JMU gets first taste of Sun Belt Saturday, at former FCS foe App State

After a James Madison practice earlier this week, right tackle Nick Kidwell put in succinct, but effective, terms what lies ahead for the Dukes: “It’s real now.”

“The competition heats up,” he added.

And JMU rolls right into the furnace Saturday, the program set for its inaugural Sun Belt matchup on the road against what’s been one of the hottest teams in the league at the start of a wild campaign for the conference so far: Appalachian State.

Though the Dukes aren’t yet eligible for a Sun Belt title this year, the first season of their FBS transition, Saturday will represent an initial in-earnest gauge for just how soon they could be serious players within their new league.

App State (2-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) is coming off a thrilling win over Troy on a Hail Mary as time expired and a rested JMU (2-0) is coming off a bye week. The teams’ tussle will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, in what will be a sold out Kidd Brewer Stadium (ESPN+).

“This is big,” Kidwell said, of Saturday. “Send a message to the whole conference. And show what we can really do.”

It seems fitting that JMU starts its first year of Sun Belt league play against a program that became a rival of sorts when both were at the FCS level. The Dukes and Mountaineers haven’t played since a blockbuster matchup in 2008 in Harrisonburg, when an App State team coming off three straight national titles and ranked No.1 in the nation was beaten 35-32 by a fifth-ranked JMU team.

But the schools have met 16 times total, a series that the Mountaineers lead 12-4.

App State made its FCS-to-FBS move in 2014, to the Sun Belt. And now JMU, winners of a pair of FCS national titles itself (2004, 2016), has done the same, eight years later.

“The foundation, the building blocks, of each program are similar," JMU coach Curt Cignetti said.

App State has enjoyed consistent success since joining the Sun Belt, never worse than 6-2 in a single season. That’s a reputation JMU would like to build in the Sun Belt, too.

JMU already made somewhat of an FBS statement in its Sept. 3 season opener, beating Middle Tennessee 44-7, before it beat FCS Norfolk State 63-7 on Sept. 10.

Meanwhile, App State’s wild 2022 to this point included a 40-point fourth quarter in what was ultimately a 63-61 loss to North Carolina on Sept. 3, a 17-14 upset win at then No. 6-ranked Texas A&M on Sept. 10 and the Hail Mary triumph over Troy last Saturday.

Members of the JMU program, off last weekend, watched the Troy game live. Ukwu felt that gave him a feel for the pace of the Mountaineers’ offense, led by Chase Brice, whose nine passing touchdowns are tied for 11 in the nation.

"Sometimes when you’re watching film, it’s really hard to tell the cadence and the pace … Like they like to run an outside zone type of scheme," Ukwu said. "So getting a feel for the pace of how fast they’re moving with some of those motions.”

Kidwell said the offensive line watched the Troy game together. And, for that unit, the bye week last week was beneficial to get reps against the Dukes’ scout team in preparation for App State’s odd front on defense, with three defensive lineman — a 3-4 base configuration.

Both Middle Tennessee and Norfolk State presented 4-3 looks.

“I feel like last week was a great time to get acclimated to that new defensive front, we haven’t seen this year. ... I feel like we got a pretty decent head start on them," Kidwell said

The Mountaineers' defense has caused six fumbles this year, and recovered three, tied for 27th nationally.

The App State-JMU reunion ahead Saturday arrives with eager anticipation. Reserved seats for the game sold out more than two weeks ago, and the Mountaineers designated Saturday its annual “Black Saturday” matchup, one of the highlights of its schedule.

UKwu said he loves playing in the type of road environment the Dukes in which the Dukes will find themselves on Saturday

That setting, at 30,000-seat Kidd Brewer Stadium, will be JMU’s first true proving ground in its inaugural FBS season.

“Now we’re here,” Kidwell said, “and now we just have to go play football.”