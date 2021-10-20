JMU, Liberty, ODU could be moving to new conferences

The conference realignment wave that began this summer among Power Five conferences has crashed into Group of Five leagues, with James Madison, Liberty and Old Dominion potentially affected.

As The Athletic's Chris Vannini was first to report Wednesday, and The Times-Dispatch confirmed, the G5’s Sun Belt Conference is exploring expansion of up to four schools, with ODU, Marshall and Southern Mississippi of Conference USA, plus JMU from the Colonial Athletic Association, the primary candidates.

In an effort to retain ODU and Marshall, C-USA is attempting to lure JMU and football independent Liberty. But C-USA is expected to lose six of its current members to the American Athletic Conference and, perhaps as important, its television exposure is inferior to the Sun Belt’s.

The Sun Belt announced in July an extension of its contract with ESPN, through 2030-31, that will increase its football appearances on linear ESPN networks by more than 50%. Meanwhile, a concentration of C-USA football games appears on CBS Sports Network or the Stadium streaming service.