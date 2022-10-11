JMU, flying in first year of FBS play, is continuing push for earlier bowl eligibility

The start to the year that has unfolded for James Madison football — one of the best ever for a program in its first year at the FBS level — is one even Dukes director of athletics Jeff Bourne admittedly wouldn’t have anticipated before the season began.

“But watching our young men day in and day out, watching our staff, it doesn't surprise me,” Bourne said Monday.

And with the success — 5-0 overall, 3-0 in Sun Belt Conference play and ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 — will come a fight from JMU administration that Bourne wouldn’t have anticipated either.

Long before this season began, the university expressed its intention to petition the NCAA to shorten the typical two-year transition process for programs like JMU that are jumping from FCS to FBS. The Dukes hoped to cut the process to one year and thus earn bowl eligibility in 2023 instead of waiting until 2024, which would be standard.

However, with the way the team has flexed its muscle already, JMU plans to explore any sliver of hope that may exist for bowl eligibility this year. After all, the Dukes need just one more victory to meet the six-win criteria for a bowl.

Bourne acknowledged that it would be unlikely that JMU could maneuver its way into a bowl spot this year. But that doesn’t mean the Dukes aren’t going to try.

“I think any time you make a ruling it has to be based on the facts and where people are at any point in time,” Bourne said. “We'll go through these next several games and see how it goes. But I'm all about creating opportunity for the young men in this program.

“And If that opportunity is there, I'd just hate to see it taken away, that's all. Because it tells me they're ready, if they continue to win."

Bourne certainly understands the parameters in place. To him, the two-year transition rule was implemented to ensure teams making a leap in classification are ready to compete — that there was a sort of staging process, for programs to prove that they can be successful.

JMU, though, had prepared itself for making a jump to FBS for a long time. It wasn’t, Bourne said Monday, something decided on just two or three years ago.

“And that's why I think a big part of why we are as competitive as we are today, is the way that we've gone through his journey and built our program,” Bourne said.

The university, in turn, stomped on the pedal a while ago. JMU, back in the winter, became the first school in the first year of an FBS transition to schedule five FBS home games, since the two-year transition process was put in place by the NCAA in 1997. Five FBS home games meant JMU, this fall, would meet an NCAA requirement to be considered an FBS opponent.

And part of the accelerated timeline JMU had in mind was applying for a waiver for bowl eligibility in 2023. Now, with the Dukes one of only 15 FBS teams still undefeated and one of just two Group of Five teams in the AP Top 25, the university is trying to mash the pedal further.

The Sun Belt has five contractually guaranteed bowl slots.

“It just doesn't seem right to go through an entire season and play to the level that they are playing, and the potential level to where they could play, and not have that opportunity,” Bourne said of playing in a bowl. “I understand history. I understand everybody that's been through this before us saying, 'Well, they have to live by the same rules we did.' But I started my comments today saying a lot has changed in the NCAA — the environment that we're in, where we find ourselves, is very, very different.”

Bourne knew the transition rules of when JMU made its jump. But he also said Monday that he believes the matter is worth independent judgment each time.

Tied to JMU’s current bowl ineligibility is ineligibility for the Sun Belt title game this year. That game pits the league’s East Division winner against its West Division winner. As it stands, JMU, at 3-0 in league play, is tied with Coastal Carolina at the top of the East Division standings.

The programs play each other in their final regular-season game, on Nov. 26, and JMU could plausibly finish first in the East Division but have to sit out of the championship bout because of transition rules.

Later this month, as part of the transition process, an NCAA committee will visit JMU to evaluate the various elements of the football program to get a look at how the Dukes are acclimating to the FBS.

In addition, the NCAA Transformation Committee — which has been in place for about a year — is in the process of examining what the criteria for being an FBS program will be moving forward. That work is slated to be completed in December, Bourne said. So that timeline would complicate JMU’s efforts to try to gain access to a bowl this year, as bowl assignments will be announced Dec. 4.

But JMU still has plans to submit a waiver for 2023 eligibility, something the school hopes to have a decision on next spring and something that would seem increasingly likely to go in the Dukes’ favor based on how they’ve performed to this point.

For JMU, it’s been a fall of exceeded expectations. And, as the Dukes continue to win, Bourne is pushing to open as many more doors as he can.

“I think winning solves a lot of problems, right? And for us it will create opportunities,” Bourne said. “So, I'm encouraged about where we are. I'm not a skeptic, I'd classify myself as an optimist. But each week we tee it up against a tough football team.

“So, we just got to keep doing what we're doing through the remainder of the season. And, once that's complete, we'll be in a better position to determine how we proceed."