017 season, and again at the end of the 2019 season. In 2018, JMU’s playoff run ended in the second round and, in the spring season earlier this year, it ended in the semifinals.
The program now, after holding serve throughout most of another regular season of high expectations, is now back in the playoffs for the eighth year in a row.
The Dukes are annually favorites to contend for a national championship, each team the past four years striving to get where the 2016 reached.
But there may be extra motivation there this year, because this will likely be their last chance.
JMU, at the beginning of the month, officially announced its acceptance of an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference, pushing its football program from FCS power status to the FBS level. The school intends to move into the Sun Belt officially July 1, 2022, but if not then, no later than July 1, 2023.
So the school has future bowl game appearances in its dreams instead of FCS playoff runs. First, though, the current Dukes (10-1) would like to send JMU rocketing out of FCS with a bang, finally reaching the pinnacle once again.
Their pursuit begins Saturday, at home against Southeastern Louisiana (9-3) in the playoff’s second round.
"No question, man,” linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey said Monday, when asked if this likely being JMU’s last FCS playoff appearance provides extra fire for the Dukes heading into the playoffs. “That’d be great to be able to go out and do that in our last season. That's our goal. We're definitely going to try to get that done.
“But we're going to take it one game at a time, not worry about too much outside stuff like that.”
JMU was seeded No. 3 in the FCS playoff bracket — the top eight national seeds earn first-round byes. So the Dukes, ranked No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, were idle this past weekend, while 18th-ranked Southeastern Louisiana beat No. 22 Florida A&M 38-14 Saturday to advance to this weekend’s matchup at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Last week, the Dukes practiced Monday through Wednesday before getting a break for Thanksgiving. But, in their work early last week — with Southeastern Louisiana the favorite in its game against FAMU — JMU got a jump on prepping for the Lions.
Offensively, that meant a basic early look at Southeastern Louisiana’s coverages and how the Dukes might be able to exploit those, quarterback Cole Johnson said.
And, defensively, it meant walk-throughs of the Lions’ run looks and, for the secondary, a bit of a preview of what could be expected in the pass game, defensive end Bryce Carter said. Southeastern Louisiana's offense has been the most explosive in the nation, 47.2 points and 561.7 yards.
“That was good to get in,” Carter said.
The break that followed via the bye is something JMU found valuable, perhaps especially considering the circumstances of this year. FCS playoff teams are continuing a second season within this calendar year, after the fall 2020 season was pushed to spring of 2021 due to the pandemic.
That means, for JMU, Saturday will mark a 20th game this year. And the Dukes’ regular-season bye week was in October, so they played eight straight Saturdays heading into the playoffs.
“Playing close to 20 games in a calendar year has been a lot for a lot of these guys,” Johnson said. “And especially myself. It's just hard on your body. So, it was great to get a little bit of a break and not have to play that consecutive week again. And hopefully it benefits us going into this week."
This likely FCS playoff finale for the JMU program is also a chance for Johnson to finish his career full circle. The sixth-year senior was a true freshman backing up quarterback Bryan Schor during the 2016 national championship season.
Schor, now an offensive graduate assistant coach at ECU, remains a mentor for Johnson, reaching out to him with words of encouragement.
Now Johnson has a chance to lead the Dukes to a title himself, and send JMU into the sunset, and off to the FBS, on top.
It’s a unique opportunity, to at last snatch what the previous four teams have reached for — for the last time.
And Johnson is taking it one step at a time.
“That's definitely the end goal,” Johnson said. “And something you can motivate yourself a little bit extra.
“But really, at this point, I've kind of learned to just treat everything like a one-game season.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr