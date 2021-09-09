JMU offensive line moving forward following Fornadel injury blow

Wyatt and Potts, like Stephens, are redshirt freshmen. Timming and Kidwell are the on-field leaders of the group who remain with Fornadel out. Timming is a senior in his fifth season of play and Kidwell is still a sophomore though he has two full seasons under his belt already — both gained the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both became full-time starters for the first time during the spring season.

“J.T. and I, we’re the old guys now,” Kidwell said. “And we’re really going to embrace that. And we really have to echo calls and talk and make sure everyone’s on the same page. Making sure they’re all cool, calm and collected.”

Kidwell filled Fornadel’s place in the spring at right tackle. Fornadel moved from right tackle to left tackle heading into the fall after the offseason departure of former left tackle Raymond Gillespie (Atlee), so Kidwell remained at right tackle instead of moving back to right guard, where he played previously.

“He's got a world of potential. And he plays winning football,” Cignetti said of Kidwell, a 6-6, 312-pound Knoxville, Md., native. “He's a great guy on the field, in the locker room. Hard worker, tough.”