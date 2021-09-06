JMU loses All-American offensive lineman Liam Fornadel to knee injury

Saturday’s season-opening, and record-setting, win over Morehead State came with a loss for James Madison.
Fifth-year senior left tackle, an All-American performer, exited the eventual 68-10 victory midway through the second quarter. He was later seen on crutches, and coach Curt Cignetti said afterward that the prognosis didn’t look good, with further evaluation ahead.
On Monday morning, on the Colonial Athletic Association coaches media teleconference, Cignetti updated that Fornadel will be out for at least most of the season, and likely the full season, with a knee injury. He’ll have surgery soon.
“Really a tough blow for him,” Cignetti said. “He's battled through some things here in the last year, year and a half. And feel really bad for him. So, obviously, it's a big loss.”
This fall was initially a return for Fornadel, whose spring season earlier this year was shut down after two games due to left shoulder problems — tears to his labrum and damage to his AC joint.
Second-ranked JMU shifted the 6-5, 311 pounder from Wyckoff, N.J., from right tackle to left tackle heading into this season after previous left tackle Raymond Gillespie (Atlee) left the program over the summer.
“We had a hole at the left tackle spot,” Fornadel said in August. “And a lot of guys that had experience here have mainly been on the right.”
Fornadel, in his last full season in 2019, was named a first-team All-American by multiple outlets and was a first-team all-CAA selection for his play at right tackle, helping JMU to the national title game.
He was a second-team all-CAA pick in 2018, as well. Before the spring season, Fornadel had started all 29 of JMU’s games from 2018-19. And he played in all 15 games his true freshman year in 2017, with two starts.
“Liam is a great player,” Cignetti said of Fornadel last week, before the Morehead State game. “And he's a guy that when you put the tape on Sunday, there's very few minuses. He knows what to do, he knows how to react to certain looks that maybe you haven't seen, make the right adjustments.”
After Fornadel left Saturday, redshirt freshman Tyler Stephens stepped in at left tackle. Stephens, 6-6 and 290 pounds, appeared in three games as a true freshman in the spring, with a start at left tackle at Elon.
Cignetti thought Stephens played well Saturday, and said he’s more than capable to step into the spot vacated by Fornadel.
Cignetti thought the offensive line performed well as a unit, too, against Morehead State, which is a member of the nonscholarship Pioneer Football League. Tyshawn Wyatt (Henrico) started at left guard, J.T. Timming at center, Cole Potts at right guard and Nick Kidwell at right tackle.
JMU pulled away Saturday with a program-record 51 second-half points and finished with 687 yards of total offense, 345 on the ground. Quarterback Cole Johnson, who was named the CAA’s offensive player of the week Monday, went 19 of 28 with 298 yards passing and five touchdowns in three-plus quarters of work. He tied the program’s individual single-game passing touchdown record.
The Dukes begin CAA play at home against Maine on Saturday at 4 p.m. Maine led fifth-ranked Delaware by 7 at halftime in its opener Thursday, but fell 34-24.
“You don't replace an All-American like Liam. You just don't,” Cignetti said. “But, next guy up, and Tyler Stephens is a good football player. He's smart. Does a lot of good things. He'll do a good job for us."
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr