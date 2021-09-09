JMU offensive line moving forward following Fornadel injury blow

James Madison coach Curt Cignetti on Monday, in the aftermath of a disappointing injury, mentioned to his team that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
The Dukes lost a fifth-year senior, All-American offensive lineman — left tackle Liam Fornadel — to a possibly season-ending knee injury in this past Saturday’s season opener against Morehead State.
It was a second significant injury issue for Fornadel in as many seasons. Shoulder problems shut down his spring campaign after just two games earlier this year.
And for a JMU team forced to move forward without him again, the quality of the line as a whole unit will be more important than an individual part.
The Dukes plugged redshirt freshman Tyler Stephens in at left tackle Saturday, after Fornadel left in the second quarter. They went on to win 68-10 against the Eagles, a member of the nonscholarship Pioneer Football League.
Cignetti said he graded the line’s performance Saturday “really high.” JMU will try to maintain that level as Colonial Athletic Association play begins, starting with Maine at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“When we're playing like we need to play, we can be pretty darn good,” Cignetti said.
The collection of starters for Saturday’s game is expected to include Stephens back at left tackle, plus the rest of the starting group that joined Fornadel at the beginning of the opener: left guard Tyshawn Wyatt (Henrico), center J.T. Timming, right guard Cole Potts and right tackle Nick Kidwell.
Wyatt and Potts, like Stephens, are redshirt freshmen. Timming and Kidwell are the on-field leaders of the group who remain with Fornadel out. Timming is a senior in his fifth season of play and Kidwell is still a sophomore though he has two full seasons under his belt already — both gained the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both became full-time starters for the first time during the spring season.
“J.T. and I, we’re the old guys now,” Kidwell said. “And we’re really going to embrace that. And we really have to echo calls and talk and make sure everyone’s on the same page. Making sure they’re all cool, calm and collected.”
Kidwell filled Fornadel’s place in the spring at right tackle. Fornadel moved from right tackle to left tackle heading into the fall after the offseason departure of former left tackle Raymond Gillespie (Atlee), so Kidwell remained at right tackle instead of moving back to right guard, where he played previously.
“He's got a world of potential. And he plays winning football,” Cignetti said of Kidwell, a 6-6, 312-pound Knoxville, Md., native. “He's a great guy on the field, in the locker room. Hard worker, tough.”
Cignetti thought the 6-3, 302-pound Timming played well at center Saturday. He added that he feels the 6-3, 305-pound Potts has improved much since the spring season. Potts started five games at right guard in the spring.
And Cignetti characterized Wyatt, a 6-4, 335 pounder who was a second-team all-state and All-Metro pick at Henrico, as “ultra talented” — a player to whom the game comes naturally. Saturday was Wyatt's first career start.
“With Potts, Kidwell and Wyatt you got really three big, strong, physical guys,” Cignetti said.
Against Morehead State, the knee injury to Fornadel occurred when he was rolled up from behind by an Eagles defender who attempted to dive to make a stop on a run play to the left. Fornadel had surgery Tuesday, according to the Daily News-Record’s Greg Madia.
Cignetti feels that Stephens, the 6-6, 290 pounder who stepped in, has good length, blocking quarterback Cole Johnson’s blindside. Stephens started one game at left tackle as a true freshman in the spring, and played in three games total.
“We have the utmost confidence in Tyler,” Kidwell said. “That he can go out and perform with the best of them.”
The line benefits from Johnson, too, who is what Cignetti described as, in academic parlance, a “level-400 quarterback.” Johnson makes the line’s pass protection calls, putting the group in position to pick up opponent blitzes.
“And the blitzes can be pretty complex and sophisticated, relative to what we do,” Cignetti said. “And he does a great job of that.”
Cignetti conceded Monday that a player like Fornadel is virtually irreplaceable. But the unit, now with Stephens back in the starting fold, will do its best.
And Cignetti and Co. will hope the results of the whole continue to please, with the parts that remain.
“We still have a good offensive line. .... We got good players there and they're well coached and they're going to be just fine,” Cignetti said.
Note: Cignetti said JMU moved defensive lineman Tyler Negron to right tackle Monday, as a backup to Kidwell, adding to the unit's depth.
