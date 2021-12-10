JMU, Montana meet in battle of top defenses Friday night in FCS playoffs

This Friday will be the programs’ first meeting since a Friday-night playoff semifinal in 2008. That was the last time JMU fell in a Friday playoff game, 35-27 at Bridgeforth Stadium. Montana went on to fall to Richmond in the national-title game.

The Dukes and Grizzlies met once prior to that, in the 2004 national-championship game.

JMU won that meeting 31-21 for its first national title. The Dukes won the 2016 national title as well.

This time around, Cignetti considers it important that JMU gets a big game from its defense. The team did last week, swarming and pressuring Kelley and the Lions into four sacks, three interceptions and 5 of 14 on third down.

“I think just having that relentless effort to just get to the quarterback,” Greene said of that performance. “I think that was just the key.”

JMU’s defense ranks fifth in the country overall, surrendering just 267.7 yards per game.

Montana is 18th in that category, giving up an average of 317.7 yards. But the Grizzlies lead the nation with six defensive touchdowns and are third in rushing defense (giving up 75.3 yards per game) and tackles for loss (8.5 per game).