JMU receives state approval for move to FBS, Sun Belt; officially accepts conference invitation

King broke down where JMU’s budget currently stands and where it projects. The school is seeking a five-year transition period to meet the 55% cap, like ODU was given in the aftermath of its FBS move. The commission recommended that period be granted, via language in the upcoming state budget.

King noted that JMU’s current student fee subsidy stands at 60.5%, well under its current 70% cap. One expenditure it will face ahead is an exit fee of $1.25 million for leaving the CAA. Without that, King said, the school's percentage would stand at 58%.

"So the point I'm trying to make is we have been working on this for years, to get our percentages [down], to make sure we're not overcharging students,” King said to the commission.

As the conference move progresses, King expects the school to get additional ticket sales and contributions from donors, to the tune of $379,000. JMU will also get an initial payment of $600,000 the first two years of Sun Belt membership during the FBS transition period.

It’s then projected that JMU will receive $1.5 million from the Sun Belt. Then, in 2027-28, the expectation is that JMU could be reaping some $2.5 million annually from the Sun Belt, a result of revenue that could come down should a 12-team FBS playoff system kick in.