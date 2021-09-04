JMU blows past Morehead State for 68-10, season-opening victory

Running back Kaelon Black was the standout offensively for the Dukes early Saturday. Black got the starting nod as veteran Percy Agyei-Obese did not dress. Agyei-Obese has been working his way back from a hamstring tweak.

It was the first game action for Black, a speedy, quick-twitch back, since midway through the spring season earlier this year, when he ran for 141 yards and a touchdown at William & Mary. A health concern shut down Black’s spring season until right before the playoff semifinal, and he didn’t play again.

On Saturday, Black burst for a 10-yard game on the first offensive play of the game for the Dukes. Two plays later, wide receiver Kris Thornton streaked wide open and was hit by quarterback Cole Johnson for a 54-yard score.

Four consecutive Black runs also helped set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Antwane Wells Jr. (Highland Springs) early in the second quarter as JMU cashed in on an interception by safety Que Reid late in the first frame to make it 14-3.

Black finished with 100 yards rushing on 12 carries. He also caught two passes for 48 yards.