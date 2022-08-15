JMU defensive end Mikail Kamara ready for return to game action, better than before

When Mikail Kamara peers into the future, to a milestone moment about three weeks away, he can anticipate how he’ll be feeling.

As that moment — James Madison’s Sept. 3 season opener at home against Middle Tennessee — arrives, he’ll be nervous, he expects.

“But I think with all the fans being in there, after the first play, I think I'll just be playing and just having so much fun,” Kamara said.

It’s an experience Kamara has had to wait on, that after surgeries to the labrums in both of his shoulders forced him to sit the entirety of the Dukes’ season last fall. It was an unwelcome follow-up to a promising true freshman campaign in the spring of 2021 for the defensive end from Ashburn.

But now Kamara is back and feeling good — stronger, and more comfortable. He’s priming to return to a prominent role on a JMU defensive line that seems set to be one of the best position groups on the team once again.

And Kamara’s primary aim is a straightforward one.

“Really just to go out and dominate,” he said.

The 6-foot, 272 pounder out of Stone Bridge High made an impression on Dukes coach Curt Cignetti in the 2021 spring season, the unorthodox schedule that came after the pandemic wiped out the fall 2020 season.

Injuries elsewhere on the defensive line, to Isaac Ukwu and Jalen Green, pushed Kamara into a bigger role. And he started each of the six games he played. He was named Colonial Athletic Association rookie of the week after his first game, against Morehead State, when he registered three tackles, with a sack.

Off the field, Cignetti noticed that Kamara spent much time in Corey Hetherman’s office on his own, trying to find ways to get better. Hetherman was JMU’s defensive coordinator at the time.

Cignetti said then, in February 2021, that Kamara had an “excellent future” ahead of him.

But as that spring-semester season unfolded, Kamara battled recurring shoulder issues. His left shoulder was the main culprit, with repeated dislocations.

“Just the continued playing on it kind of made it just worse and worse and worse. And the tear got bigger,” Kamara said. “Where it got to the point where my shoulder was coming out of place every single game. And it would just be random. Sometimes it might be on a hit, sometimes I might just raise my hand.

“It was just really random. So it was something I couldn't really play with."

He had a similar problem with his right shoulder, though not as severe. He had surgery on his left shoulder not long after the end of the season, then surgery on his right shoulder about 10 weeks after that.

It was a long journey back, Kamara said. But by the middle of December he was cleared for individual practice reps. And he was a participant in spring ball earlier this year.

After spring ball, in summer training, Kamara locked in on getting stronger — not only in his shoulders but also in his chest and his legs.

And he began watching a lot more film, he said. He pulled up clips from not only spring practice earlier this year, but also from JMU’s 2019 season, to examine the likes of former Dukes standouts John Daka and Ron’Dell Carter.

Kamara also looked at NFL tape, particularly of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt, the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett and the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald.

But asked who, out of the players he studies, he models his game after, he said it’s really his current teammates. He takes notice of when someone like Green, Ukwu or Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji hits a move at the line of scrimmage that he likes.

“And I kind of go back and see how it worked,” Kamara said. “Or sometimes I'll go back, I'll text them. Sometimes I'll see them in the locker room. And we kind of go over stuff. So that's been a big help."

JMU opened fall camp on Aug. 3 and Kamara has found that the film study he’s put in has allowed the game to slow down for him. He’s playing with natural feel, “versus trying to play like a robot."

And tight end Drew Painter, who has been tasked with going up against Kamara at times in camp, said Kamara has been strong.

“The energy he brings, he’s always a happy guy. He’s a hard worker,” Painter said. “And I love seeing him out there, and so glad that he’s healthy.”

Kamara said that he and Nwabuoku-Okonji rotating at defensive end is “going to be a sight to see,” for the Dukes this year.

This season, because of the limited crowds permitted in stadiums during the spring of 2021, will be Kamara’s first playing in front of a full complement of fans. He’s excited about it.

And when the nervousness subsides, and the work commences, he wants to show his progression from the promising debut run last year.

“I just really want to be able to make a huge impact, whether I'm making a tackle or not,” Kamara said. “That's something that I'm really focused on.”

Could JMU tight ends play more prominent role in passing game?

Gone from JMU’s tight ends room now is former Hanover star Clayton Cheatham, who was the Dukes’ top pass catcher at the position each of the last two seasons.

So what could current JMU tight ends' involvement in the pass game look like this year?

“I think that’s something we’ve really been working on this summer, and this offseason,” said Painter, a fifth-year senior. “Just getting us in different positions. And we’ve been running a lot different routes, and working on getting those routes more crisp so we can get more involved in the passing game.

“But obviously still trying to stay as sharp as we can [blocking] in the run game.”

Last season was the first since 2006 that a JMU tight end did not record at least 100 yards receiving. Cheatham led the Dukes with eight catches for 65 yards last season, and Painter was right behind him with 57 yards on four catches.

But with experienced pieces in Painter and Noah Turner — who spent four years at North Carolina and is entering his third season at JMU — leading the position group, that production seems destined to increase this year.