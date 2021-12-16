JMU gets one last FCS playoff clash with North Dakota State Friday, eyeing final trip to FCS title game

Ever since the FCS playoff bracket was revealed, what’s ahead Friday has been in the back of the minds of those in the James Madison program.
Both the Dukes and North Dakota State landed on the right side of the bracket, JMU seeded third and NDSU seeded second.
That meant that, barring upsets in the teams’ respective second-round and quarterfinal games, the path would be set for the Dukes to make the trip to Fargo, N.D., for a semifinal showdown.
And that’s indeed the way the results played out.
“We knew this matchup was coming,” JMU linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey said this week. “We were ready for it — after they did the seeding, two and three, we knew this was what it was going to come down to.”
It’s perhaps the most fitting matchup possible for a Dukes program making its final FCS playoff appearance, with a transition to the FBS level and the Sun Belt Conference ahead.
JMU and NDSU have been the two tallest powers at the FCS level in recent years. They’ve combined for nine of the last 10 national titles (NDSU eight and JMU one), and have met in two of the last four championship games.
And so now, if a JMU team that’s preparing to close its FCS chapter is going to make it back to the title game one more time, it’s going to have to go through the biggest FCS goliath besides itself.
JMU (12-1) and NDSU (12-1) kick off their semifinal battle at 9:15 p.m. ET Friday night from the Bison’s Fargodome. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
“Since 2016, the top two FCS programs have been JMU and North Dakota State. ... And two really good teams, and every game's a really good game [between them],” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said.
The Dukes and Bison are meeting for the fifth time in their history, all since 2011. Each matchup has come in the playoffs. NDSU beat JMU in the 2011 second round and in the 2017 and 2019 national championship games. JMU beat NDSU in the 2016 semifinals, en route to a national title. NDSU won the 2011-15 and 2017-19 titles.
JMU beat sixth-seeded Montana 28-6 last Friday to get back to the semifinals for a third season in a row, and NDSU beat seventh-seeded East Tennessee state 27-3 on Saturday to get back to the semis after falling in the quarterfinals in the spring. Before that, the Bison made nine straight semifinal appearances.
NDSU this year is powered by a defense that includes six Missouri Valley Football Conference all-conference selections — third in the nation in total defense, holding opponents to 256.2 total yards a game. And also an offense that’s racking up 281.3 yards a game on the ground, second nationally.
On the defensive side, while the Bison don’t blitz as much, they do apply pressure with their front four and will aim to disguise pass coverages, presenting a variety of looks, JMU quarterback Cole Johnson said.
“And do a really good job of getting to the quarterback,” Johnson said. “But I don't think it's something … we haven't seen before totally, as far as the scheme wise defensively.”
That NDSU front four has helped the Bison to 3.46 sacks a game, fifth in the country. Three members of the group were all-MVFC picks.
“You got to throw enough quick rhythm passes, where the ball gets out quick,” Cignetti said, on countering the Bison’s pressure.
On offense, the Bison have three running backs with at least 500 yards rushing, led by TaMerick Williams’ 696 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Blocking for the corps of backs is a starting offensive line that averages 308 pounds.
“They're going to run the ball, they're going to try to overpower you,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “It's not really anything too fancy, it's just a lot of smash-mouth ball. So it's either man up, or shut up."
A question though will be whether or not top receiver Christian Watson (740 yards, seven touchdowns) plays. Watson has not yet appeared in the playoffs due to a hamstring injury, but NDSU coach Matt Entz said Monday that Watson was day to day — “He’s running right now, so that’s favorable,” Entz said.
For JMU, Friday is a chance at a sort of full circle conclusion to FCS status — the Dukes had to beat the Bison on the way to their 2016 championship, and would have to do so again for what would be their last FCS title.
JMU is motivated in part by how its spring-season semifinal went — seeing a 21-point halftime lead evaporate in an eventual loss at Sam Houston — and by the sheer finality of its current playoff run.
Friday is a day the Dukes have thought about for weeks, and now the opportunity is finally upon them.
“I think these guys are [more] motivated than ever to go out there and finish this season right,” Johnson said, “and leave JMU on the best note leaving FCS."
