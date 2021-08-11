JMU defensive end Isaac Ukwu relishing return, coming off pair of knee injuries

And, to Ukwu, it feels like 2019 again, before his first injury.

“It's just, I'm an old guy now, because it's two years later,” Ukwu said. “But I still feel great. ... I'm still having fun, talking trash, being myself.”

It certainly wasn’t easy to get to this point. Coming off his left knee injury, the rehab process was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ukwu had to return home to Maryland and do much of his rehab on his own. He loaded a backpack to try to imitate a more traditional weight setup.

“It was definitely more difficult, because I didn't have my trainers with me, to walk me through everything,” Ukwu said. “I just had to get on Zoom calls and telephone calls and text messages to contact them.”

When he finally was able to return to campus, last July, the more hands-on attention he was able to receive was what got him ready to return to practice last October — with potential-starter status.