JMU football officially steps into FBS era Saturday, with home bout versus Middle Tennessee

Even in the midst of a busy week of game prep, James Madison’s Curt Cignetti has sensed the anticipation hanging around Harrisonburg — pointed toward what will be a historic Saturday night.

“I feel the buzz out there a little bit right now, as the game is approaching,” said Cignetti, the Dukes’ fourth-year coach.

Saturday, for the Dukes, will mark a tangible manifestation of a move that was long speculated about. And one that transitioned into reality last November.

JMU, in its ascension to a power at the Football Championship Subdivision level, for years seemed a candidate to jump into the sport’s highest classification, the Football Bowl Subdivision.

The quake of conference realignment that rumbled last summer opened an apt opportunity to finally do so, and JMU found a new home in the FBS Sun Belt Conference last November, moving on from the FCS Colonial Athletic Association.

And the Dukes jumped right into the deep end for Year 1. They scheduled a full complement of five FBS home games, made up in part by what will be a full, eight-game Sun Belt league slate. JMU is the first school to schedule five FBS home games in the first year of an FBS transition since the NCAA put a standard two-year reclassification protocol in place 25 years ago.

For the Dukes, Saturday night is the start of a new era. And it begins against Conference USA’s Middle Tennessee, a 6 p.m. kickoff at Bridgeforth Stadium (ESPN+).

“I think it’s a really big opportunity,” said JMU defensive end Isaac Ukwu. “Because people like to downplay the level of play at FCS."

Middle Tennessee is the first FBS team to ever visit Bridgeforth. But JMU, in out-of-conference FBS road games in seasons past, have been competitive at the least.

The Dukes are 6-22 all-time against FBS competition entering this season, but nabbed wins against SMU in 2015 and ECU in 2017.

JMU’s success in FCS competition over the years, though, was fortified in part by the additions of transfers from FBS programs. And the program added several more this past offseason, ahead of its own entrance to FBS.

That’s including at quarterback. Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio committed to JMU in December, a sixth-year veteran who began his career at Temple.

The Dukes pit Centeio versus redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and true freshman Alonza Barnett III in a competition for the starting job over the course of the year. Cignetti said Tuesday that Centeio has had the most reps with the starting offense.

And though Cignetti has stopped short of officially naming the starting quarterback, it’s Centeio who is expected to be the pick on Saturday night.

Joining the starter in the backfield will be a member of what is perhaps the team’s deepest position group: running back. Cignetti said All-American Percy Agyei-Obese, back from an ankle injury and heading into a sixth year, will start Saturday. Latrele Palmer, last fall’s leading rusher (188 carries, 947 yards), will back him up.

Kaelon Black figures to be a regular in the rotation as well, back from a torn ACL suffered last fall.

“Our running back room always has competition, but it’s good competition,” Agyei-Obese said. “It’s a fine line between brotherhood and competitive excellence.”

Blocking for them up front will be a solid smattering of starting experience, led by right tackle Nick Kidwell.

Across the ball, Cignetti feels good about the Dukes’ rotation of defensive ends, with Mikail Kamara and Abi-Nwabuoku-Okonji on one side, and Ukwu and Jalen Green on the other.

JMU lost star linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey to transfer to Texas, but former Varina standout Jailin Walker will be one of starters there Saturday, next to Taurus Jones. And a pair of redshirt seniors in cornerback Jordan Swann and strong safety Sam Kidd are among those who will populate the secondary.

That secondary, in particular, could get tested Saturday with Middle Tennessee implementing a new air raid offense under new offensive coordinator Mitch Stewart, hired from Samford.

“Up-tempo, play real fast. And we got to be ready for the tempo,” Cignetti said of the Blue Raiders’ offense. Middle Tennessee was picked to finish eighth in Conference USA, but returned six starters from a defense that led the nation with 32 turnovers gained last season.

Within the JMU program, Cignetti said players are “extremely excited” for Saturday. A sellout is expected. And the fanbase’s general furor about the Dukes’ first fall in the FBS was evidenced by the school’s announcement Thursday that it had sold a record 7,582 season tickets.

For JMU, a moment long awaited is almost here. And, on Saturday night, the Dukes can begin to try to back up the FBS buzz with results.

“This allows us to really show everyone JMU football,” Agyei-Obese said. “And show everyone that we’ve been able to play at this stage.”