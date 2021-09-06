JMU loses All-American offensive lineman Liam Fornadel to knee injury

Fornadel, in his last full season in 2019, was named a first-team All-American by multiple outlets and was a first-team all-CAA selection for his play at right tackle, helping JMU to the national title game.

He was a second-team all-CAA pick in 2018, as well. Before the spring season, Fornadel had started all 29 of JMU’s games from 2018-19. And he played in all 15 games his true freshman year in 2017, with two starts.

“Liam is a great player,” Cignetti said of Fornadel last week, before the Morehead State game. “And he's a guy that when you put the tape on Sunday, there's very few minuses. He knows what to do, he knows how to react to certain looks that maybe you haven't seen, make the right adjustments.”

After Fornadel left Saturday, redshirt freshman Tyler Stephens stepped in at left tackle. Stephens, 6-6 and 290 pounds, appeared in three games as a true freshman in the spring, with a start at left tackle at Elon.

Cignetti thought Stephens played well Saturday, and said he’s more than capable to step into the spot vacated by Fornadel.