JMU offense comes alive, as Dukes romp to 45-21 win over Elon

JMU coach Curt Cignetti joked this past week that there might be a parade the next time the Dukes broke through to the end zone out of the red zone. But that had to wait at first on Saturday.

JMU drove deep into Elon (4-4, 3-2) territory on its first drive, and faced a fourth down and 1 at the end. That prompted a special heavy package from JMU, bringing in defensive tackle Mike Greene (Highland Springs) and defensive end Bryce Carter to help block. The Dukes also took Johnson off the field and direct snapped to running back Lorenzo Bryant Jr.

Bryant was stopped short, but Elon was called for offsides and JMU replayed the down. Bryant then carried the ball a second time, but was again stopped short. However, Elon was called for offsides a second time.

On the third try, Bryant fumbled the ball, forced by Elon’s Nick Veloz and recovered by Marvin Pearson. JMU came away scoreless.

But the Dukes and Phoenix traded touchdowns through the rest of the first quarter and beginning of the second. Up 21-14 midway through the second quarter, though, JMU began to pull away with the help of a Taurus Carroll interception against Elon quarterback Davis Cheek.