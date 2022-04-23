JMU QBs Centeio, Atkins show flashes in spring game as quarterback competition continues

HARRISONBURG — It was an exclamation mark — a signature moment to open the afternoon for Billy Atkins.

The redshirt freshman Atkins is in what’s been a three-way battle for James Madison’s starting quarterback job, with Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio and true freshman Alonza Barnett III.

And, on the very first play of Saturday’s spring game, Atkins identified an open Devin Ravenel on the sideline. He connected with the fifth-year senior receiver, then Ravenel speeded the rest of the way for a 70-yard score.

It was the start of what was a productive first quarter for Atkins, staking an early claim for most impressive quarterback of the day in the two-quarter intrasquad scrimmage. But then Centeio stole the show late, in the second quarter, with two impressive drives to finish the game.

Centeio and Atkins finished with a touchdown pass apiece, as JMU’s offense beat the Dukes’ defense by a final score of 20-2 in front of 2,476 at Bridgeforth Stadium.

But the battle between them, and Barnett, will continue into fall camp.

"I thought those guys made some plays, and probably left a couple out there, too,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said afterward. “But that was good to see.”

Centeio finished 15 of 20 for 213 yards and the touchdown. Atkins went 5 of 9 for 138 yards and his touchdown. Barnett was 4 of 6 for 17 yards.

The bulk of Atkins’ production came in the first quarter. Midway through the quarter, after the early touchdown pass, he hit Monmouth transfer receiver Terrance Greene Jr. for a 35-yard gain.

Late in the frame, Atkins connected with redshirt freshman receiver Desmond Green for 48 yards, which helped set up a 46-yard field goal from Camden Wise.

Atkins, a 6-2, 200 pounder from Parkton, Md., is the only returning player out of the three competing for the starting spot. He played in four games last fall, before redshirting to keep the year of eligibility. He went 9 of 14 for 70 yards passing and two touchdowns in the limited action.

“Billy, you know who he is … and I think he showed flashes,” JMU linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey said of Atkins’ play this spring.

Centeio, the elder statesman of the quarterback room, flashed the kind of poise that comes with experience in the second and final quarter. The sixth-year player, who spent three years at Temple before the last two at Colorado State, was perfect on a late-game series that ended in his touchdown pass.

He was 6 of 6 on that drive, for 47 yards and the score — which was to redshirt freshman receiver Maxwell James.

At the end of the game, Cignetti let the clock run down to two minutes, for a situational two-minute drill period to finish off. Atkins went first, backed up at his own 10 yard line. But he took a no-contact sack (quarterbacks wore red jerseys and couldn’t be tackled), and was backed up into the end zone. Then redshirt freshman nose guard Tyler Negron recorded a no-contact safety in the end zone.

Centeio was reinserted for a hurry-up sequence to finish the game, starting at the 30-yard line. He faced a fourth down and 15 after a sack, but the unit went for it and Centeio completed passes of 21, 14, 13 and 23 yards to help put Wise in position for a 26-yard field goal as time expired.

"That was good to see,” Cignetti said of Centeio’s late-game play. “Playing like a veteran, made some throws. That's why we brought him in. I mean, he's played a lot of football. ...

“And he's been in some bigtime stadiums and been in some wars. And he's got it in him. And I saw a lot of progress in him as spring went on.”

Barnett, a 6-foot, 188-pound early enrollee out of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., took five sacks on Saturday, with multiple JMU offensive linemen sitting out. But Tucker-Dorsey said Barnett caught his eye with his professionalism this spring.

As a unit, wide receiver Reggie Brown felt the offensive execution Saturday was better than that in the Dukes’ previous two scrimmages of the spring.

Across the ball, JMU was also without a majority of its top defensive linemen this spring. But the unit was overall strong Saturday, particularly in stopping the run.

Sophomore Taurus Jones was an individual standout, recording eight tackles, with a sack and a pass breakup. Negron had three tackles for the loss, with the safety, and a pass breakup. JMU had nine sacks total.

Now the Dukes will break, with lifting and conditioning ahead beginning in May, before the start of fall camp in August. JMU opens what will be its first season in the FBS Sun Belt Conference with an out-of-conference game against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3.

And Cignetti left Saturday feeling the Dukes got out of the spring about all that it could.

“Now there’s always improvements, you can always do better,” Cignetti said. “But I thought we got a lot of valuable work in.”