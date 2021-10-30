JMU offense comes alive, as Dukes romp to 45-21 win over Elon

HARRISONBURG — It’s safe to say James Madison’s offensive struggles in the red zone are over. The team made sure of that in the first half alone Saturday against visiting Elon, with emphasis.
Facing less running back depth — running back Percy Agyei-Obese was out — JMU spread the ball around generously in the pass game.
Before halftime, four different receivers had already caught touchdowns, and quarterback Cole Johnson had tied the Dukes’ single-game record with five passing scores.
Johnson went on to break that record in the third quarter, and JMU cruised to a 45-21 victory over the Phoenix in rainy conditions at Bridgeforth Stadium. The announced crowd was 21,029
The sixth-year Johnson, a Virginia Beach native finished 22 of 26 for 307 yards passing and six touchdowns. Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., a former Highland Springs standout, had eight catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Entering the game, fifth-ranked JMU (7-1, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Association) faced repeated struggles scoring touchdowns out of the red zone, the final 20 yards of the field. Before Saturday, the Dukes’ last touchdown from that area was in the first half of their Oct. 9 loss to Villanova. They had nine straight trips there without touchdowns between the second half against Villanova, and wins at Richmond and Delaware. They got field goals on seven of those instead, from Ethan Ratke (Atlee).
JMU coach Curt Cignetti joked this past week that there might be a parade the next time the Dukes broke through to the end zone out of the red zone. But that had to wait at first on Saturday.
JMU drove deep into Elon (4-4, 3-2) territory on its first drive, and faced a fourth down and 1 at the end. That prompted a special heavy package from JMU, bringing in defensive tackle Mike Greene (Highland Springs) and defensive end Bryce Carter to help block. The Dukes also took Johnson off the field and direct snapped to running back Lorenzo Bryant Jr.
Bryant was stopped short, but Elon was called for offsides and JMU replayed the down. Bryant then carried the ball a second time, but was again stopped short. However, Elon was called for offsides a second time.
On the third try, Bryant fumbled the ball, forced by Elon’s Nick Veloz and recovered by Marvin Pearson. JMU came away scoreless.
But the Dukes and Phoenix traded touchdowns through the rest of the first quarter and beginning of the second. Up 21-14 midway through the second quarter, though, JMU began to pull away with the help of a Taurus Carroll interception against Elon quarterback Davis Cheek.
Carroll returned the pick 24 yards to the Elon 8 and, two plays later, Johnson found Wells in one-on-one coverage in the end zone for the first of their two first-half touchdown connections, to give JMU its biggest lead to that point, 28-14.
The two, after an Elon three and out, linked up on a 13-yard score in the end zone on JMU’s next possession, and the Dukes carried a 35-14 lead into halftime.
Johnson was 21 of 22 for 276 yards passing, and the five touchdowns, in the first half alone. He carried a 20-completion streak into the third quarter.
He broke the passing touchdown record on a strike to Devin Revenel for a 31-yard score with 3:35 to play in the third quarter. Ravenel was also the fifth JMU player to catch a touchdown pass Saturday, which was also a school record.
Ratke added a third-quarter, 32-yard field goal. Elon tacked on a third, fourth quarter touchdown, on a Cheek quarterback sneak.
Cheek, though, was held to 18 of 33 for 198 yards and two touchdowns passing a week after he was named the Stats Perform FCS national player of the week for his three total touchdowns, and 328 yards passing, against New Hampshire last Saturday.
JMU’s Agyei-Obese wore a boot on his left foot Saturday, it wasn’t immediately clear why he sat. But JMU had left tackle Liam Fornadel, also an All-American back. Fornadel hadn’t played since he suffered a knee injury in the Dukes’ Sept. 4 season opener against Morehead State.
Next for JMU is a homecoming game against Campbell next Saturday, at 3:30 p.m.
