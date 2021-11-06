JMU celebrates 'moment in the sun,' officially marking move to Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG — When James Madison director of athletics Jeff Bourne woke up on Saturday morning, a text message he received from a colleague signaled to him that the day ahead was going to be a good one.
The text was a clip of The Beatles playing their 1969 hit “Here Comes the Sun.”
“Being a product of the '60s, things were on the uptick once I heard that,” Bourne said.
For Bourne and JMU, Saturday was a major marker in what’s been a historic couple of weeks for the university. A charter member of the Colonial Athletic Association, JMU is now coming for the Sun Belt, a move officially rooted on Saturday when it was announced that Sun Belt CEOs unanimously approved the Dukes’ addition. JMU had announced its acceptance of a Sun Belt invite on Friday.
Mid-morning Saturday — in the midst of the school’s homecoming weekend — JMU held a public press conference at its basketball arena, the Atlantic Union Bank Center, to christen the move.
The school aims to assume its Sun Belt membership fully on July 1, 2022, but no later than July 1, 2023.
For a school that’s established itself a power in the CAA, and at the FCS level of football competition, the possibility of a move to an FBS conference like the Sun Belt has been pondered for years. It’s reality now, and the atmosphere at the Atlantic Union Bank Center Saturday was one of celebration — the notes of JMU’s Marching Royal Dukes band blared through the arena to mark the occasion.
And while much work is ahead for JMU officials as the transition from the CAA to the Sun Belt, from FCS to FBS, officially begins, Bourne acknowledged it does feel a bit like a weight has been lifted off his shoulders.
“The time is right,” said JMU president Jonathan Alger, donning a purple blazer. “Our moment in the sun, and in the Sun Belt, has arrived."
Alger, Bourne and Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill spoke during Saturday’s press conference.
Gill, the former director of athletics at Richmond (2013-17), said that when the news popped up on Sun Belt staffers’ phones in July that Oklahoma and Texas were bouncing from the Big 12 to the SEC, they knew realignment ripple effects were ahead.
Indeed, the domino line from that move is what has greased the wheels for JMU’s move, as part of an overall Sun Belt expansion that also included the addition of Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Mississippi over the past couple of weeks.
JMU, Gill said, was always at the top of the Sun Belt’s list in terms of expansion targets, with its national profile athletically and academically, athletic success, strong fanbase and strong facilities factors cited in that reasoning.
“There's no doubt about it, the Sun Belt got stronger today with the addition of JMU,” Gill said.
From JMU’s perspective, the regionality of the Sun Belt — especially in the aftermath of the additions of ODU and Marshall — plus the presence of prior members like Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State was important in deciding to pull the trigger.
Bourne also noted the media exposure JMU will get in the Sun Belt — the New Orleans-based conference announced in July that it expanded its ESPN media rights deal through the 2030-31 academic year, with a 50% increase in football broadcasts on ESPN networks ahead.
The revenue streams from the Sun Belt will mean a lot to the school, too, Bourne set — set to be $600,000 annually for the first two years, then $1.5 million, with projections of jumping to $2.5 million in 2027-28.
Increased donations will also be an important part of the process too, though, with added expenses for things like travel and coaches salaries ahead, as well as a need to reach a state student athletic fee subsidy cap of 55%. JMU raised $2 million in seed money heading into the move, according to Cliff Wood, senior associate athletic director for development.
“But now the real work begins,” Wood said.
There’s also work to be done toward finding conference affiliation elsewhere for the JMU sports the Sun Belt doesn’t sponsor: women’s lacrosse (which won a national title in 2018), field hockey and swimming & diving. Men’s soccer was another, but the Sun Belt plans to reinstate that.
Bourne said there have been preliminary discussions with commissioners of other conferences for those sports. He mentioned how ODU’s women’s lacrosse team and rowing team are part of the American Athletic Association, and how its field hockey team is in the Big East. The Atlantic 10 could be an option for JMU as well, Bourne said.
“I have a lot of faith in Mr. Bourne and [Charlie King, JMU senior vice president of administration and finance] and their leadership to help JMU lacrosse retain its identity within this athletic department and institution, and find us a great home,” JMU lacrosse coach Shelley Klaes said Saturday.
There’s also the issue touching almost every corner of the JMU athletic department: that the CAA is upholding a bylaw making Dukes programs ineligible for conference titles this school year. JMU tried to appeal, but unsuccessfully. The ruling doesn’t affect the school’s football team — CAA football has a different set of bylaws.
“I feel for our student-athletes, I really do,” Bourne said. “Their lives are centered around fighting for championships.”
A major slice of the tasks that lie ahead for JMU and the Sun Belt is integrating the Dukes into the conference schedules. But Bourne said Gill and his office have said they’ll do everything they can to help JMU integrate into the 2022-23 calendar, and move forward with joining the league next year.
At the end of Saturday’s press conference, Bourne’s song, “Here Comes the Sun,” oozed from the arena speakers as Bourne, Gill, King and Alger took pictures.
For Bourne and Co., the day turned out pretty good after all.
"The Sun Belt Conference beckons,” Alger said, “and the future is bright.”
