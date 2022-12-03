JMU can't play for a conference title today, so a famous fan threw the Dukes a pizza party

In youth sports, seasons often end not with a tournament but with a pizza party.

It's not quite what the 2022 James Madison football team had in mind, but they'll take it.

The Dukes won the Sun Belt East title by defeating Coastal Carolina in the season's final week, but NCAA rules prohibit JMU from participating in the conference championship game, because this is the team's first year at the FBS level.

JMU previously played at the lesser FCS level, where teams are allowed fewer scholarship players.

In lieu of the title game, the hosts of the popular sports podcast "Pardon My Take" decided to throw the Dukes a pizza party.

Co-host PFT Commenter is a JMU alumnus himself.

"It's not their fault they're banned from the postseason," he said on the program.

He added: "I think it's a (nonsense) rule that they're not allowed to participate in the Sun Belt championship, so I said that I would deliver a pizza party.

"It'll be a pizza party the likes of which they've never seen before."

Former JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci, who played for the Dallas Cowboys, said he would match the pizza purchase.

On Saturday afternoon, the pizzas, ordered from local chain Channello's, began to arrive, to coincide with the time the Dukes would have been playing in the conference title game.

"Exactly how I envisioned my college football career ending," long snapper Kyle Davis wrote on Twitter. "A Pardon My Take pizza party. Thanks fellas!"

In addition to pizza, the team had a variety of other foods, including cheesy bread and 2-liters of soda to drink.

JMU coach Curt Cignetti said the administration would continue to lobby the NCAA to allow the Dukes to participate in a bowl game.

"You never know what might happen," he said.