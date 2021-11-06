JMU celebrates 'moment in the sun,' officially marking move to Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG — When James Madison director of athletics Jeff Bourne woke up on Saturday morning, a text message he received from a colleague signaled to him that the day ahead was going to be a good one.

The text was a clip of The Beatles playing their 1969 hit “Here Comes the Sun.”

“Being a product of the '60s, things were on the uptick once I heard that,” Bourne said.

For Bourne and JMU, Saturday was a major marker in what’s been a historic couple of weeks for the university. A charter member of the Colonial Athletic Association, JMU is now coming for the Sun Belt, a move officially rooted on Saturday when it was announced that Sun Belt CEOs unanimously approved the Dukes’ addition. JMU had announced its acceptance of a Sun Belt invite on Friday.

Mid-morning Saturday — in the midst of the school’s homecoming weekend — JMU held a public press conference at its basketball arena, the Atlantic Union Bank Center, to christen the move.

The school aims to assume its Sun Belt membership fully on July 1, 2022, but no later than July 1, 2023.