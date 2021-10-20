JMU, Liberty, ODU could be moving to new conferences

The conference realignment wave that began this summer among Power Five conferences has crashed into Group of Five leagues, with James Madison, Liberty and Old Dominion potentially affected.
As The Athletic's Chris Vannini was first to report Wednesday, and The Times-Dispatch confirmed, the G5’s Sun Belt Conference is exploring expansion of up to four schools, with ODU, Marshall and Southern Mississippi of Conference USA, plus JMU from the Colonial Athletic Association, the primary candidates.
In an effort to retain ODU and Marshall, C-USA is attempting to lure JMU and football independent Liberty. But C-USA is expected to lose six of its current members to the American Athletic Conference and, perhaps as important, its television exposure is inferior to the Sun Belt’s.
The Sun Belt announced in July an extension of its contract with ESPN, through 2030-31, that will increase its football appearances on linear ESPN networks by more than 50%. Meanwhile, a concentration of C-USA football games appears on CBS Sports Network or the Stadium streaming service.
A traditional Football Championship Subdivision power with two national titles, JMU is a charter member of the Colonial. With sustained football success, continuous facility upgrades and strong fan support, the Dukes have long explored upgrading to the Bowl Subdivision, and in 2013 they declined an invitation from the Sun Belt.
But the Sun Belt is far better positioned after two of its football teams, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana, finished among The Associated Press Top 25 last season. As a former athletics director at CAA football member Richmond, Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill is very familiar with JMU and ODU, which left the CAA for Conference USA in 2014.
JMU, ODU and Marshall would be a logical fit for the Sun Belt’s East Division, joining current members Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State. Troy could then move from the Sun Belt East to West, linking with newcomer Southern Miss and the existing five of Louisiana, Texas State, South Alabama, Louisiana-Monroe and Arkansas State.
Liberty football left the FCS’ Big South for FBS independence prior to the 2018 season. Under former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, the Flames have won the last two Cure Bowls, and last year, they went 10-1, winning at Virginia Tech and losing only to North Carolina State. A bowl victory over Coastal Carolina last December vaulted Liberty to No. 17 in the AP poll.
Flush with privately raised money and top-shelf facilities, Liberty has searched for an FBS conference home to afford the football program more scheduling consistency and greater postseason access.
Realignment began anew in July when news broke of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. The Big 12 countered by inviting the AAC’s Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston, plus football independent Brigham Young.
Losing its premier football brands in Cincinnati and UCF prompted the AAC to ponder expansion, and reports emerged this week that it will invite Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice, UAB, North Texas and Texas-San Antonio, all from C-USA.
“At this time, a number of Conference USA schools are having discussions with members of the American Athletic Conference for potential league membership within the AAC,” ODU president Brian Hemphill said in a statement Tuesday. “As a C-USA member, ODU officials are tracking these discussions and activities. We are also actively engaged in a number of conversations to ensure the long-term viability and attractiveness of C-USA for ODU, especially our student-athletes and dedicated fans.”
Hemphill succeeded John Broderick at ODU in July after five years as Radford’s president.
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel