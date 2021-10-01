JMU hopes for strong emergence from bye, as crucial stretch of CAA play begins with bout at New Hampshire

For a James Madison team that’s rested and coming off a statement win in a marquee matchup, it could be easy to let the guard down.

The third-ranked Dukes beat then ninth-ranked Weber State 37-24 two weeks ago. That rolled right into their bye last week, a stretch of days in which coach Curt Cignetti put an emphasis on recovery.

But Cignetti is cognizant of timing and circumstance. And heading into this past week’s run of preparation for a trip to play at 25th-ranked New Hampshire Saturday, he was mindful that JMU didn’t let any bliss linger.

“I just know there had been a lot of times in the past where we come off a win that was perceived as a big win and have an open week and just sort of enjoy that win too much for too long,” Cignetti said. “And too many warm fuzzies in the office. People feel good and comfortable.

“We can't have any of that.”

Thus, Cignetti stressed that the Dukes have an edge this week, and sharp preparation. New Hampshire is a team that’s traditionally been strong at home, and one that will likely be anxious to wash a bad taste out of its mouth — a 77-7 loss at Pittsburgh last Saturday — against the Colonial Athletic Association favorite, on what will be its homecoming.