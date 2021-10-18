JMU reaches ‘grind time’ of season, with stretch run ahead

From Saturday, for example, Cignetti pointed to a promising drive the Dukes had at the end of the first half, that went five plays and 48 yards to the UR 30 yard line before Johnson fumbled and lost the ball, recovered by the Spiders.

Also a third-quarter third and goal play from the UR 2 yard line that was thwarted because running back Latrele Palmer went the wrong way, Cignetti said, tripping up Johnson for a loss of 6. JMU had to settle for a third of four Ethan Ratke (Atlee) field goals.

“In some critical situations, we made some errors where we could've maybe put the game away or made it a bigger margin,” Cignetti said.

JMU overall, despite its prolific offensive output, is tied for 41st in the country and is fourth in the CAA in red zone offense, with a success rate of 82.8%. The Dukes have scored 24 times on 29 trips to the red zone — 15 touchdowns and nine field goals.

For JMU, “grind time” may be a bit more of a grind this year considering that this is the team’s second season within the calendar year coming off the unique spring campaign that ended just five months ago. The Dukes, by virtue of advancing to the FCS playoff semifinals in the spring, have played more total games this year (14) than any other CAA team besides Delaware, which also advanced to the semifinals.