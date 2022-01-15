JMU comes back from 23-point first-half deficit to beat William & Mary 95-91 in overtime

WILLIAMSBURG — In another unpredictable college basketball season, what might seem unlikely perhaps shouldn’t be held out of the realm of possibility.
William & Mary bucked what might be expected on paper on Saturday against visiting James Madison, trouncing the Dukes’ Colonial Athletic Association-leading 3-point defense to help build a lead that grew to 23 at one point.
But then, in the second half, that same JMU defense dug in, forcing a barrage of turnovers to help the Dukes mount a comeback.
And it was a comeback JMU completed in overtime, winning 95-91 at the Tribe’s Kaplan Arena.
JMU (11-3, 2-1) forced six William & Mary (3-13, 2-1) turnovers in a stretch of three and a half minutes at one point in the closing stretches of the second half. And the Tribe’s seemingly insurmountable lead disappeared.
Terrence Edwards got it back down to single digits, 7, with a 3-point play at the 6:17 mark. Later, with 3:36 to play, a 3 from Charles Falden (L.C. Bird) trimmed the Tribe advantage to 2, 76-74, with 3:36 go play.
Justin Amadi tied it at 76 with a putback 36 seconds later, and two Edwards free throws gave the Dukes their first lead with 2:24 to play in regulation.
With about 30 seconds to play, though, an Edwards lay-in attempt was no good and WIlliam & Mary’s Langdon Hatton was fouled on the rebound. He hit two free throws to put the Tribe up 80-78 with 27 seconds to go.
But Amadi tied the game on a lay-in off a missed Vado Morse 3-point attempt with 1.3 seconds to go, sending the game to overtime.
And, in the extra frame, a 3 by Vado Morse with 1:53 to go put JMU up for good and they hung on the rest of the way.
Amadi finished with a team-high 24 points, Morse had 22 and Falden 22.
To start Saturday’s game, Wililam & Mary hit each of its first six attempts from beyond the arc. And, as the Dukes struggled with turnovers — they had eight in the first 9:40 — the Tribe seemingly could do no wrong.
The sixth 3 in the perfect start, from Yuri Covington, made it a 28-8 game with 11:21 to play in the first half.
Meanwhile, as JMU began the game 3 of 8 from the field, Covington followed his 3 with a pair of free throws at the 10:52 mark to cap what was a blistering 23-1 run for William & Mary.
And the Dukes, who began the day Saturday third in the CAA, averaging 35.3% from 3-point range, began the matchup 0 of 7 on such shots.
JMU, though, found life in a 10-1 spurt of their own from the 5:20 mark to the 4:10 mark, led by Takal Molson. Molson had 7 of the points in the run, including a 3.
And the Dukes kept chipping away. Vado Morse keyed a 7-0 run to end the half, that Justin Amadi finished with a dunk off a Morse steal. JMU cut it to 48-38 at halftime.
And, after the big finish to the second half and triumph in overtime, JMU claimed its first win over William & Mary since 2017.
Covington finished with a game-high 29 points for William & Mary.
