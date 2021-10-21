JMU remains 'open minded' as two FBS conferences come calling for Dukes

Asked Thursday if he feels the Dukes are equipped to elevate to an FBS league, Bourne said it’s difficult to answer that question.

“One of the things that we think about today is, ‘How long are people in the league that they’re in [right] now?’” Bourne said. “You don’t have to look any further than what happened this week, a somewhat stable league just lost six members of its membership to another. So, you want to make sure that whatever scenario you look at, even your current scenario, ‘Are you in a stable place and are you in with members that are stable long term?’”

One of the factors that could complicate a move is a bill that was signed into law by former Governor Terry McAuliffe in 2015, sponsored by Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights. It caps the percentage of athletic budgets that schools can fund with student fees.

The caps vary by level. Schools at the FCS level, where JMU is now, can use student fees to cover up to 70% of their athletic budgets. But schools at the Group of Five FBS level, where JMU could jump, can cover just up to 55% of their athletic budgets with student fees.

JMU has had one of the highest student athletic fees in the country. In a 2020 NBC report, JMU’s 2017-18 student athletic fee of $2,340 was third-most in the nation.