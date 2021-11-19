JMU defense continues to shine heading into CAA finale against Towson

Facing a third-and-7 situation with 10 and a half minutes to go in Saturday’s game against JMU, host William & Mary tried a screen pass — quarterback Hollis Mathis to receiver Zach Burdick.
There was no Dukes defender within 5 yards of Burdick when he caught the ball. But like an army of ants, JMU swarmed to him. Defensive end Bryce Carter made first contact, slowing Burdick down. Then linebacker Mateo Jackson and defensive back MJ Hampton swooped in to finish the job.
For JMU, it was yet another stop on third down, the ninth of 10. The unit, which entered as one of the nation’s best in those situations, finished without allowing any Tribe third-down conversions — 0 for 10.
It was the first time the Dukes accomplished that since a November 2007 game at William & Mary when they held the Tribe to 0 of 9 on third down.
And it was yet another badge for a JMU defense that has been stout all year, helping the Dukes (9-1, 6-1 Colonial Athletic Association) climb back up to the No. 2 ranking in the Stats FCS Top 25 and placing them in position for at least a share of the league title.
JMU closes the regular season at home Saturday against Towson (4-6, 3-4), a 2 p.m. kickoff at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“Our guys do a good job,” coach Curt Cignetti said of his defense. “And it all starts with stopping the run, putting pressure on the quarterback and disrupting his rhythm."
The Dukes, at 6-1 in league play, are tied with Villanova atop the standings. Villanova, which beat JMU in October, would claim the league’s automatic playoff bid with a win at Delaware Saturday. But JMU would be co-champion if it wins, too.
JMU, regardless, is safe for an at-large bid to the 24-team playoff field. And, especially with a win, it would seem safe for one of the top eight seeds in the field, which grants a first-round bye — and probably one of the top two seeds, which comes with home-field advantage through the semifinals.
The Dukes’ success on third down has been one ingredient in a defense that ranks second nationally overall, allowing just 252.9 total yards per game. They’re also second nationally in third-down conversion defense, allowing opponents a first down just 23.5% of the time (31 of 132).
It’s partly a mentality, instilled by defensive coordinator/associate head coach/defensive line coach Corey Hetherman.
“He's very intense. He studies ball. He's a football guy, 100%,” Cignetti said of Hetherman. “Like he would be out of the [Bill] Belichick tree, so to speak. I mean, he's all ball. And, on the field, he's very demanding. He's not easily satisfied. And we've got good schemes, we've got good players to execute schemes and we do a good job of teaching.”
In the core principles — stopping the run and disrupting the quarterback — JMU has excelled. The Dukes are fifth nationally in run defense (surrendering 77.2 yards per game there) and 11th nationally in sacks (about three per game).
One of the continually emergent contributors individually has been junior Sam Kidd, who has started the past three games at free safety in place of Que Reid, who was hurt at Delaware last month. Kidd, at William & Mary, had a career-high two tackles for loss and registered his first career interception, which helped set up one of JMU’s two touchdowns.
Kidd has bounced back from injuries to either shoulder during his time at JMU, including a torn labrum in his right shoulder that ultimately ended his spring season after one game earlier this year.
“Definitely rewarding,” Kidd said of his game at William & Mary. “Really the guys up front — the D-line and the linebackers — make it a lot easier on us in the back end, shutting down the run the way they do week in and week out.”
Towson has dropped consecutive games to Richmond and Elon, but running back Jerry Howard Jr., a Georgia Tech transfer, will test JMU on the ground. He’s the CAA’s third-leading rusher, averaging 77 yards.
“Really a hard-nosed guy, he can run through you, he can break tackles. He's durable,” Cignetti said of Howard. “I think he's one of the best backs that we've seen this year."
Saturday, for JMU, will likely be a last CAA league matchup — the Dukes are bound for the FBS and the Sun Belt Conference next year. Finishing with a bang would help them breath more easily about their seeding in the playoff bracket during Sunday’s 12:30 p.m. selection show (ESPNU).
A defensive outing like last Saturday’s, particularly on third down, would help.
“Hopefully that'll continue to be a strength for us,” Cignetti said. “I'm confident that it will.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr