JMU grateful for test it faced, and passed, at New Hampshire

To Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison needed the kind of challenge it was hit with at New Hampshire on Saturday.
Such tests haven’t been commonplace for a Dukes team favored to claim what would be a fourth outright Colonial Athletic Association title in the last six seasons, and that’s again one of the top national title contenders, ranked third in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. Entering Saturday’s game in Durham, N.H., JMU was outscoring opponents at a rate of 53.3 points to 13.7 this season.
But at Wildcat Stadium, where 25th-ranked UNH had a combined 14-4 record the past four seasons, the Dukes were taken to the brink — the first real pressure scenario of the season for them.
However, they pushed past a 4-point, fourth-quarter deficit, then kept the Wildcats out of range for what would’ve been a go-ahead field goal. In UNH’s final two possessions, JMU forced a punt and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey caught a clinching interception.
And the Dukes showed they have the mettle to perform in a down-to-the-wire situation.
They, of course, don’t prefer such close games — they would rather not have to sweat out a result so much. Still, they walked away from Saturday’s 23-21 victory grateful for the test and the validating way in which they emerged.
“Just to let us know that the CAA, there's always going to be competition in the CAA,” said Agyei-Obese, an All-American running back. “No matter who you're playing, no matter what the numbers are or whatnot. And we needed this to show us who we really are ... when it's time to grind, honestly.”
While much of JMU’s stress on Saturday was self-inflicted, the Dukes (4-0, 2-0 CAA) got back on track in time to eke out what was a 16th straight win over a CAA opponent, dating back to the 2018 season.
A third-quarter pick-6 thrown by quarterback Cole Johnson and a lost fumble by Johnson, that began UNH’s only offensive touchdown drive of the day, were what made it a nail-biter.
Those two Wildcats scores flipped a 17-7 game in JMU’s favor into a 21-17 game, led by UNH (3-2, 2-1).
The Dukes, coach Curt Cignetti felt, did everything possible to try to lose Saturday’s game. Their turnover woes also included a fumble lost deep in the red zone by wide receiver Kris Thornton in the second quarter, that was returned 93 yards for a touchdown by the Wildcats’ Noah Palm.
“It's good to be able to play very poorly, and do things that 99% of the time you're going to lose the game, and still come out with a win,” Cignetti said. “And we'll learn from it.”
Needing a score, as the midway point of the second half neared, JMU orchestrated its most impressive scoring drive of the day, traveling 77 yards in 12 plays at a hurry-up pace.
They effectively mixed the physical running of Latrele Palmer and Agyei-Obese — who was playing his first game of the season after a hamstring injury kept him out to start the year — with the arm of Johnson, capped by a strike from Johnson to Thornton for the 30-yard score that put JMU up for good, with 8:20 to play.
"They have a lot of weapons,” UNH coach Sean McDonnell said. “And the quarterback, I still think, makes them go. Obviously, the running backs are good. But Cole makes them go.”
But one more miscue, a blocked extra-point try following the Thornton touchdown, made the final minutes even more tense — JMU’s 23-21 lead, instead of 24-21, meant UNH could win it on a field goal.
The Dukes, though, held the Wildcats to a punt. Then after a punt of their own gave UNH another shot, Tucker-Dorsey nabbed his interception of Wildcats quarterback Bret Edwards, with 1:45 left, to effectively end it.
"I think it's really important, because you find out what kind of team you have, what kind of guys you have on your team. What kind of culture it is in the program,” Tucker-Dorsey said, of JMU’s ability to win a close game like Saturday’s.
The road won’t get easier, more tight bouts could be in the near future for the Dukes. Games at home against 12th-ranked Villanova, and on the road at No. 22 Richmond and No. 9 Delaware are ahead the next three weeks.
So Saturday, in a way, could become one of the most valuable moments of JMU’s season.
“I think that, at the end of the day,” Agyei-Obese said, “we really found our true selves and found out what type of football team we are."
