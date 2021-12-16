JMU gets one last FCS playoff clash with North Dakota State Friday, eyeing final trip to FCS title game

Ever since the FCS playoff bracket was revealed, what’s ahead Friday has been in the back of the minds of those in the James Madison program.

Both the Dukes and North Dakota State landed on the right side of the bracket, JMU seeded third and NDSU seeded second.

That meant that, barring upsets in the teams’ respective second-round and quarterfinal games, the path would be set for the Dukes to make the trip to Fargo, N.D., for a semifinal showdown.

And that’s indeed the way the results played out.

“We knew this matchup was coming,” JMU linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey said this week. “We were ready for it — after they did the seeding, two and three, we knew this was what it was going to come down to.”

It’s perhaps the most fitting matchup possible for a Dukes program making its final FCS playoff appearance, with a transition to the FBS level and the Sun Belt Conference ahead.

JMU and NDSU have been the two tallest powers at the FCS level in recent years. They’ve combined for nine of the last 10 national titles (NDSU eight and JMU one), and have met in two of the last four championship games.