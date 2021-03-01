JMU football is the No. 1 team in the country in latest FCS poll

For the first time in four years, James Madison is the top team in FCS football.

Four top-10 teams lost last week, opening the door for the Dukes to rise to the top spot in the weekly Stats FCS poll.

The Dukes received 34 of the 40 first-place votes after previous No. 1 North Dakota State loss over the weekend. Weber State and North Dakota also received votes at No. 1.

JMU last occupied the top spot at the end of the 2017 regular season. The Dukes were defending national champions at that time.

The NCAA rescheduled the FCS season for the spring, and most teams have opted to play during that time.

The CAA allowed teams to play two non-conference games, which JMU did, before opening a six-game league schedule this weekend.