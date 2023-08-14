As a Sun Belt Conference rookie last football season, James Madison traveled a mere 1,850 combined miles to its four league road games. This year, the Dukes will log about 1,950 miles during conference play.

Yes, they trek to Utah State for a non-league test, only the second regular-season game beyond the Central time zone in program history. But that’s more a reflection of JMU’s scheduling challenges — the Dukes have been too successful for their own good — a topic to be explored more in-depth another day.

Our theme today — the Sun Belt’s blessedly old-school regionality — does not break news. But as Football Bowl Subdivision conferences become distended beyond logic and recognition, the Sun Belt merits yet another round of applause.

Don’t misunderstand. The league has not been immune to realignment’s whims. Membership is a robust 14 schools, half of which joined in the last decade.

But commissioners Karl Benson (2012-19) and Keith Gill (2019-present), in concert with university presidents and athletic directors, maintained geographic reason.

The maps aren't much for frequent-flyer points, but the benefits of extra rest and less jet lag are invaluable.

Consider first the Sun Belt East, home to JMU and Old Dominion. The seven-team division comprises five contiguous states: West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

The Dukes’ divisional trips range from 220 miles to ODU to 525-plus miles to Georgia Southern and Georgia State. Similarly, the Monarchs’ Norfolk campus is about 560 miles from Georgia State in Atlanta.

Though not as compact, the Sun Belt West also includes five contiguous states: Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. The longest haul, from reigning conference football champion Troy to Texas State, is approximately 800 miles.

With an eight-game league football schedule, each team has just one trip per season to the opposite division. JMU drew Arkansas State last year and Troy this season.

ODU football’s Sun Belt travel last year totaled approximately 2,100 miles, barely half of its 4,100 the previous season in Conference USA.

Virginia’s other recent addition to the FBS, Liberty, last month joined C-USA, a nine-team football league in which five of the Flames’ rivals — New Mexico State, Louisiana Tech, Texas-El Paso, Sam Houston State and Florida International — are more than 900 miles from their Lynchburg campus.

But that’s quaint compared to the soon-to-be-18-strong Big Ten, which this year added Southern California and UCLA, and next year welcomes Washington and Oregon. This on the heels of Rutgers and Maryland joining in 2014.

Feel free to wonder why the Big Ten hasn’t invited a Mountain time zone school to become the first FBS conference located in all four of the continental time zones.

Like the Big Ten, the Big 12 now occupies three, adding Central Florida, Cincinnati, Houston and Brigham Young last month, with Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State arriving in 2024.

The ACC remains a bastion of reason with all 14 of its football members on Eastern time. But wait. League officials still are considering Southern Methodist and Pac-12 leftovers Stanford and California Berkeley as expansion candidates.

As the Toledo Blade’s David Briggs wrote last week, the 12-team Mid-American Conference is geographically peerless, with no trip longer than 600 miles. Moreover, the MAC’s Toledo and Bowling Green are the lone FBS schools within 300 miles of every league campus.

But neither of the MAC’s divisions approaches the Sun Belt East for recent performance.

In the last 10 seasons, Marshall, Appalachian State, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina and ODU have combined for 20 bowl victories. JMU isn’t fully bowl-eligible until 2024, but in their last nine seasons, eight in the Championship Subdivision’s Colonial Athletic Association and one in the FBS, the Dukes are 96-21 overall, 58-9 in their conference.

JMU’s 8-3 Sun Belt debut last year surprised legions. Conversely, success in 2023 is expected. Indeed, the league’s coaches picked the Dukes to win the East in their annual preseason poll last month.

Trusting his experienced roster — JMU returns 13 of 22 starters from last year’s finale — coach Curt Cignetti has limited contact during August training camp, the better to preserve the Dukes’ collective health come the season.

“We’re where we need to be,” Cignetti said of his team’s progress following a scrimmage Saturday

The same can be said for JMU’s conference home.

