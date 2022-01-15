JMU comes back from 23-point first-half deficit to beat William & Mary 95-91 in overtime

With about 30 seconds to play, though, an Edwards lay-in attempt was no good and WIlliam & Mary’s Langdon Hatton was fouled on the rebound. He hit two free throws to put the Tribe up 80-78 with 27 seconds to go.

But Amadi tied the game on a lay-in off a missed Vado Morse 3-point attempt with 1.3 seconds to go, sending the game to overtime.

And, in the extra frame, a 3 by Vado Morse with 1:53 to go put JMU up for good and they hung on the rest of the way.

Amadi finished with a team-high 24 points, Morse had 22 and Falden 22.

To start Saturday’s game, Wililam & Mary hit each of its first six attempts from beyond the arc. And, as the Dukes struggled with turnovers — they had eight in the first 9:40 — the Tribe seemingly could do no wrong.

The sixth 3 in the perfect start, from Yuri Covington, made it a 28-8 game with 11:21 to play in the first half.

Meanwhile, as JMU began the game 3 of 8 from the field, Covington followed his 3 with a pair of free throws at the 10:52 mark to cap what was a blistering 23-1 run for William & Mary.