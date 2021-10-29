JMU raring for better in red zone, with stout Elon defense set to make visit

What kind of response might James Madison’s next touchdown out of the red zone illicit? Coach Curt Cignetti had ideas this week.
“Probably be a big parade when we do,” he joked.
The end zone has been that hard to come by of late for the Dukes, particularly — and perhaps ironically — deep in opponent territory.
Dating back to the second half of its Oct. 9 game loss to Villanova, JMU has registered just two touchdowns in its last 10 quarters of play. And neither of those came with the Dukes lined up in the red zone, the final 20 yards of the field.
Still, buoyed by a combined nine field goals from kicker Ethan Ratke (Atlee) and by notably stout defensive play, JMU rebounded from the Villanova loss with wins at Richmond and Delaware the past two weeks.
So it’s obvious that, back at home against Elon (4-3, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) Saturday, the fifth-ranked Dukes (6-1, 4-1) will be gunning for better drive completion — 6 points instead of 3. But trying to prevent that will be a Phoenix defensive unit that’s been among the best in the nation in the red zone, a group that’s helped Elon to three straight wins.
Kickoff Saturday is at 2 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“We just got to execute,” Cignetti said. “Hopefully we'll have some opportunities to get down there [in the red zone] and score a touchdown this week."
JMU’s last touchdown out of the red zone came midway through the second quarter of the Villanova game, a 5-yard run by Percy Agyei-Obese. The Dukes’ two touchdowns since have been a 25-yard pass and catch out of the backfield from Cole Johnson to Solomon Vanhorse against Richmond, and on a career-long 36-yard run by Johnson against Delaware.
Out of the nine total trips to the red zone JMU has had since the second second half against Villanova, seven have resulted in Ratke field goals and two with no points, because of missed field goals (both in the Villanova game). Ratke set a program record with five field goal conversions against Delaware.
To Cignetti, bucking the trend simply boils down to better execution.
“It's all about execution, it's just blocking, throwing, catching,” he said. “We had some opportunities Saturday [at Delaware], and there was one guy open, we didn't quite see him. And we missed one throw.”
The Dukes’ quest for better on offense will come without an important piece up front moving forward, though. Center J.T. Timming, a senior, suffered a broken tibia in the third quarter at Delaware and will miss the rest of the year.
Junior Stanley Hubbard, a December 2019 transfer from Connecticut, replaced Timming and will take over the starting job moving forward. Hubbard also started his final game at UConn, against Temple November 2019.
Cignetti said he’s “highly confident” Hubbard will do a fine job. But it’s still an adjustment.
"It's really just getting comfortable with someone calling out different calls. Getting used to a different voice,” right tackle Nick Kidwell said. “And getting the fits right is going to be the most challenging thing, with the timing, from the double teams. [Hubbard is] a smart guy, and we'll figure it out."
But the line is expected to get a boost this week in the return of left tackle Liam Fornadel, an All-American. The senior hasn’t played since he suffered a knee injury in JMU’s Sept. 4 season opener against Morehead State.
The Elon defense, meanwhile, currently ranks fifth in the country in red zone protection, holding opponents to 15 scores (touchdown or field goal) in 24 red zone possessions, a clip of 62.5%. Safety Cole Coleman was an all-CAA second team pick in the spring.
Kidwell likened the Phoenix defense to that of Villanova, with the stunts and blitzes they tend to employ.
“They try to keep you off balance with their package,” said Cignetti, who coached Elon 2017-18. “Guys are in the right place at the right time. And they've been very opportunistic.”
The Dukes will just hope to take advantage of their own opportunities when they come Saturday, particularly in the red zone.
They may not get a parade if they do but, for them, a third straight win would suffice.
“When we do get down there — we want to be down there a lot — we got to be able to pound it in,” Cignetti said.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr