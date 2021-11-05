JMU receives state approval for move to FBS, Sun Belt; officially accepts conference invitation

The affirmation Friday morning was met with an enthusiastic head nod from Charlie King, James Madison’s senior vice president for administration and finance.
King had finished presenting to a special General Assembly group, the Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission, how JMU planned to meet the state financial requirements that would come with a jump from the FCS football level to the FBS level, with a move to the Sun Belt Conference.
The commission was created as part of a 2015 bill that carries the purpose of curtailing student athletic fees and sets caps on the percentage of state schools’ athletic budgets that can be funded by those fees. At the FCS level the limit is 70%. At the Group of Five FBS level where JMU is headed, that limit is 55%.
King, in about a 15-minute presentation to the 11-person commission, detailed how JMU planned to reach the new limit. And, in a quick vote, the commission unanimously voted in support of the plan.
For JMU, it was a final hurdle to clear on its pathway out of the Colonial Athletic Association and into the Sun Belt. The school officially accepted an invitation to the Sun Belt on Friday afternoon.
“I was very pleased with their presentation,” said Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, the chair of the House Appropriations Committee and of Friday’s commission. “I think it is an exciting time for JMU.”
The school will hold a 10 a.m. press conference on the move Saturday at its Atlantic Union Bank Center.
King, along with JMU President Jonathan Alger and JMU director of athletics Jeff Bourne, formally represented JMU on Friday.
Friday marked the first time the Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission ever convened. It’s an advisory body meant to review any state schools’ plans to change athletic divisions or to add a major athletics program. Before JMU’s move, none had happened since the bill was put in place.
JMU, last Friday, received approval from its Board of Visitors to move forward with plans to shift to the FBS and the Sun Belt Conference, which brought the school to General Assembly for state approval.
Alger spoke first Friday for JMU, noting that the school studied the issue for years leading up to the action it’s currently taking. The school intends to assume Sun Belt membership officially on July 1, 2022.
“We believe that this is the right time and the right opportunity for JMU to pursue the move from FCS to FBS, and to the Sun Belt,” Alger said.
The school is set to face a standard transition period its first two years in the Sun Belt. It will then get full FBS status on June 30, 2024. JMU will be ineligible for an FBS bowl until fall 2024.
King broke down where JMU’s budget currently stands and where it projects. The school is seeking a five-year transition period to meet the 55% cap, like ODU was given in the aftermath of its FBS move. The commission recommended that period be granted, via language in the upcoming state budget.
King noted that JMU’s current student fee subsidy stands at 60.5%, well under its current 70% cap. One expenditure it will face ahead is an exit fee of $1.25 million for leaving the CAA. Without that, King said, the school's percentage would stand at 58%.
"So the point I'm trying to make is we have been working on this for years, to get our percentages [down], to make sure we're not overcharging students,” King said to the commission.
As the conference move progresses, King expects the school to get additional ticket sales and contributions from donors, to the tune of $379,000. JMU will also get an initial payment of $600,000 the first two years of Sun Belt membership during the FBS transition period.
It’s then projected that JMU will receive $1.5 million from the Sun Belt. Then, in 2027-28, the expectation is that JMU could be reaping some $2.5 million annually from the Sun Belt, a result of revenue that could come down should a 12-team FBS playoff system kick in.
JMU will, of course, face additional expenses, including coaches’ salaries. JMU football coach Curt Cignetti’s contract stipulates that, with a move to FBS, he’s due a salary increase based on the median salaries of other Sun Belt football coaches. That increase would be $250,000, King said, which the school would spread over three years.
Assistant coach salary increases would add $378,000. Then the additional football scholarships in FBS versus FCS, 85 compared to 63, would be another cost incurred.
King projects $1 million for the additional travel in the Sun Belt, which includes schools in Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
A deduction King projected, though — money JMU is set to save with the move — is some $600,000. That’s the money the school spends for a deep playoff run at the FCS level, he said. That kind of money wouldn’t be spent in the bowl system in FBS.
Working through documentation provided to the commission, King explained that over time the revenues from a Sun Belt move are expected to pick up while the expenses start to level out, after ponying up for the initial increases.
King projected that by 2027-28 JMU’s student fee subsidy would be at 54.2%, below the state cap.
"We matched this budget up with the other schools in the Sun Belt, and we're right in line with where they are,” he said.
In a public comment portion, ODU President Brian Hemphill spoke, offering his support for JMU’s move. ODU made its move from FCS to FBS in 2013, to Conference USA. Then the Monarchs' move to the Sun Belt was announced last week.
“I can say that I come before you today as a colleague and, hopefully, a competitor of JMU very, very soon,” Hemphill said.
Torian stressed to JMU before the vote that he hopes that as the school jumps levels that it does not become a burden for its students in the form of the fees.
“I'm excited for the university, but please do not lay the burden of the cost of this transition on the student body,” he said.
As the votes passed, King nodded then jumped from his seat in the room. And with that, JMU’s gateway to the FBS opened officially.
“This is a big day for JMU,” he said.
