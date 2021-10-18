JMU reaches ‘grind time’ of season, with stretch run ahead

For James Madison, as coach Curt Cignetti said Monday, it’s officially the “grind time” of the season.
“Where everybody's a little bit tired, everybody's a little bit beat up,” he said.
The Dukes, with Saturday’s 19-3 win at Richmond, eclipsed the midpoint of its schedule — six down and five to go.
JMU (5-1, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) entered the season ranked second in the nation in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, behind just defending national champion Sam Houston — a mark of its national title contender status, buoyed by a roster full of experience. The team was also tabbed the preseason favorite to win what would be a fourth outright CAA title in the last six years.
And the Dukes, to this point, have demonstrated the dominance to back up such expectations at times. At other other times there’s been lags in execution of the kind that bit in a loss to Villanova earlier this month.
As Cignetti views it, there’s improvements that can be made across the board as his team steps fully into the second half of the season. Seventh-ranked JMU travels to play 23rd-ranked Delaware (3-3, 2-2) on Saturday, at 3 p.m.
“You either get better or you get worse,” Cignetti said. “You never stay the same."
The Dukes’ defensive performance against the Spiders was one Cignetti called outstanding. It was their strongest defensive showing of the year. The 3 points allowed was a season best, as was the six sacks they accrued. They held the Spiders to just 188 yards of offense, which was a UR season low.
The performance improved the Dukes’ total defense tally from an average of 251.4 total yards allowed to 240.8, which is third in the nation.
And JMU’s six sacks Saturday wasn’t just the best mark of this season, but the best by the program since it had seven against Towson in October 2019. The Dukes’ deep defensive front has also helped the team limit opponents to just 61.2 rushing yards per game, which is also third nationally.
Defensive end Bryce Carter leads the CAA and is tied for 20th nationally, averaging 1.4 tackles for loss.
At the same time, tackling in general is an area of improvement Cignetti has identified this fall. He said earlier this month that the Dukes needed to tackle better in space.
And, on Monday, he mentioned that JMU missed 18 tackles against UR, which equated to a total of 98 yards that could’ve been prevented.
“We got to tackle better on defense,” Cignetti reiterated.
Offensively, sixth-year signal caller Cole Johnson has piloted a unit that has racked up 448.8 yards per game, 14th in the country and first in the CAA. The offense is also averaging 38.2 points, ninth nationally and also first in the CAA.
But it’s a group that Cignetti said has to play with more consistency in critical situations.
From Saturday, for example, Cignetti pointed to a promising drive the Dukes had at the end of the first half, that went five plays and 48 yards to the UR 30 yard line before Johnson fumbled and lost the ball, recovered by the Spiders.
Also a third-quarter third and goal play from the UR 2 yard line that was thwarted because running back Latrele Palmer went the wrong way, Cignetti said, tripping up Johnson for a loss of 6. JMU had to settle for a third of four Ethan Ratke (Atlee) field goals.
“In some critical situations, we made some errors where we could've maybe put the game away or made it a bigger margin,” Cignetti said.
JMU overall, despite its prolific offensive output, is tied for 41st in the country and is fourth in the CAA in red zone offense, with a success rate of 82.8%. The Dukes have scored 24 times on 29 trips to the red zone — 15 touchdowns and nine field goals.
For JMU, “grind time” may be a bit more of a grind this year considering that this is the team’s second season within the calendar year coming off the unique spring campaign that ended just five months ago. The Dukes, by virtue of advancing to the FCS playoff semifinals in the spring, have played more total games this year (14) than any other CAA team besides Delaware, which also advanced to the semifinals.
But Cignetti said he feels the players are in a good place right now from a physical standpoint.
“I think our guys are handling it well,” Cignetti said Monday.
The Dukes, after Delaware, finish off with three of their final four games at home — vs. Elon, vs. Campbell, at William & Mary and vs. Towson.
And in that final dash, the Dukes' push for better will continue.
“Never satisfied,” Cignetti said, “but not frustrated."
