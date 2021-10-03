JMU grateful for test it faced, and passed, at New Hampshire

To Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison needed the kind of challenge it was hit with at New Hampshire on Saturday.

Such tests haven’t been commonplace for a Dukes team favored to claim what would be a fourth outright Colonial Athletic Association title in the last six seasons, and that’s again one of the top national title contenders, ranked third in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. Entering Saturday’s game in Durham, N.H., JMU was outscoring opponents at a rate of 53.3 points to 13.7 this season.

But at Wildcat Stadium, where 25th-ranked UNH had a combined 14-4 record the past four seasons, the Dukes were taken to the brink — the first real pressure scenario of the season for them.

However, they pushed past a 4-point, fourth-quarter deficit, then kept the Wildcats out of range for what would’ve been a go-ahead field goal. In UNH’s final two possessions, JMU forced a punt and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey caught a clinching interception.

And the Dukes showed they have the mettle to perform in a down-to-the-wire situation.

They, of course, don’t prefer such close games — they would rather not have to sweat out a result so much. Still, they walked away from Saturday’s 23-21 victory grateful for the test and the validating way in which they emerged.