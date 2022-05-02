JMU cancels remainder of softball season after death of Lauren Bernett

The JMU softball team has canceled the remainder of its season after the death of sophomore Lauren Bernett.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's office said in a statement that the death is currently being classified as an apparent suicide.

Bernett was a key part of JMU's incredible 2021 run to the Women's College World Series, where they stunned the No. 1 team in the country, Oklahoma, in their opening game.

“This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said in an emailed release. “We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren’s memory while finishing the academic semester strong.

"Most importantly, we’re thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion. We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University."

Last week, the coaching staff released a statement celebrating Bernett's life.

It read:

"Finding the words to describe what our team is going through right now feels nearly impossible. However, we want others to know the impact Lauren had on each of our lives, and each member of not only our softball family, but the entire JMU community.

"Lauren had one of the most genuine, old and trusting souls. Her huge heart showed grace and kindness to everyone she ever met. She was mature beyond her years and always put others before herself, wanting everyone around her to be happy. Her smile and laugh were radiant - lighting up every room, bullpen or dugout she walked into and making everyone around her instantly smile.

"She had dreams of becoming a veterinarian, and was trusted by animals in the same way she was trusted by the people in her life. Many members of our team found comfort in knowing Lauren would always be there for them on a tough day. She was a staple of our program who we all loved so much.

"To say she will be missed is an overwhelming understatement. There will be a permanent void in our hearts and our hope is to live out her legacy and make her proud each and every day.

"This week has also reminded us of the incredible generosity inside the softball community. We can't overstate how appreciative we are as you have reached out to us and continued to honor Lauren and her memory.

"We again want to thank everyone for their caring thoughts and support during this time and we continue to ask for privacy as a program as we grieve and support one another.

"Fly high Lauren, your JMU Softball family will forever love you."