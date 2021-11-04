JMU continues to grapple with effect of CAA bylaw that dates back to East Carolina move

When James Madison women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan met with his team Wednesday night after the news about the fate of their postseason eligibility was broken to them, his message was simple.
No one took away their season, he told them. Their path to the NCAAs is still there, just a bit more difficult. If they can dominate the league’s regular season and win most of their non-conference games, they can still reach the NCAA tournament.
“These are the cards we were just dealt. Whatta we got?” said O’Regan, whose team was scheduled to host the CAA women’s tournament this March. “To me, we do have a schedule that we put together with at-large in mind. We have 29 games to prove we’re one of the Top 64 teams in the country. And I think we can do that. But it’s going to require that daily focus.”
Still the sting of Wednesday’s news is likely to be felt for a while. The word was first passed along to JMU’s athletes, together, by director of athletics Jeff Bourne in a 7:30 p.m. meeting.
The message was that the school’s current conference, the Colonial Athletic Association, will not allow the Dukes’ teams to compete for league championships this year if the school accepts an invitation to join another conference.
That’s per a CAA bylaw that allows it to block schools from competing for conference titles upon announcement of plans to join another league.
JMU is expected to jump from FCS to FBS football classification and join the Sun Belt Conference, as soon as next year, in a move that could be announced as soon as Friday. And while any official announcement of a move to the Sun Belt likely will say July 2023 as the effective date, a JMU source said the school has its sights set on moving to the conference July 2022.
The move doesn’t affect JMU’s football team — CAA football programs are governed by a different set of bylaws than those that are set to rip away conference title eligibility from the school’s other sports programs.
JMU appealed to hang on to the championship eligibility, but league presidents voted to uphold the policy. The Times-Dispatch sent inquiries to CAA schools Thursday for comments from their presidents, but they either did not respond or chose not to comment.
JMU’s postseason ineligibility has not yet been formally announced by the CAA.
“We haven’t made any kind of announcement yet because JMU has not left the conference,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “And until such time as they trigger withdrawal, it would be premature for us to assume that they’re leaving. Now, all scenarios seem to point in that direction but there is still one last step that has to take place.
“If and when JMU does indicate to the conference that they are withdrawing as a member, then we do have a bylaw that indicates they will not be eligible to compete for conference team championships once they trigger the notice of withdrawal.”
A social media campaign against the bylaw, using the hashtag #LetUsPlayCAA, began spreading rapidly among JMU athletes and fans on Twitter Wednesday night.
JMU was also set to host four league tournaments— men’s soccer, women’s basketball, women’s lacrosse and softball — but will now not be permitted to.
The bylaw at the root dates back some 20 years, to when East Carolina was preparing to leave the CAA for Conference USA, a move that happened in 2001, according to former CAA commissioner Tom Yeager.
The issue then was, while ECU was ready to leave, Conference USA delayed its admission for a year, Yeager said.
“‘Can you help us out, CAA? We can’t compete as an independent in all sports,’ and everything else like that,” Yeager said Thursday, of ECU’s request then. “And so the compromise was, ‘Yeah, we’ll help you out, we’ll give you a schedule and everything else. But you’re not going to be able to represent us as the CAA champion because you’ve announced you’re leaving.’”
Richmond and American ran up against the same rule in 2001 — American took the issue to court and lost. Old Dominion and George Mason also ran up against it in 2013.
When ODU left the CAA, JMU voted to enforce the bylaw, per a source, though the decision is one the administration has since grown to regret, even before the tables turned and the Dukes found themselves on the wrong end of a similar ruling.
“It’s the same thing, if a kid walks into the locker room and says, ‘Coach, I’m going to transfer at the end of the year,’ he’s probably not playing Saturday. So I don’t think it’s that crazy for somebody to hold that opinion. I know it’s not universally shared, but I think that was, at the time, that was the thought behind it,” Yeager said of the bylaw’s original implementation.
CAA’s football conglomerate is a completely separate incorporated entity, Yeager said, and thus its separate bylaws. JMU’s football team is ranked third in the nation and is 7-1 overall and 5-1 in league play, leading the league. It remains eligible for the CAA’s automatic bid to the playoffs
One team in a particularly awkward spot, though, is JMU’s women’s lacrosse team, which won the 2018 national championship. The Sun Belt does not sponsor women’s lacrosse and Dukes coach Shelly Klaes-Bawcombe said her program had planned to reach out to the CAA about remaining in the conference.
“There’s no home for us in the Sun Belt and we won a national championship out of the CAA,” Klaes-Bawcombe said. “To be treated this way, it just feels really harsh. It seems harsh knowing that other conferences aren’t holding their members to their accountability in this day and age. It doesn’t have to be this way.”
Men’s basketball coach Mark Byington, in regard to the president’s vote, said he can’t explain why someone at another school would say, “We’re worried about our athletes but we’re not worried about your athletes.”
For the JMU athletics department, it’s a bitter pill to swallow in the midst of a big step set to be taken toward a future in a new league.
“I commend the Big 12, Conference USA, the American and others that are letting their student athletes compete and are letting them do their thing,” Byington said, referencing conference moves elsewhere. “College athletics is not the same as it was five years ago, 10 years ago, 15 years ago. This whole thing has evolved and changed.”
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr