CHARLOTTESVILLE — James Madison erased deficits of 25 and 20 points to defeat Sun Belt rivals Appalachian State and Georgia State last football season. Saturday’s stirring comeback was different.

Different Dukes roster and a far different opponent.

This was Virginia, a neighbor blessed with the Power Five resources JMU can’t imagine. This was a program the Dukes had not encountered in 40 years, a date JMU faithful have anticipated since it was announced 18 months ago.

“I had this circled on the schedule for a long time,” said Dukes nose guard James Carpenter, a Roanoke product who grew up a “diehard” Virginia fan. “It’s a special game for me.”

And for legions of others after JMU rallied from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to win 36-35 at Scott Stadium.

Coach Curt Cignetti is fond of referencing last year’s comebacks, of how he never saw his players doubt. Not when they trailed at Appalachian State 28-3 in the second quarter, and not when Georgia State led 34-14 at halftime in Harrisonburg.

But how would this group respond to similar adversity?

Last week’s opener against Bucknell of FCS wasn’t a fair fight. Saturday was, and the Cavaliers (0-2), in their first home game since last November’s slayings of three football players, channeled their raw emotions in erasing an early 14-0 deficit and seizing leads of 28-17 and 35-24.

The crowd of 56,508 roared in approval as Virginia was poised to earn a victory that maybe, just maybe, might bring a smile to the grieving.

Then came a 73-minute weather delay with 12:06 remaining on the fourth-quarter clock.

“I thought the break had the potential to help us,” Cignetti said. “Being down, we could make a few X-and-O adjustments, but also fix what was going on between their ears, whereas maybe Virginia, with that two-score lead, maybe felt a little bit of relief.”

The more mature program, the program more accustomed to winning, quickly showed the chops that produced an 8-3 record in its FBS debut last year.

But first, purple-clad JMU fans offered an assist. When play resumed, they outnumbered their Virginia counterparts, most of whom exited during the delay.

“Coming out, and the crowd just erupts, and you’re not at a home game,” linebacker Aiden Fisher said. “So that was absolutely huge to us.”

Down by the aforementioned 35-24, the Dukes outscored the Cavaliers 12-0 after the break and outgained them 138-32. Quarterbacked by Arizona/South Florida transfer Jordan McCloud, making his first start in nearly two years, JMU authored two 80-yard scoring drives, the second fueled by penalties on Aaron Faumui for roughing the passer and Jonas Sanker for pass interference.

“This moment is all I’ve been looking forward to,” said McCloud, who threw for 224 yards and the decisive, 10-yard touchdown to Kaelon Black.

Virginia coach Tony Elliott, who recruited McCloud’s brother Ray-Ray to Clemson, embraced McCloud on the field after the clock expired.

“He was just proud of me, seeing my growth from a little boy 12 years old when he met me,” McCloud said.

Meanwhile, JMU’s defense, staggered early and often by true freshman Anthony Colandrea — he finished with 377 passing yards — smothered Virginia after the delay.

Fisher, who blocked a first-quarter punt that D’Angelo Ponds recovered for a touchdown, recorded a team-high nine tackles. Linebacker Jamree Kromah and Carpenter combined for 4½ of the Dukes’ 10 tackles for loss, the primary reason JMU outrushed Virginia 167-18.

“Every team has its own personality,” Cignetti said. “... This was a big test for this team, and they found a way to pass the test and overcome. That was sort of what we talked about going in. No matter what they throw at us, they can’t throw anything at us that we can’t overcome, that we won’t overcome.”

The Dukes even overcame their coach, who inexplicably spurned a punt on fourth-and-1 from JMU’s 27 early in the third quarter and UVa ahead 21-17. Linebacker James Jackson and safety Antonio Clary promptly smothered Phoenix Sproles for a 4-yard loss after a sideways pass, gifting the Cavaliers a short field they navigated for a Kobe Pace touchdown and a 28-17 lead.

“Like to have that one back,” Cignetti said with an impish smile. “I don’t think that was a very good coaching decision by me.”

Saturday was the first of three consecutive road games for the Dukes, who face reigning Sun Belt champ Troy next and then Utah State. But they were afterthoughts on a day that conjured memories of 1982, when JMU upset Virginia 21-17 in George Welsh’s first home game as UVa’s coach.

The Dukes were 6½-points favorites Saturday, but a Power Five conquest is reason to celebrate in Harrisonburg and prompted some caution from Cignetti.

“Party with discretion tonight.”

