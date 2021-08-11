JMU defensive end Isaac Ukwu relishing return, coming off pair of knee injuries

When James Madison’s Isaac Ukwu thinks about how it feels to be on the field for fall preseason camp, his mind wanders back to about two years ago.
At that point, in early August 2019, he was a promising sophomore at defensive end for the Dukes. He redshirted as a JMU freshman in 2017 then got his first game action, in three contests, in 2018.
But on one mid-August play in 2019, Ukwu diverged on an unfortunate injury path. Ukwu still remembers the exact date, Aug. 12. He was pass rushing toward the end of practice and took a weird step.
“And right as I took the step, someone collided with me from the inside,” he said Tuesday. “So it just caused my leg to buckle."
Ukwu tore his ACL and suffered partial tears to his MCL and his meniscus in his left knee. It put him on a long road of rehab.
He was able to return to practice last October in preparation for the Dukes’ spring season earlier this year. However, that month, he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee that shut him down for the spring.
The injuries in successive years meant Ukwu missed two full seasons of play.
But, now a fifth-year junior, Ukwu is back again. He has the green light to participate in JMU’s current fall preseason camp, which began last Friday.
And, to Ukwu, it feels like 2019 again, before his first injury.
“It's just, I'm an old guy now, because it's two years later,” Ukwu said. “But I still feel great. ... I'm still having fun, talking trash, being myself.”
It certainly wasn’t easy to get to this point. Coming off his left knee injury, the rehab process was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ukwu had to return home to Maryland and do much of his rehab on his own. He loaded a backpack to try to imitate a more traditional weight setup.
“It was definitely more difficult, because I didn't have my trainers with me, to walk me through everything,” Ukwu said. “I just had to get on Zoom calls and telephone calls and text messages to contact them.”
When he finally was able to return to campus, last July, the more hands-on attention he was able to receive was what got him ready to return to practice last October — with potential-starter status.
But that was before he ran into a similar roadblock that month. The second ACL tear was different than the first in that it wasn’t as overtly gruesome, Ukwu said. He had a feeling that something was loose in his right knee, but it wasn’t as if he knew right away that something was wrong like he did with his left knee.
On the right knee injury, Ukwu didn’t even have an MRI performed until the week after it first occurred.
“Because I was able to still run and cut, run on a treadmill, and do things of that nature,” Ukwu said. “So the trainers weren't sure if anything was actually wrong. ... But then the MRI revealed that it was actually a torn ACL.”
Ukwu’s spring was done, four months before JMU’s season opener in February. But his second rehab process was easier than the first, in part because he was able to be on campus with trainers, and with the equipment there, for the entirety of the process.
He reached full clearance for summer workouts this year.
Ukwu said he feels confident about where he now stands from a health perspective. His routine now features plenty of time in the training room, before and after practice. He joked that he can’t sleep in as long as he used to earlier in his career. It’s now about preventative care to avoid further injury — from massages and stretching to time in the hot and cold tubs.
Senior left tackle Liam Fornadel, one of Ukwu’s practice adversaries across the line, said it’s awesome to see Ukwu back on the field.
“He's a great player, he loves playing football, loves competing with us,” Fornadel said. “And playing against guys like that only gets us better.”
And Ukwu returns to a Dukes defensive line that carries bountiful depth, including CAA preseason defensive player of the year Mike Greene (Highland Springs), other spring starters James Carpenter, Mikail Kamara and Tony Thurston, and transfers Bryce Carter (Towson), Zaid Hamdan (Ohio State) and Jordan Funk (Army). Back as well is defensive end Jalen Green, who also suffered a knee injury last fall.
It figures to bode well for JMU’s ability to cycle pieces in and out and keep them fresh during games.
“Especially me coming off an injury,” Ukwu said. “It'll be good to be able to sub me out so I can keep my wind in me, keep me upright and keep me healthy.”
After the two-year stretch that he’s had, Ukwu said his biggest accomplishment will simply be to make it to the game field come Sept. 4, for JMU’s season opener against Morehead State.
He’s excited to play in front of fans again, and feed off their injury. To play with his teammates again, and succeed with them.
It’s been a long time for Ukwu, but those moments are finally within his grasp.
“Just be able to play with my friends, win games in front of thousands of people and just have fun,” Ukwu said, “that's really what I'm looking forward to."
