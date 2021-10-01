JMU hopes for strong emergence from bye, as crucial stretch of CAA play begins with bout at New Hampshire

For a James Madison team that’s rested and coming off a statement win in a marquee matchup, it could be easy to let the guard down.
The third-ranked Dukes beat then ninth-ranked Weber State 37-24 two weeks ago. That rolled right into their bye last week, a stretch of days in which coach Curt Cignetti put an emphasis on recovery.
But Cignetti is cognizant of timing and circumstance. And heading into this past week’s run of preparation for a trip to play at 25th-ranked New Hampshire Saturday, he was mindful that JMU didn’t let any bliss linger.
“I just know there had been a lot of times in the past where we come off a win that was perceived as a big win and have an open week and just sort of enjoy that win too much for too long,” Cignetti said. “And too many warm fuzzies in the office. People feel good and comfortable.
“We can't have any of that.”
Thus, Cignetti stressed that the Dukes have an edge this week, and sharp preparation. New Hampshire is a team that’s traditionally been strong at home, and one that will likely be anxious to wash a bad taste out of its mouth — a 77-7 loss at Pittsburgh last Saturday — against the Colonial Athletic Association favorite, on what will be its homecoming.
And, for JMU, Saturday is just the first in a crucial stretch of league games, all against teams ranked in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, that’ll run into late October. Villanova, Richmond and Delaware are on the docket after New Hampshire.
So the sense of urgency Cignetti took into the week was clear to see. The Dukes (3-0, 1-0 CAA) and Wildcats (3-1, 2-0) kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Wildcat Stadium.
“Their kids get after it, they play tough,” Cignetti said of New Hampshire. “And we're going to have to play well — really, really well."
Last week, in the practices JMU did have, the Dukes did just enough to maintain fundamentals, timing and conditioning, Cignetti said. They also emphasized finishing, a product of how the Weber State game ended. JMU led 37-10 deep into the fourth quarter, but Weber State scored a pair of touchdowns in the final five and a half minutes.
Finishing was attended to through situational drills and end-of-practice running last week, safety Wayne Davis said.
Otherwise, though, Cignetti’s concern was that the Dukes recharged and healed up. And coaches received time off, too.
"The rest and recovery was more important, really, than anything,” Cignetti said.
Then the staff jumped back in on Sunday, for New Hampshire prep.
In an effort to avoid a letdown from his group out of the bye, Cignetti dug up stats about New Hampshire’s track record at home to reference — like that the Wildcats were 6-0 at home in 2017 and 5-0 at home in 2019. And that a team that was 2-6 entering its last home game against JMU, in 2018, beat a Dukes team that was also ranked third in the country at the time, 35-24.
“They play really well at home,” tight end Clayton Cheatham (Hanover) said. “And it’ll definitely be a challenge for us, just like every week from here on is going to be a challenge for us.”
This year’s Wildcats have been piloted offensively by sophomore quarterback Bret Edwards, who took over after returning starter Max Brosmer suffered a torn ACL before the season.
Edwards is 72 of 113 for 785 yards passing and eight touchdowns to one interception in New Hampshire’s four games.
“He's got good mobility, he can get out of trouble,” Cignetti said. “He's made some really nice throws.”
Also, New Hampshire running back Carlos Washington Jr. is fourth in the CAA with 298 yards rushing, on 56 carries.
On defense, the Wildcats have two of the CAA’s top five sack getters in defensive end Gunner Gibson (No. 2, 4.5 sacks) and defensive tackle Elijah Lewis (No. 5, 3.5 sacks).
“Up to this point, outside of the Pitt game, they've been excellent,” Cignetti said of New Hampshire’s defensive line.
JMU right now, even after the bye, leads not only FCS football, but also FBS and Division II, at 53.3 points per game. And the Dukes’ defense is fourth in FCS in limiting opponents to 234 yards per game.
But, “You can't rest on your laurels,” Cignetti said — particularly emerging from a bye.
The Dukes will do their best to avoid a bye week hangover on Saturday.
“They're looking forward to us coming up there, and they're beating the war drum up there — JMU's coming to town,” Cignetti said. “So we got to respond."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr