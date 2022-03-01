JMU, ODU receive 2022 Sun Belt football schedules

The Sun Belt Conference released its 2022 league football schedules on Tuesday, which include fall slates for new members James Madison and Old Dominion.

JMU, as it makes its transition from FCS to FBS status, announced in early February its intention to begin Sun Belt competition in the 2022-23 academic year, exiting the Colonial Athletic Association.

And, accelerating the FCS-to-FBS jump — including an out-of-conference season opener against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3 and four Sun Belt home games — the Dukes this fall will meet the NCAA requirement of a minimum of five FBS home games to be considered an FBS opponent itself. The school will be the first to host five FBS opponents in the first year of an FBS transition since the NCAA put a two-year transition process in place in 1997 for programs adjusting their classifications.

JMU plans to petition the NCAA to shorten the transition process from one year to two years.

The Dukes will play their first Sun Belt conference game at Appalachian State, on Sept. 24. It’ll be the programs’ first meeting since 2008, but their 17th meeting overall.

JMU’s first Sun Belt home game will be against Texas State on Oct. 1. From there, the school will play at Arkansas State (Oct. 8), at Georgia Southern (Oct. 15), host Marshall for homecoming (Oct. 22), at ODU (Nov. 12), host Georgia State (Nov. 19) and host Coastal Carolina (Nov. 26).

In out-of-conference play, other than Middle Tennessee, VCU will host Norfolk State on Sept. 10 and travel to play Louisville on Nov. 5.

ODU, with Marshall and Southern Mississippi, announced on Feb. 11 intentions to cease Conference USA membership on June 30. That would allow the schools to officially begin Sun Belt competition for 2022-23, like JMU.

But the schools’ exit from Conference USA has become a legal battle. Conference USA bylaws state that schools must provide 14 months’ notice before leaving.

The conference requested arbitration on the matter, and Marshall and Southern Miss achieved in receiving temporary restraining orders against that request. ODU filed an injunction, too, and a hearing was set for Tuesday.

As the battle continues, the three schools were included in a 2022 Conference USA schedule, released on Feb. 15, and also in Tuesday’s Sun Belt schedule release.

ODU’s Sun Belt schedule is slated to begin on Sept. 24 against Arkansas State. The Monarchs are also scheduled to host Georgia Southern (Oct. 22), Marshall (Nov. 5) and JMU (Nov. 11).

The school is due to travel to Coastal Carolina (Oct. 15), Georgia State (Oct. 29), Appalachian State (Nov. 19) and South Alabama (Nov. 26).

In out-of-conference play, ODU will host Virginia Tech on Sept. 2, travel to face UVA on Sept. 17 and host Liberty on Oct. 1.