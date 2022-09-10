JMU races past Norfolk State for 63-7 win in final tune-up before Sun Belt play

HARRISONBURG — The drive was about as methodical as they come.

James Madison was the first to receive the ball in a bout with visiting Norfolk State at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday.

The Dukes began at their own 26 and executed a textbook string of calls, one after another: screen pass from quarterback Todd Centeio to Kris Thornton for 4 yards; 14-yard run up the middle by Percy Agyei-Obese; another first-down screen pass to Thornton, for 7 yards; a 6-yard gain on the ground by Kaelon Black; then, on the big shot, a 43-yard strike from Centeio to Thornton along the sideline for a touchdown.

It was a tone-setting sequence, as JMU — a new member of the FBS — established its dominance against the only FCS program on its schedule this year.

The Dukes never ceded control, passing their final tune-up before the start of Sun Belt Conference play with, mostly, flying colors.

They beat the Spartans 63-7, in front of 23,928.

Centeio played just the first half, when JMU (2-0) built a 35-0 lead. He finished 12 of 17 for 165 yards passing and three touchdowns. He was more conservative on the ground than last week, rushing four times for 29 yards. Last Saturday, against Middle Tennessee, Centeio ran for a career-high 110 yards, on 14 carries.

Wide receiver Devin Ravenel hauled in two of Centeio’s touchdown passes, the first game of the redshirt senior’s career with multiple touchdown catches. He had three catches for 40 yards. Thornton caught the other, and then one from backup quarterback Billy Atkins in the third quarter. Thornton finished with seven catches for 102 yards.

JMU outgained Norfolk State 462 yards to 212.

The Spartans (0-2) struck with a 90-yard touchdown from quarterback Otto Kuhns to wide receiver Da’Quan Felton on the first play from scrimmage of the second half. But the Dukes mostly limited them otherwise. Norfolk State finished with nine rushing yards.

JMU nose guard James Carpenter compiled a career-high, and team-high, eight tackles, with 1.5 sacks — also a career high. Cornerback Jordan Swann had a first-quarter interception of Kuhns, that set up the Dukes’ third touchdown of the day.

Former Highland Springs standout Devyn Coles, a cornerback who began his career at Norfolk State, recovered a third-quarter Kuhns fumble, which set up JMU’s eighth touchdown.

Atkins, in his second half work in relief of Centeio, was 6 of 7 for 48 yards and a touchdown. Third stringer Alonza Barnett III came in in the fourth quarter and completed one pass for 14 yards. He also had three carries, for another 16 yards.

The teams agreed to play just a 10-minute fourth quarter with JMU up 56-7 and steady rain falling at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Saturday was the third game in the all-time series between JMU and Norfolk State. The teams play again in 2025.

After a bye, JMU plays what will be its first-ever Sun Belt league game at Appalachian State on Sept. 24. App State won 17-14 at No. 6-ranked Texas A&M on Saturday.

Coach Curt Cignetti led the Dukes in Saturday’s game despite the passing of his father, Frank Cignetti Sr., on Saturday morning. Cignetti had said on Monday that his father had a health setback during halftime of the Dukes’ game against Middle Tennessee last Saturday.

Frank Cignetti Sr. is a College Football Hall of Famer, who was 199-77-1 all-time as a coach, between West Virginia (1976-79) and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (1986-2005). He made the Division II playoffs 13 times at IUP.

Cignetti was a member of the football team at West Virginia, a quarterback and 1982 graduate. And he later went on to coach at IUP, too, from 2011-16. Cignetti’s brother, Frank Cignetti Jr., is the offensive coordinator at Pittsburgh.

There was a moment of silence in Frank Cignetti Sr.’s honor shortly before kickoff on Saturday.