JMU continues to grapple with effect of CAA bylaw that dates back to East Carolina move

JMU is expected to jump from FCS to FBS football classification and join the Sun Belt Conference, as soon as next year, in a move that could be announced as soon as Friday. And while any official announcement of a move to the Sun Belt likely will say July 2023 as the effective date, a JMU source said the school has its sights set on moving to the conference July 2022.

The move doesn’t affect JMU’s football team — CAA football programs are governed by a different set of bylaws than those that are set to rip away conference title eligibility from the school’s other sports programs.

JMU appealed to hang on to the championship eligibility, but league presidents voted to uphold the policy. The Times-Dispatch sent inquiries to CAA schools Thursday for comments from their presidents, but they either did not respond or chose not to comment.

JMU’s postseason ineligibility has not yet been formally announced by the CAA.

“We haven’t made any kind of announcement yet because JMU has not left the conference,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “And until such time as they trigger withdrawal, it would be premature for us to assume that they’re leaving. Now, all scenarios seem to point in that direction but there is still one last step that has to take place.