JMU big-play threat Thornton has shot at big records this fall

For Kris Thornton, to reach a record that lies before him would represent a full-circle moment of sorts.

Thornton is coming off one of the best seasons in James Madison history by a wide receiver. The 5-8, 179-pound speedster from Manassas tied a program record with 83 receptions last fall. He also hauled in 13 touchdowns and finished with 1,097 receiving yards, marks that rank third and fourth in JMU history for a single season, respectively.

And much of that production came in the same place where he went to see games growing up: the Dukes’ Bridgeforth Stadium.

That’s because his father, Keith, was a receiver at JMU from 1987-90 after playing quarterback at the former Marshall-Walker High in Richmond. And his mother, Juana, is a JMU graduate as well.

Thornton became a second-generation Duke when he transferred to JMU in 2019, following two standout years at VMI.

Now after his historically productive 2021 fall, Thornton is already knocking on the door of a record that would mean a lot to him.

He’s sixth in program history in career receiving touchdowns, with 16, 10 away from setting what would be a new JMU record in that category. It’s a mark that, after last season, seems highly attainable.

“It’s obviously cool to have your name in the record books for, hopefully, a long time,” Thornton said. “So if I could set the career record for touchdowns, that’d be really great.”

Thornton’s breakout fall came after what was a strong campaign in the abbreviated 2021 spring season, his first season in purple and gold. He played in all eight games then and registered 428 yards on 26 catches, with three scores. One of those touchdowns came against VMI in the playoffs.

He credits his leap in the fall to comfortability, in the Dukes’ offense and with quarterback Cole Johnson. That with the spring season, summer workouts and his first true fall camp in Harrisonburg under his belt heading in.

Thornton started all 14 games in JMU’s fall run to the FCS playoff semifinals. A November game against Campbell when he set a JMU single-season record with four touchdown catches, with 142 yards receiving, plus an October game at New Hampshire when he scored the go-ahead touchdown in an eventual win, are moments in particular he said were huge from last season.

Now his aim is to build on it, as JMU makes the transition from FCS power to FBS newcomer in the Sun Belt Conference.

After cramming 22 games into 2021, the Dukes worked within a more typical offseason schedule this year, for the first time since 2019 — with spring ball and eight weeks of summer weight lifting and conditioning.

Thornton put an emphasis on his mobility, to help him be able to shift in and out of his breaks on routes better. To do that, he added more yoga to his regimen, supplemented by cone drills.

And, throughout the summer, he’s sought to catch as many passes as possible, firing up the JUGS machine and getting on the field with the Dukes’ quarterbacks after weight lifting sessions.

“Trying to always get 1% better,” said Thornton, who is JMU’s lone preseason Sun Belt first-team pick. “Make my game the best that it can be.”

JMU opened fall camp last Wednesday, and is in the midst of a competition for its starting quarterback job, with Colorado State graduate transfer Todd Centeio, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and true freshman Alonza Barnett III vying.

Centeio is the most experienced of the bunch, with 3,778 yards passing and 23 touchdowns to his name between his previous stops, Temple and Colorado State. Thornton, a big-play weapon for the Dukes with his speed, has observed so far that Centeio can hit on both balls down the field and intermediate throws.

Thornton figures to be a favorite target of whichever JMU quarterback is lined up. He’s the Dukes’ leading returning receiver by far, after former Highland Springs standout Antwane Wells Jr. (83 catches, 1,250 yards, 15 touchdowns) transferred to South Carolina in January.

Thornton, in addition to the JMU receiving touchdowns record, could also reach the program receptions record this year, too. He has 109 career catches, which is four outside of JMU’s top 10, but a reachable 76 back of the all-time mark of 185, held by Earnest Payton (1997-00).

The son of a JMU wide receiver has a chance to cement his place as one of the best to ever do it in a JMU uniform this fall — full circle.

“He’s always fun to watch, and he will be fun to watch,” said teammate Sam Kidd, a returning starter at safety for JMU. “He’s got crazy speed, and he’s a deep threat.

“And probably going to see a lot more of that this year.”

Kidd aiming to build off last fall

Last fall, Sam Kidd learned what it takes to be successful within JMU’s defense.

That’s because he finally got a chance to experience it.

Kidd, a 6-1, 207 pounder from Reston, saw his time earlier in his career limited due to shoulder injuries. But, as a junior last fall, he finally earned the opportunity to become an impact player on defense. And he shined.

He played all 14 games, starting the last seven at safety, and finished tied for third on the team with 60 tackles. Along the way, he learned the daily regimen of both film study and training room time that works for him, to keep him on the field, “even when I feel good,” he said.

“Getting injured gives you a perspective, and gratefulness,” Kidd said. “Just to be blessed to enjoy every single day — every rep, practice, game, all that.”

It was big for Kidd heading into this year to be able to get into the weight room right after the end of last season, instead of having to worry about a surgery like in the past.

JMU injected more experience into the safety position group this offseason, with the additions of Boston College transfer Deon Jones and Arkansas State transfer Jarius Reimonenq. Kidd said he’s taken reps at both the free and strong safety spots.

After pushing through injury issues and ascending to full-time starter status at last, Kidd should be a key piece at the back end of the Dukes’ defense once again.

“The goal is to represent JMU in the highest light possible,” Kidd said. “And make as many plays as I can, and do what I can to help us win.”