JMU remains 'open minded' as two FBS conferences come calling for Dukes

HARRISONBURG — With conference realignment chatter heating up at a rapid pace, James Madison director of athletics Jeff Bourne on Thursday reiterated a previously expressed stance in that he feels the school would bring value to any league in the nation.
Two leagues in particular appear to be eyeing that value. And, without touching on specifics, Bourne said JMU is “very open minded.”
“We’re well aware that this is a dynamic, changing environment,” Bourne said in a media availability that was scheduled as part of JMU’s basketball media day. “And that every day brings something new.”
Bourne’s comments came following what became a fast-and-furious Wednesday of reports that touched on JMU’s prospects to change its conference affiliation, jumping from its current Football Championship Subdivision status to the top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision.
The Times-Dispatch confirmed a Wednesday report from The Athletic that the Sun Belt Conference has sights on expansion, with JMU, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Mississippi top prospects.
In addition, Conference USA has had talks with JMU and Liberty about a move to its league, in the wake of the decision six C-USA schools made this week to leave for the American Athletic Conference.
Bourne on Thursday declined to comment on whether or not JMU has had visits from Sun Belt or C-USA officials or if it has received formal invitations from either.
But he did speak to the sort of factors the school would have to have in mind, if exploring a move.
“We look at everything that we do from an intentional and a diligent standpoint. And we’re going to continue to do that,” Bourne said. “I’m not going to get into individual conversations and what-if scenarios.”
The reports this week, and the C-USA-to-AAC exodus by Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA, represent the dominoes that continue to tumble following the summer decision by Texas and Oklahoma to leave the Big 12 for the SEC.
Their moves rippled into Group of Five FBS leagues such as the Sun Belt, C-USA and AAC. The Big 12, with Texas and Oklahoma on the way out, added Cincinnati, Houston and UCF from the AAC.
Then the AAC expanded with the addition of the C-USA six. And JMU could find itself part of a Sun Belt expansion or a C-USA salvage project.
The Dukes’ interest extends from their status as a perennial winner in football at the FCS level. JMU claimed the 2016 FCS national championship and is 81-17 since 2014, with six straight playoff appearances. In addition to the 2016 title, the Dukes advanced to the national-title game at the end of the 2017 and 2019 seasons, too.
And JMU already has an athletic budget in the neighborhood of, or even larger than, some current FBS conference institutions. That budget was $52,704,654 in the 2018-19 academic year, according to the USA Today college finance database.
Asked Thursday if he feels the Dukes are equipped to elevate to an FBS league, Bourne said it’s difficult to answer that question.
“One of the things that we think about today is, ‘How long are people in the league that they’re in [right] now?’” Bourne said. “You don’t have to look any further than what happened this week, a somewhat stable league just lost six members of its membership to another. So, you want to make sure that whatever scenario you look at, even your current scenario, ‘Are you in a stable place and are you in with members that are stable long term?’”
One of the factors that could complicate a move is a bill that was signed into law by former Governor Terry McAuliffe in 2015, sponsored by Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights. It caps the percentage of athletic budgets that schools can fund with student fees.
The caps vary by level. Schools at the FCS level, where JMU is now, can use student fees to cover up to 70% of their athletic budgets. But schools at the Group of Five FBS level, where JMU could jump, can cover just up to 55% of their athletic budgets with student fees.
JMU has had one of the highest student athletic fees in the country. In a 2020 NBC report, JMU’s 2017-18 student athletic fee of $2,340 was third-most in the nation.
Bourne said Thursday, though, that he feels JMU is in a good place in regard to revenue because of its fan support.
“You have to be realistic, though, when you look at making large strides toward that type of expense,” he said. “It has to come from somewhere. So most programs today rely very heavily on revenue from donors and ticket sales to help make that happen.”
JMU could stand to benefit in the areas of revenue and exposure from media rights if it moved to the FBS. The Sun Belt has an ESPN deal through 2030-31, with air time on the network’s linear channels set to go up more than 50%. C-USA places games on CBS Sports Network and streams on Stadium.
To Bourne, the most important general factor of all for conference affiliation is fit.
“It’s important to make sure that you are aligned with institutions that you consider peers,” he said.
JMU has found annual success in the Colonial Athletic Association, its FCS home. But could the FCS giant find that its best fit at this point is in the Sun Belt or C-USA?
The answer could become apparent in the near future.
“Just know that, as we always do, we’re keenly aware of where things are,” Bourne said, “and we’re working to make sure that JMU’s postured in the best place that it can be.”
