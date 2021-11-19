JMU defense continues to shine heading into CAA finale against Towson

The Dukes, at 6-1 in league play, are tied with Villanova atop the standings. Villanova, which beat JMU in October, would claim the league’s automatic playoff bid with a win at Delaware Saturday. But JMU would be co-champion if it wins, too.

JMU, regardless, is safe for an at-large bid to the 24-team playoff field. And, especially with a win, it would seem safe for one of the top eight seeds in the field, which grants a first-round bye — and probably one of the top two seeds, which comes with home-field advantage through the semifinals.

The Dukes’ success on third down has been one ingredient in a defense that ranks second nationally overall, allowing just 252.9 total yards per game. They’re also second nationally in third-down conversion defense, allowing opponents a first down just 23.5% of the time (31 of 132).

It’s partly a mentality, instilled by defensive coordinator/associate head coach/defensive line coach Corey Hetherman.

“He's very intense. He studies ball. He's a football guy, 100%,” Cignetti said of Hetherman. “Like he would be out of the [Bill] Belichick tree, so to speak. I mean, he's all ball. And, on the field, he's very demanding. He's not easily satisfied. And we've got good schemes, we've got good players to execute schemes and we do a good job of teaching.”