James Madison forced to turn to 'plan B' earlier than it expected

But a chance of that evaporated with three, third-quarter Sam Houston touchdowns in the span of 2:22.

“It looked like it was going to happen there at halftime,” Cignetti said. “I know everybody felt like, 'OK, here we go.' But it didn't. And, at the end of the day, we're going to live with this.”

The Dukes (7-1) were for most of the season the top-ranked team in the country in the primary FCS poll, the Stats Perform Top 25. They overcame some stubbed toes early in the year, with slow starts against Robert Morris and Elon in their second and third games, to remain undefeated until Saturday.

They also went three weeks between games twice, the first time in March, because of a rash of COVID-19 cases within its program — JMU director of athletics Jeff Bourne said in mid-March that the team had 12 players who tested positive and 16 who were contact traced.

The second time was because of COVID-19 issues at Richmond and Elon, respectively, slashing what were JMU’s final two scheduled regular-season games. The Colonial Athletic Association wound up scheduling a JMU vs. Richmond game for April 17 in Harrisonburg, on the final day of the regular season, which the Dukes won 23-6 in their biggest test to that point.