JMU raring for better in red zone, with stout Elon defense set to make visit

What kind of response might James Madison’s next touchdown out of the red zone illicit? Coach Curt Cignetti had ideas this week.

“Probably be a big parade when we do,” he joked.

The end zone has been that hard to come by of late for the Dukes, particularly — and perhaps ironically — deep in opponent territory.

Dating back to the second half of its Oct. 9 game loss to Villanova, JMU has registered just two touchdowns in its last 10 quarters of play. And neither of those came with the Dukes lined up in the red zone, the final 20 yards of the field.

Still, buoyed by a combined nine field goals from kicker Ethan Ratke (Atlee) and by notably stout defensive play, JMU rebounded from the Villanova loss with wins at Richmond and Delaware the past two weeks.

So it’s obvious that, back at home against Elon (4-3, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) Saturday, the fifth-ranked Dukes (6-1, 4-1) will be gunning for better drive completion — 6 points instead of 3. But trying to prevent that will be a Phoenix defensive unit that’s been among the best in the nation in the red zone, a group that’s helped Elon to three straight wins.

Kickoff Saturday is at 2 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.