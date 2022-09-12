JMU embarks on key off week, before meaningful bout at App State

HARRISONBURG — In the James Madison locker room moments after the Dukes’ 63-7 win over Norfolk State on Saturday, minds were already beginning to turn to what lies ahead, two weeks away.

Players were aware of the result almost 1,300 miles away in College Station, Texas: Appalachian State over sixth-ranked Texas A&M, 17-14. Offensive linemen Nick Kidwell and Tanner Morris, and offensive graduate assistant Alex Higgins, discussed it.

“We’re like, ‘We got to lock in the next two weeks,’” Kidwell said. “We have 14 days to get ready for the team that just beat the No. 6 team in the country.”

JMU has a bye next weekend. Then, on Sept. 24, the team travels to Boone, N.C., for one of the highlights of its schedule: a reunion with App State.

The former FCS powers haven’t played since 2008, when a fifth-ranked Dukes team beat the top-ranked and defending national champion Mountaineers in Harrisonburg.

The Sept. 24 game — which is already sold out, for reserved seats — already carried substantial weight as the first meeting of the schools at the FBS level. And, for JMU, a first-ever Sun Belt league game.

But App State’s head-turning win at Texas A&M put even more meaning on the matchup from the Dukes’ perspective. It’ll not only be a first significant test for JMU in its first FBS season, but also a prime opportunity to try to make a statement within what’s been an impressive Sun Belt East Division to this point.

“This is kind of what we all want to play for, as football players,” JMU nose guard James Carpenter said. “It’s going to be a hostile environment there. And these next two weeks are going to be big for us going into that game.”

In their Sept. 3 opener, against Middle Tennessee, the Dukes, admittedly, didn’t fully know what to expect, Kidwell said. The program, at the FCS level, held its own against FBS programs.

But JMU hadn’t played an FBS program since 2019 and the team, in welcoming Middle Tennessee to Bridgeforth Stadium to open its first season at the FBS level, didn’t know what gap there may be between FCS and FBS ball, Kidwell said.

That the Dukes then blew by the Blue Raiders the way they did — a 44-7 win — boosted their confidence, he said. Then they followed that up by, as expected, rolling past Norfolk State in the lone FCS game on their slate this fall.

So it’s been, in a way, business as usual to this point for a program that came to enjoy perennial top-tier success on both sides of the ball at the FCS level.

Sixth-year Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio has been sharp at quarterback, a true dual threat who’s already shown a strong rapport with the array of weapons at his disposal at the skill positions.

Centeio has nine touchdown passes, and no interceptions. Kris Thornton has proven a favorite target, with 18 catches — more than triple any other receiver — for 247 yards. The connection between the two has been key to the Dukes’ standing as tied for the top-ranked scoring offense in the nation so far, at 53.5 points per game.

“Anywhere on the field we know it’s time to lock in, do your job and put points on the board,” Kidwell said.

On the ground, besides Centeio — who had 110 yards rushing against Middle Tennessee — All-American running back Percy Agyei-Obese has shown himself back to form. He was limited to four games last year with hamstring and ankle injuries, returned for a sixth year, and has displayed both burst and strength in running for a team-high 170 yards to this point.

Agyei-Obese had a pair of touchdowns against Norfolk State.

“I got a fire lit under me,” Agyei-Obese said.

On defense, JMU has allowed a combined 21 rushing yards — 12 to Middle Tennessee and nine to Norfolk State.

Carpenter said one of the Dukes’ weekly team goals is to hold opponents to 3 yards or less on the ground. And while they haven’t quite hit that mark, they still lead the country in rushing yards allowed.

A 90-yard Norfolk State touchdown given up at the start of the second half Saturday has been the lone glaring stain on JMU’s defensive record.

“We had a bust [Saturday], but I think so far we’ve been communicating well and just flying around,” Carpenter said of the Dukes’ defense. “Which is [what] our coaches want us to do.”

Cignetti said he wants his team to use every day of the bye week as much as it can. JMU planned to lift weights on Monday, watch tape and hold a walkthrough on Tuesday, work against App State looks in practices on Wednesday and Thursday, then lift again on Friday.

Cignetti has been encouraged by how the Dukes are coming together. JMU, he said, has a chance to be a good football team — in this inaugural FBS campaign.

But the Dukes can truly begin to find out just how good on Sept. 24, in Boone.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game for us,” Carpenter said. “We’re ready for the challenge.”