JMU picked sixth in preseason poll ahead of first Sun Belt season, ODU picked seventh

As James Madison steps into its first season in the Sun Belt Conference, league coaches pegged the Dukes to finish sixth out of seven teams in the East Division.

The Sun Belt’s preseason coaches poll and awards were released Monday afternoon, ahead of the start of the conference’s media days in New Orleans on Tuesday and Wednesday. JMU received 31 points in the coaches poll, placing sixth in its division.

The Dukes this year are beginning their transition from the Football Championship Subdivision, where they enjoyed a high-level of perennial success, to the Football Bowl Subdivision. The school’s move from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt Conference became official on July 1.

JMU won at least a share of the CAA title in six of the last seven seasons, and advanced to the FCS playoffs in each of the last eight seasons. The Dukes won the 2016 title and were runner-ups in 2017 and 2019.

But a competitive adjustment is to be expected with a jump to the FBS level. FCS programs are allowed 63 scholarships, compared to 85 allowed in FBS. JMU is playing catch-up from a personnel standpoint as it assumes its new scholarship threshold.

“Football has been very, very competitive in the past, but this is a very competitive football league,” JMU director of athletics Jeff Bourne said in June. “And you’re talking about playing with teams that have transitioned over time. I think we have to be realistic about that transition.

“Although I feel like we’re in the top half of the league, it’s going to take a while to get where we want to be. And when I say where we want to be, we want to win conference championships.”

JMU also will not be bowl eligible until at least 2023. The school is planning to apply to the NCAA to obtain that eligibility then instead of 2024, shortening the typical two-year NCAA FBS transition process.

Reigning East Division champion Appalachian State was voted to repeat in the preseason poll released Monday, with 10 first-place votes. Coastal Carolina was picked to finish second, garnering two first-place votes. Georgia State (one first-place vote), Marshall and Georgia Southern (one first-place vote) followed. And Old Dominion, which joins the Sun Belt this year from Conference USA, was picked to finish seventh, behind JMU.

Louisiana, which beat App State in last year’s Sun Belt title game, was picked to win the West Division with 12 first-place votes.

JMU wide receiver Kris Thornton was a preseason all-Sun Belt first team pick.

ODU tight end Zack Kuntz and wide receiver Ali Jennings III, a former Highland Springs star, were also preseason first-team selections. Monarchs right tackle Nick Saldiveri was picked to the preseason second team.

JMU opens its season at home against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3 at 6 p.m., and ODU opens at home against Virginia Tech on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.