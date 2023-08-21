Jeff Bourne wants to reward James Madison’s football fans, the folks purchasing season tickets and donating money at school-record levels. Success on the field, which the Dukes routinely produce, is paramount, but Bourne aspires to do more.

JMU’s veteran athletic director yearns to bring power conference teams to Harrisonburg, opponents that jazz spectators and athletes alike. But early returns are not encouraging, and there’s little Bourne can do to alter the dynamics conspiring against his efforts.

“We’ve had extreme difficulty getting institutions to play us here,” Bourne said, his frustration audible. “That challenge (also) goes to a lot of Power Fives not wanting to play us at all, even at their place. There’s not a week that goes by that we don’t actively and aggressively try to find schools that would be willing to do that.”

Bourne’s use of “we” is intentional, for this isn’t a solo project. Kevin White, the Dukes’ associate athletic director for sports programs, leads the endeavors, assisted by other staffers and renowned scheduling consultant Dave Brown, founder of Gridiron and a former ESPN college football programmer.

Entering just its second season as a Bowl Subdivision program, JMU is contracted to play six power conference opponents in the next seven years, all on the road: Virginia this season, North Carolina in 2024 and ’28, Virginia Tech in ’25, Maryland in ’27 and Central Florida in ’29.

Several of the contests were scheduled when the Dukes resided in the Championship Subdivision, a level at which they were consistent national forces. Their 8-3 FBS debut last year merely reminded everyone of the program’s quality.

Play JMU in Harrisonburg? An established opponent would be asking for trouble.

Win and, well, you were supposed to win. Lose and your status takes a hit, witness Virginia Tech’s 2018 and ’22 setbacks at Old Dominion, JMU’s Sun Belt Conference colleague.

But this goes beyond more than the Dukes being prisoners to their own success.

For all the Shenandoah Valley’s charms, it is not fertile recruiting territory for marquee programs. Look no further than Hampton Roads’ football heritage to understand why ODU was able to land home games against Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Virginia.

Perhaps the strongest headwind JMU faces is an increasing reluctance among power conferences, at the league and institutional level, to schedule road tests against opponents in the so-called Group of Five: Sun Belt, Mountain West, American Athletic, Conference USA and Mid-American.

ACC teams played 10 Group of Five road games last season, including Virginia Tech at ODU and Liberty. This year’s number is six, Virginia Tech at Marshall and Wake Forest at ODU among them.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten this season is playing none, the SEC three.

“We’ve talked to a broad range in the Big Ten and SEC,” Bourne said. “There are major powers within the Power Five that have said they just will not play us, (even) at their place. ... These are colleagues and friends of mine. I’m sure they’re answering to a football coach.”

Or a commissioner.

Following last season, the ACC’s Jim Phillips discouraged conference athletic directors from agreeing to such future road dates.

Bourne has offered to play two road games against a Power Five in exchange for one home date. Still, no takers.

“Our scheduling philosophy has always been predicated on bringing a major Power Five school to Harrisonburg as part of a multi-year agreement,” he said. “... (But) we’ve really hit a wall.”

Bourne encountered similar issues during the Dukes' FCS days, unable to draw quality non-conference FCS foes to JMU's turf. He thought elevating to the FBS would ease the problem.

"Clearly, I was wrong in that assumption," Bourne said.

Bourne’s preferred opponents at Bridgeforth Stadium would be Virginia Tech and UVa, but the Hokies and Cavaliers are enduring lean times. Moreover, Tech has one non-conference vacancy for the seven seasons from 2024-30.

But at some point, those are games that ought to happen, risks aside.

“I’m not asking for a long-term contract,” Bourne said. “I’m just asking for one (home game) right now. I feel like we’re very reasonable in what we’re asking. I think it’s the right thing to do for the state overall. ...

"Whenever we can help one another and are able to play games that are in close proximity that allow for travel for fans, it seems to me that’s a wise decision.”

