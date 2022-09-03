JMU makes 'statement' in FBS debut — led by new QB Centeio, stingy defense

HARRISONBURG — Midway through the second quarter of James Madison’s season opener on Saturday night against Middle Tennessee, a Sun Belt Conference commercial played on the video board at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The video rolled through an animation of a map, highlighting each of the members of the new-look league. And when the map reached Virginia, and JMU, a hearty cheer arose from the purple and gold-clad crowd.

Meanwhile, down below, new purple and gold Sun Belt logos adorned the Dukes’ turf field, replacing the Colonial Athletic Association ones that held their place for years.

It’s a new era in Harrisonburg, and Saturday was opening night.

The game, for JMU, marked a first at the FBS level. The football program’s perennial success at the FCS level was the driver toward a jump in classification — a move that seemed destined, that the school took officially last November, announcing a move from the CAA to the Sun Belt.

Saturday then, 10 months later, JMU took the field as an FBS member for the first time, with Conference USA's Middle Tennessee the first FBS program to ever visit Bridgeforth.

And the Dukes marked a historic night with an emphatic performance, beating the Blue Raiders 44-7.

“We made a statement,” coach Curt Cignetti said. “I think we opened a lot of people’s eyes, probably, across the country.”

JMU’s defense was relentless, against a Middle Tennessee offensive line that returned just one starter: center Jordan Palmer. The Blue Raiders (0-1), members of Conference USA, crossed midfield just twice and were 4 of 15 on third down.

The Dukes (1-0) collected four sacks — two from Jamree Kromah and one apiece from Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji and Isaac Ukwu — and linebacker Taurus Jones forced and recovered a fumble in the third quarter that set up a touchdown.

Middle Tennessee finished with 125 total yards, to JMU’s 548.

“Going into FBS football, you never know what to expect,” Ukwu said. “But then after like the first two drives, we really settled down and we’re like, ‘Oh, it’s just the same … it’s football.’”

Heading JMU’s offensive production was Colorado State transfer quarterback Todd Centeio. Centeio, who began his career at Temple, is in his sixth year and competed with redshirt freshman Billy Atkins and true freshman Alonza Barnett III for the starting job through the offseason.

JMU coach Curt Cignetti did not officially name Centeio the starter this past week, but Centeio had received the majority of the first-team reps. The JMU football program’s Twitter account announced that Centeio would be the starter about 45 minutes before kickoff Saturday.

Centeio said after Saturday’s game that he found out he would be the starter the last week of fall camp, which ended Aug. 26. Wide receiver Kris Thornton has been impressed with Centeio’s leadership ability.

“The guys, they really rally around him,” Cignetti said of Centeio.

On the field, the West Palm Beach, Fla., native’s dual-threat ability was clear from the start. He showed burst and aggression in the run game and, after settling in, rapport with his arsenal of receivers.

Centeio had a career-high six touchdown passes: three to Thornton, two to Reggie Brown and one to Devin Ravenel. The most impressive was Thornton’s second score, early in the third quarter, when Centeio dropped it right into the speedy Manassas native’s hands in the end zone as Thornton fought off heavy coverage. Thornton tied career highs with 12 catches, for 155 yards.

“I have a bunch of receivers that I trust, and that are workhorses for us,” Centeio said.

Centeio was also JMU’s leading rusher, with a career-high 110 yards, on 14 carries, production that came through an option concept that the Dukes ran out of multiple formations — designed to allow for Centeio to either hand the ball off or keep the ball himself.

Saturday’s result, for the Dukes, came in front of a crowd of 23,074 — not quite a full sellout, though the full allotment of 8,680 student tickets did sell out.

And it was the program’s seventh win all time against an FBS program — JMU was 6-22 in such matchups as a member of the FCS.

Ukwu expressed, in the aftermath of Saturday’s game, that he was pleased the Dukes won their FBS debut in the manner they did. He said he hoped the Sun Belt is on notice that JMU is coming to play.

A statement is what JMU wanted Saturday, and a statement is what the team made.

For the Dukes, who host FCS Norfolk State next Saturday, it was an idyllic dawn to the new era. But it was also just the beginning.

“I think we passed the first test, let me put it that way,” Cignetti said. “But now we’re starting the second test, beginning [late Saturday night]. And then in our preparation for the next game.”